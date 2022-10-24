ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

CBS Chicago

Brady, Giannoulias outline how they'd improve driver services as Illinois Secretary of State

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The only open statewide office on the November ballot in Illinois is secretary of state.Jesse White, who was elected to the office in 1998, is retiring. Whoever replaces him will be in a position that could impact every driver in Illinois – many of whom dread having to head to one of the state's driver's license facilities.CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked with both candidates – Republican Dan Brady and Democrat Alexi Giannoulias – about what they would do to improve services.On Monday in front of our cameras, Brady got an earful from a frustrated driver who...
aledotimesrecord.com

Who is financially supporting, opposing the Workers' Rights Amendment in Illinois?

Illinois' Amendment 1 has attracted millions of dollars into campaigns both for and against it with two weeks to go before Election Day. Commonly known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, the ballot issue would codify workers' right to organize into the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights and further enshrine the right to collective bargaining for "negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work."
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Teacher fired after using racial slur; governor campaign most expensive in U.S.

The Kankakee School Board has voted to fire a teacher after a video posted online showed him calling a student a racial slur. After the video was posted online, the algebra teacher was placed on administrative leave until the school board meeting. The student’s mother says the incident shouldn't have happened in the first place because she claims the teacher threw a book at her son last month.
Illinois Business Journal

Illinois HFS and IDHS notify of incident involving protected health information

Pursuant to the requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, 45 CFR Sections 164.400-414, and the Illinois Personal Information Protection Act, 815 ILCS 530/12, the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) (collectively, the Departments) are notifying the media of an incident within the State of Illinois Application for Benefits Eligibility (ABE) system’s Provider Portal.
thecentersquare.com

Pritzker defends Illinois’ education system despite dismal data

(The Center Square) – As the latest math and reading scores show a drastic decline among U.S. school children, the debate continues on the state of Illinois schools even before the COVID-19 pandemic led to shutdowns and remote learning. The nonprofit Wirepoints reported on Illinois’ dismal education outcomes. The...
NBC Chicago

Here Are 5 Key Races on Illinois' Ballot in the 2022 Election

At the federal level, the 2022 midterms will not only serve as a referendum on the administration of President Joe Biden, but will also determine the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans hoping to retake control of the House and Democrats hoping to retain their majority in the Senate.
NBC Chicago

Illinois Election 2022: Your Guide to Voting in the Midterms

Note: As votes are counted across Illinois on election night, you can track results live on NBCChicago.com and in the NBC Chicago app. The 2022 midterm elections are well underway in Illinois, with early voting now open across the state ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Here's a look at some essential resources and information to help you feel prepared and informed as you perform your civic duty and make your voice heard.
wgnradio.com

Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich

Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
