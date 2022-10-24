Travis Scott On Allegation He Cheated On Kylie Jenner: Stop With The 'Fiction Storytelling'

Read full article on original website
‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal
Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Devin Booker proves he and girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever!
On Oct. 19, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a family photo with her sisters and mom Kris Jenner. While the post was intended to promote a new episode of The Kardashians, it quickly became proof that Devin and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever. In the...
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Hold Hands As She Rocks Latex LBD On Date Night: Photos
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went out for a sweet date night on Thursday, October 13. The reality star, 25, and rapper, 31, held hands as they arrived for dinner at Craig’s. Travis kept it casual, but Kylie was absolutely gorgeous in a tiny, black, latex dress, which appeared to have a rose design in the center. The pair were greeted by photographers, as they got out of their car and headed into the restaurant.
Kim Kardashian asked Kris Jenner's surgeon to save her mom's bones so she could wear them as jewelry
From Marilyn Monroe's dress to Kris Jenner's bones, Kim Kardashian is all about turning Hollywood relics into wearable art. Jenner made a shocking revelation at the top of Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, with the mogul matriarch telling daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner that Kim made a "creepy" request ahead of her mom's hip-replacement surgery.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Khloé Kardashian said that it's in her will to get her nails done 'once a week' if she's in a coma: 'People are gonna visit me'
Khloé Kardashian said that she'd still get her nails done "once a week" if she was in a coma. Kardashian said that the request is part of her will, because "people are gonna visit" her. She, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner discussed their post-death burial wishes on "The Kardashians."
Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Message From His and Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Gets Emotional Over True's First Day of School. This is truly one sweet gesture. Tristan Thompson gave his 4-year-old daughter True—who he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian—a cute shoutout on Oct. 19, when he posted a photo of the homemade gift he had received from the tiny tot. As seen on Instagram Stories, the image showed a hand-painted picture frame adorned with the phrases "True 2022," "I love you daddy," and "dad."
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Travis Scott hits back at reports that he cheats on Kylie Jenner 'every single night'
Travis Scott is slamming reports that he cheated on longtime love Kylie Jenner with his reported ex, Rojean Kar, better known as YungSweetRo, on Instagram. The rapper shared on his Instagram story a statement that read, "It's a lot of weird sh--going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."
Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy bids over $80,000 at 2022 Wearable Art Gala
Blue Ivy Carter is willing to put up big money for what she wants. The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was a high bidder at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala's live art auction at the Waco Theater Center in Los Angeles over the weekend, which raises funds to support the center's artistic and youth mentorship programs, according to a press release.
Kylie Jenner opens up about the reason she cried for 'three weeks' after having her son
Kylie Jenner just got real about her postpartum mental health, opening up about suffering with 'baby blues' after giving birth to her second child earlier this year. To recap, Kylie and parter Travis Scott welcomed a son on 2 February and announced his name was Wolf – although they later revealed they'd changed his name, but have not yet shared what it is.
Kylie Jenner Slays in White and Tight Underwear at Paris Fashion Week
We see London, we see France, we see Kylie at Paris Fashion Week rocking a hot pair of underpants. At this point, we're all used to seeing the youngest Jenner sister rock, well, just about everything you can think of. A royal blue velvet gown befitting of a Disney Villain? Check. Barely-there crochet dresses that look like they were made in a '70s art classroom? Yup. And how about a futuristic hooded tank top? Kylie's been there, done that. Just this week, the billion-dollar, Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed she's not afraid to take risks as she wore a bed sheet dress outside of the bedroom (no toga party in sight). From bleached eyebrows and nude pantaboot one-pieces to Madonna-inspired cone bras and little black (latex) dresses, our girl has tried almost every style in the big book of fashion. But even with her past forrays into lingerie, we never could have predicted that she would make a simple pair of tighty-whities into a statement piece.
Travis Scott Denies Rumors He Was Hanging Out With Reported Ex, Rojean Kar (UPDATE)
In a lengthy post, she claimed that the photos mentioned by Scott were never posted on her socials. Kar slammed the “pages” posting what she said were manipulated tweets and photos. See what she had to say above. See original story below. The Travis Scott rumor mill is...
Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris’ Romance: The Way They Were
It’s over! Us Weekly confirmed in June 2016 that Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris split after nearly 15 months of dating. Take a look back at their romance in photos, from their hot date nights to how they celebrated their one-year anniversary.
Kylie Jenner Channels Batman in a Plunging Jumpsuit and a Corset With Fake Abs
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to tease her upcoming Batman-themed capsule launch that is coming to a store near you in approximately one week's time. And, while her yellow and black winged eyes and lipkit-enhanced smile was flawless, her outfit choice certainly had all eyes on her.
Kendall Jenner’s Quotes About Baby Fever, Wanting Kids Over the Years
No. 1 aunt! While talking about her nieces and nephews over the years, Kendall Jenner has opened up multiple times about having kids of her own. Kourtney Kardashian was the first of the model’s siblings to start a family, welcoming son Mason with Scott Disick in 2009. The Poosh creator went on to give birth […]
Inside Kylie Jenner's 72 Million Dollar Jet
Ever wonder how it feels to fly private like a Kardashian? Or frequently flying on a private jet as if it were an Uber ride for 10 city blocks? Recently, on The Kardashians, viewers got to see Kylie Jenner’s 72 million dollar private jet. In the latest episode, her sister Kendall borrowed the jet for a girl’s trip with Hailey Bieber and Justin Skye.
Kris Jenner’s unconventional dying wish includes ashes and jewelry
Kris Jenner seems systematic with her and her kid’s life, but when it comes to the afterlife, the famous momager also has things figured out. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the 66-year-old reality tv personality and businesswoman spoke about the family’s final arrangement plans after having hip replacement surgery.
