ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

USound Reveals High-performing ASIC Linear Audio Amplifier to Boost the Battery Life of TWS, Hearing Aids, and Smart Glasses

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wbtw_0ik2o17Q00

GRAZ, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 23, 2022--

USound, the leading provider of MEMS-technology-based audio solutions for hearables and wearables, announces the launch of the newest ASIC linear audio amplifier, Tarvos 1.0 UC-P3010, designed to drive USound MEMS speakers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005021/en/

USound’s ASIC linear audio amplifier for MEMS speakers exceeds market demands boosting the battery life of hearables and wearables. (Photo: Business Wire)

This innovative ASIC linear audio amplifier can drive USound MEMS speakers in the frequency range of up to 40kHz, reaching the lowest noise, lowest harmonic distortion, and high rejection of external noise.

Exceeding market demands, the ASIC linear audio amplifier features ultra-low power consumption and high efficiency delivering superior performance and extending the battery life of personal devices.

USound MEMS speakers are the thinnest and lightest speakers available in the market, with outstanding audio performance. Combined with Tarvos 1.0 UC-P3010, USound MEMS speakers take up 50% less space, use 80% less energy, and provides a wider audio frequency range compared to voice coil-based audio solutions. These features make USound MEMS speakers the must-have microspeaker to design the most advanced audio systems, including true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, hearing aids, and AR/VR glasses.

This novel linear audio amplifier is compatible with all available USound MEMS speakers releasing their full potential and enabling ultra-compact audio modules for hearables and wearables where the space is limited, and high sound quality is required. Additionally, the analog audio input of the amplifier is compatible with the analog outputs of the latest Bluetooth® solutions.

“USound MEMS speakers are designed to reduce system costs, to facilitate the manufacturing process, and to improve the reliability of hearables and wearables. With this new ASIC audio amplifier, we can design ultra-compact audio modules, including MEMS tweeter, woofers, and amplifiers can be produced, taking modularization to the next level,” says Andrea Rusconi Clerici, CTO and Co-founder of USound.

The USound’s ASIC amplifier Tarvos 1.0 UC-P3010 is currently being sampled to key customers and will be in mass production in 2023.

About USound

USound is a fast-growing MEMS loudspeaker company enabling customers to bring new revolutionary audio products to the market. USound’s unique selling proposition is based on radical miniaturization, power reduction, and increased production efficiency. USound products are safeguarded by over 300 patents. Learn more on www.usound.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005021/en/

Janel Leonor -press@usound.com

KEYWORD: AUSTRIA EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES AUDIO/VIDEO OPTICAL HARDWARE HEALTH TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER

SOURCE: USound

PUB: 10/23/2022 09:00 PM/DISC: 10/23/2022 09:02 PM

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

1More Aero wireless earbuds offer AirPods Pro's coolest features for much cheaper

It’s been a feature largely confined to Apple branded headphones so far, but affordable audio brand 1More look to have broken new ground by offering Spatial Audio with head tracking tech in their all-new Aero true wireless earbuds for a super-low price. The feature-packed buds also boast improved noise...
Digital Trends

1More Aero review: head-tracking spatial audio at a wallet-friendly price

“1More Aero gives you an affordable way to step into spatial.”. Thanks to Apple’s efforts, a lot of folks now know about head-tracking spatial audio. Or at least they’ve heard about it. The jury is still out on whether it’s really the next big thing in music and movies or just a bit of techno-wizardry in search of an audience. Still, at least the price to experience it has dropped to a reasonable level with the release of the $110 1More Aero, the latest noise-canceling wireless earbuds from a brand that always finds ways to deliver more for less.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Book Air 13 to launch with 16:10 OLED display and current generation Intel Core processors in a lightweight design

Xiaomi has started teasing the Book Air 13, which it will officially present on Thursday, October 27, during a wider launch event. For reference, Xiaomi will also introduce the Redmi Note 12 series, including the Redmi Note 12 Pro. Incidentally, Chinese retailer JD.com has already listed some Book Air 13 specifications, as well as a few teaser images.
The Associated Press

Samsung Launches AccE Glass-Free Detector for X-Ray Imaging

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- To optimize work efficiency and portability, Samsung has introduced a new flagship detector, the AccE Glass-Free Detector. The AccE Glass-Free Detector recently received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for commercial use in the USA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005174/en/ The AccE Glass-Free Detector offers a more comfortable imaging experience due to its lightweight design, which lessens user fatigue without compromising image quality.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Phys.org

Compact and flexible fiber design ensures efficient focusing and razor-sharp images thanks to 3D printing

An interdisciplinary team of researchers from Korea, Australia, Great Britain, and Germany—with participation of Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT)—were able for the first time to optimize an optical glass fiber in such a way that light of different wavelengths can be focused extremely precisely. The level of accuracy is achieved by 3D nanoprinting of an optical lens applied to the end of the fiber.
The Associated Press

Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success

BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
MINNESOTA STATE
notebookcheck.net

One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023

On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
The Associated Press

Keysight Technologies Delivers New High-Power DC Emulator for Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Applications

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the enhanced Scienlab Regenerative DC Emulator (SL1800A Series), the next generation high power direct current (DC) emulator for electric vehicle (EV) fast charging applications that enables customers to achieve high-power DC charging test up to 270 kilowatts (kW) in a small footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005714/en/ Typical high-power DC test systems are large and occupy valuable lab floor space. These systems are also inefficient, requiring large amounts of energy to run the test system and to keep the lab space cool during high-power tests. When performing high-power DC fast charging tests, customers need a solution that combines the needed power requirements with communication tests and monitoring that is easy to set up and use.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Digital Trends

Passive or active speakers: Which setup is right for you?

Is it time to revisit your speaker setup? Maybe it’s not giving you the dynamic sound stage that you’re looking for, or maybe it’s lacking in low end. Maybe you only have a small Bluetooth speaker that isn’t delivering full-fledged jam-out power, maybe your analog system isn’t giving you the digital inputs you now need for streaming, or maybe you’re just bored and looking for some new speakers to change things up.
notebookcheck.net

LIGE smartwatch with alleged blood pressure monitor and Bluetooth calling available globally

The LIGE smartwatch is available globally via AliExpress. The gadget has a 1.28-in (~3.3 cm) IPS screen with a 240 x 240 px resolution. You can connect the wearable to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.1 to enable features such as calling and notifications. Plus, an integrated NFC allows you to use the gadget to unlock compatible smart doors and locks.
zycrypto.com

Tech Meets Luxury as VERTU Releases METAVERTU, the World’s First Web 3.0 Enabled Smartphone

VERTU, the London-based manufacturer and retailer of high-end handmade mobile phones, has released METAVERTU, the world’s first web 3.0 smartphone. The luxury handset is powered by VERTU CNCOS operating system, which is believed to run a 5-dimensional integrated ecosystem comprising smart terminals, chips, blockchain, OS and services. Since Web...
Woonsocket Call

FreeYond is Shaking up the Latin American Smartphone Market with the F9 and M5

New smartphone models the most cost-effective at their respective price points. With the launch of the FreeYond F9, and the upcoming release of the FreeYond M5, FreeYond is entering the Latin American market as a challenger to the status quo. FreeYond brings the most cost-effective smartphone models yet to Latin America’s market with specs that match or surpass similar higher-priced offerings from other brands.
The Associated Press

Wrike Enables The Fastest Way To Productivity With New Work Management Platform

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- The most powerful work management platform, Wrike, today announced new innovations that include the unveiling of its most intuitive, versatile, and scalable platform yet, Wrike Lightspeed, during its annual conference Collaborate. The need for workplace connectivity and greater alignment across teams has increased significantly over the past few years as teams, departments, and organizations adapt to unprecedented workplace changes, economic uncertainty and, most recently, historically low levels of productivity. Today, at Collaborate, Wrike executives announced a newly designed platform, including a streamlined user experience, artificial intelligence capabilities, and powerful new features. With an average performance increase of up to 45%, the new platform is already proven to provide organizations with the fastest way to productivity, giving them the freedom to focus on their most impactful work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005892/en/ Wrike Enables The Fastest Way To Productivity With New Work Management Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Fermyon raises $20M to build tools for cloud app dev

Along the journey, they faced myriad problems with containers — namely speed and cost. The setbacks spurred them and a handful of other DeisLabs veterans to found Fermyon, which today closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by Insight Partners with participation from Amplify Partners and angel investors. Fermyon offers a managed cloud service, Fermyon Cloud, that allows developers to quickly build microservices, or pieces of apps that work independently, but together (e.g. if one microservice fails, it won’t bring down the others).
getnews.info

Site Analyzer Ultimate Free SEO Tools For SEO Professionals

Site Analyzer is a great free SEO tool that can help improve a website’s ranking and visibility. It provides detailed reports on the site’s SEO and offers recommendations for improving it. Additionally, the Site Map Generator and Article Rewriter are both excellent tools for anyone who wants to improve their website’s SEO.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Bright Data Survey Reveals Retail, Banking and Travel Organizations are Turning to Acquisitions and External Partners to Support Increase in Web Data Collection Efforts

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- New research from Bright Data, the industry-leading web data platform, and independent research firm Vanson Bourne reveals how pervasive and crucial web data is to business strategies across the retail, travel and banking sectors. Nearly all 500 respondents (93%) believe that web data is either “very important” or “crucial” to supporting operations and decision-making across their organizations – with an additional 6% ranking it as “somewhat important.” Crucially, 87% of those surveyed believe that the need for web data within their organizations has grown in the last year, and in spite of challenging market conditions 90% report their budget for web data has increased in that time.This comes at a time when companies are reducing budgets and downsizing operations across board to counteract the uncertainties surrounding a fluctuating global economy. However, while most department budgets are shrinking the data acquisition market, which businesses view as essential to their future success, remains unaffected. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005663/en/ Infographic - Bright Data and Vanson Bourne research (Photo: Business Wire)
sciencetimes.com

Best PDF Editor for Learning and Research in 2022

Being an educator, the use of digital tools is constant in this era. You need proficiency and control of these tools to create knowledgeable data without hindrance. Among the tools, PDF editors are pretty commonly used in learning and research. As we reside in 2022, finding a proper PDF editor is essential. Thus, in this article, we will work on a free PDF editor and discover Wondershare PDFelement and HiPDF as the best solution for educators and researchers.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy