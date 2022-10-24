Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Democrat’s previous employment criticized by Republican in Illinois’ 13th CD race
(The Center Square) – The Republican vying for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District says voters want nothing to do with her opponent's insider politics. The Democrat denies any violation of ethics, despite questions arising from a recent Better Government Association investigation. There is no incumbent in the newly drawn...
Brady, Giannoulias outline how they'd improve driver services as Illinois Secretary of State
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The only open statewide office on the November ballot in Illinois is secretary of state.Jesse White, who was elected to the office in 1998, is retiring. Whoever replaces him will be in a position that could impact every driver in Illinois – many of whom dread having to head to one of the state's driver's license facilities.CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked with both candidates – Republican Dan Brady and Democrat Alexi Giannoulias – about what they would do to improve services.On Monday in front of our cameras, Brady got an earful from a frustrated driver who...
aledotimesrecord.com
Who is financially supporting, opposing the Workers' Rights Amendment in Illinois?
Illinois' Amendment 1 has attracted millions of dollars into campaigns both for and against it with two weeks to go before Election Day. Commonly known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, the ballot issue would codify workers' right to organize into the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights and further enshrine the right to collective bargaining for "negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work."
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Teacher fired after using racial slur; governor campaign most expensive in U.S.
The Kankakee School Board has voted to fire a teacher after a video posted online showed him calling a student a racial slur. After the video was posted online, the algebra teacher was placed on administrative leave until the school board meeting. The student’s mother says the incident shouldn't have happened in the first place because she claims the teacher threw a book at her son last month.
America's 'most dangerous' law? Illinois candidate warns of 'anarchy' after criminal justice overhaul
Orland Park Mayor and congressional candidate for Illinois’ 6th district Keith Pekau says the SAFE-T Act could create potential 'anarchy' in the state.
What to Know About the Worker's Rights Amendment on Illinois Ballots
At the top of every ballot across the state of Illinois is a proposal that, if passed, would add workers' right to organize and collectively bargain to the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights. Here's how it reads on every ballot: "The proposed amendment would add a new section to the...
WQAD
Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker faces off against challenger Darren Bailey in Illinois governor's election
Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) faces off against State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-IL) in the 2022 Illinois gubernatorial election to be held on Nov. 8. The race has been charged with energy, as the candidates frequently clash on ideals and character on and off of the debate stage. Here's everything...
stlouiscnr.com
Southern Illinois Students Show Growing Interest In Paid Training For Work In Skilled Trades
Interest in learning about and training for a career in one or more of the skilled trades which support the construction industry drew more than 1,600 Southern Illinois high school students to regional Construction Careers Expos in Belleville and DuQuoin. The young women and men said they were attracted by...
Voting early in Illinois: More sites open in Chicago, suburban Cook, DuPage counties
So far in Chicago, thousands of ballots have been cast, and over 29,000 vote by mail ballots have been returned.
Illinois Business Journal
Illinois HFS and IDHS notify of incident involving protected health information
Pursuant to the requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, 45 CFR Sections 164.400-414, and the Illinois Personal Information Protection Act, 815 ILCS 530/12, the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) (collectively, the Departments) are notifying the media of an incident within the State of Illinois Application for Benefits Eligibility (ABE) system’s Provider Portal.
thecentersquare.com
Pritzker defends Illinois’ education system despite dismal data
(The Center Square) – As the latest math and reading scores show a drastic decline among U.S. school children, the debate continues on the state of Illinois schools even before the COVID-19 pandemic led to shutdowns and remote learning. The nonprofit Wirepoints reported on Illinois’ dismal education outcomes. The...
Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race
The Illinois gubernatorial race is heating up and polls are showing a narrowing gap between incumbent J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Part of the reason for this tightening of the polls is Pritzker’s heavy-handed COVID response.
An Illinois Liberal Arts College Ranks No. 1 in Offering Students the Best Value, List Says
Illinois is home to the nation's best-value liberal arts college, according to a U.S. News & World Report ranking. The media company released its annual list of the liberal arts colleges and universities that offer students quality programs at the lowest costs. The ranking weighed each school's academic quality and...
NBC Chicago
Here Are 5 Key Races on Illinois' Ballot in the 2022 Election
At the federal level, the 2022 midterms will not only serve as a referendum on the administration of President Joe Biden, but will also determine the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans hoping to retake control of the House and Democrats hoping to retain their majority in the Senate.
Preparing for 'anarchy': Illinois residents react to new law poised to handcuff police
Metropolis, Illinois, residents told Fox News they fear the state will become more dangerous under the SAFE-T law, which will limit the justice system's reach.
Stay clear of the cat: DNR warns Illinois residents of newly spotted mountain lion roaming the state
Mike Wefer of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is asking people to leave a mountain lion, spotted roaming in the western and west-central parts of the state, alone.
Should Illinois Adapt A New School Cellphone Policy For The Entire State
In a world where young and old are glued to screens, a school district in Michigan has a new cellphone rule intended to will help students achieve higher grades while improving their mental health. This might be a first for Michigan and if it works other districts... (RPS 205?) may want to consider.
Illinois Election 2022: Your Guide to Voting in the Midterms
Note: As votes are counted across Illinois on election night, you can track results live on NBCChicago.com and in the NBC Chicago app. The 2022 midterm elections are well underway in Illinois, with early voting now open across the state ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Here's a look at some essential resources and information to help you feel prepared and informed as you perform your civic duty and make your voice heard.
wgnradio.com
Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich
Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
WAND TV
Jasper County Health Dept. employee charged stealing from the state of Illinois
(WAND) - A Jasper County Health Department worker has been charged with stealing from the state of Illinois. Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against Hillary Robertson, 31, of Effingham for allegedly creating false records and billing the state of Illinois for more than $10,000 of work she had not done.
