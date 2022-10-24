ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Travis Scott On Allegation He Cheated On Kylie Jenner: Stop With The 'Fiction Storytelling'

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal

Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Hold Hands As She Rocks Latex LBD On Date Night: Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went out for a sweet date night on Thursday, October 13. The reality star, 25, and rapper, 31, held hands as they arrived for dinner at Craig’s. Travis kept it casual, but Kylie was absolutely gorgeous in a tiny, black, latex dress, which appeared to have a rose design in the center. The pair were greeted by photographers, as they got out of their car and headed into the restaurant.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
E! News

Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Message From His and Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Gets Emotional Over True's First Day of School. This is truly one sweet gesture. Tristan Thompson gave his 4-year-old daughter True—who he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian—a cute shoutout on Oct. 19, when he posted a photo of the homemade gift he had received from the tiny tot. As seen on Instagram Stories, the image showed a hand-painted picture frame adorned with the phrases "True 2022," "I love you daddy," and "dad."
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Fox News

Travis Scott hits back at reports that he cheats on Kylie Jenner 'every single night'

Travis Scott is slamming reports that he cheated on longtime love Kylie Jenner with his reported ex, Rojean Kar, better known as YungSweetRo, on Instagram. The rapper shared on his Instagram story a statement that read, "It's a lot of weird sh--going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."
Women's Health

Kylie Jenner opens up about the reason she cried for 'three weeks' after having her son

Kylie Jenner just got real about her postpartum mental health, opening up about suffering with 'baby blues' after giving birth to her second child earlier this year. To recap, Kylie and parter Travis Scott welcomed a son on 2 February and announced his name was Wolf – although they later revealed they'd changed his name, but have not yet shared what it is.
seventeen.com

Kylie Jenner Slays in White and Tight Underwear at Paris Fashion Week

We see London, we see France, we see Kylie at Paris Fashion Week rocking a hot pair of underpants. At this point, we're all used to seeing the youngest Jenner sister rock, well, just about everything you can think of. A royal blue velvet gown befitting of a Disney Villain? Check. Barely-there crochet dresses that look like they were made in a '70s art classroom? Yup. And how about a futuristic hooded tank top? Kylie's been there, done that. Just this week, the billion-dollar, Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed she's not afraid to take risks as she wore a bed sheet dress outside of the bedroom (no toga party in sight). From bleached eyebrows and nude pantaboot one-pieces to Madonna-inspired cone bras and little black (latex) dresses, our girl has tried almost every style in the big book of fashion. But even with her past forrays into lingerie, we never could have predicted that she would make a simple pair of tighty-whities into a statement piece.
Us Weekly

Kendall Jenner’s Quotes About Baby Fever, Wanting Kids Over the Years

No. 1 aunt! While talking about her nieces and nephews over the years, Kendall Jenner has opened up multiple times about having kids of her own. Kourtney Kardashian was the first of the model’s siblings to start a family, welcoming son Mason with Scott Disick in 2009. The Poosh creator went on to give birth […]
travelnoire.com

Inside Kylie Jenner's 72 Million Dollar Jet

Ever wonder how it feels to fly private like a Kardashian? Or frequently flying on a private jet as if it were an Uber ride for 10 city blocks? Recently, on The Kardashians, viewers got to see Kylie Jenner’s 72 million dollar private jet. In the latest episode, her sister Kendall borrowed the jet for a girl’s trip with Hailey Bieber and Justin Skye.
HOLAUSA

Kris Jenner’s unconventional dying wish includes ashes and jewelry

Kris Jenner seems systematic with her and her kid’s life, but when it comes to the afterlife, the famous momager also has things figured out. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the 66-year-old reality tv personality and businesswoman spoke about the family’s final arrangement plans after having hip replacement surgery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy