Amazing Drone Video Shows Off Old Railroad Station in Massachusetts by Flying Right Through the Front Doors

(Orange, MA) Vehicles were breaking down this weekend after diesel was mistakenly put into gas tanks at Honey Farms/Shell gas station on Route 202/Daniel Shays Highway in Orange. Many drivers found out that something was wrong shortly after leaving the last station where they thought they had filled up with gasoline, but instead got diesel. When diesel fuel is used in gas vehicles it can cause issues with engines, fuel filters and fuel injectors, even catalytic converters. Tow companies, law enforcement agencies, and insurance companies have been fielding dozens of calls in this unprecedented event. Honey Farms employees and corporate offices have not commented on the incident.

ORANGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO