Amazing Drone Video Shows Off Old Railroad Station in Massachusetts by Flying Right Through the Front Doors

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermontjournal.com
Connecticut River log drives
Some will know of Richard and Helen Moore at the Town Farm in Springfield. In 1998, Helen compiled a spiral bound book, “History Begins at Home.” It’s a history of Richard Moore’s family. Below is a story written by Richard’s father, Ray Moore, copied as written. The C.V.L. mentioned is the Connecticut Valley Lumber Company. I.P. is International Paper.
wilbraham-ma.gov
Old Pond Rd and Boston Rd Intersection to be Closed PERMANENTLY
The area commonly known as Old Pond Rd where Nokomis Rd intersects with Boston Rd will be permanently closed effective immediately. The intersection is blocked with temporary equipment and MassDOT will be installing a guardrail as part of the road work project that is already underway. Any questions or concerns...
Multiple customers in Orange report fuel tanks filled with diesel instead of gasoline
Several local residents took to social media this weekend after they say their vehicles were filled with diesel instead of gas at an Orange gas station.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
westernmassnews.com
Multiple cars crashed near State Police barracks in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A major crash near the Massachusetts State Police barracks on Liberty Street in Springfield Tuesday night. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on the scene around 9:45 p.m. and saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. Our crew also saw that several cars were involved, including a...
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
nbcboston.com
‘Chaos and Destruction': Paintball Guns Fired at Police, Fires Set at Town Common
Police in Rindge, New Hampshire, say a group of people fired paintballs at police and firefighters, set multiple fires and enaged in a pattern of "chaos and destruction" centered on the town common over the weekend. Rindge police said in a Facebook post Monday that just after midnight on Saturday,...
Boston Globe
The neighbors are dead
What it’s like living next to a graveyard ... ‘I remember walking through [our] yard, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I standing on someone?’ " Some real estate deals are a dead-end, and some are dead-end adjacent, literally. People who buy homes next...
Forest Lake in Palmer boat ramp opens
A ribbon cutting event held Tuesday in Palmer marks the official grand opening of the new Forest Lake boat ramp.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. The viewer said, quote:. “Wondering if you have any info regarding the expected completion date of the...
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
Fire crews respond to Bellingham house fire with possible grenades in basement
Crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Bellingham Sunday evening that was made more dangerous by the possible presence of grenades in the basement. According to Bellingham Fire Chief Steven Gentile, the homeowner was transported to a hospital for injuries. According to the Fire Chief, someone then informed the crews that there may be hand grenades in the basement of the home.
franklincountynow.com
Vehicles In Disrepair After Getting Diesel At The Gas Pump
(Orange, MA) Vehicles were breaking down this weekend after diesel was mistakenly put into gas tanks at Honey Farms/Shell gas station on Route 202/Daniel Shays Highway in Orange. Many drivers found out that something was wrong shortly after leaving the last station where they thought they had filled up with gasoline, but instead got diesel. When diesel fuel is used in gas vehicles it can cause issues with engines, fuel filters and fuel injectors, even catalytic converters. Tow companies, law enforcement agencies, and insurance companies have been fielding dozens of calls in this unprecedented event. Honey Farms employees and corporate offices have not commented on the incident.
westernmassnews.com
Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Recent bear activity in western Massachusetts has many people concerned for their safety. “The bears used to come at night and tear down all the bird feeders…We used to take the bird feeders out at night and put them up in the morning, but now, they are coming during the day too,” said Angelo Della Ripa of Westfield.
franklincountynow.com
Tractor Fire In Colrain
(Colrain, MA) On Saturday afternoon, Colrain Fire crews responded to a fully involved tractor fire on Adamsville Road. Environment conditions made a brush fire possible, but a firefighter who lives nearby was able to quickly respond to the scene. They implemented a fire extinguisher and used a house rake to establish a perimeter around the growing brush fire. Then, units arrived on scene to assist with extinguishing the fire before it could grow further.
hopkintonindependent.com
Invasive knotweed plants roots in Hopkinton
Ed Harrow remembers when his mother discovered vines of bittersweet creeping up the exterior walls of their barn. “My father threw a hissy fit; he was constantly tearing it down, before it tore the barn down,” he said with a chuckle. “But I had no appreciation, until recently, of how really destructive these plants are.”
Massachusetts and Vermont men identified in deadly Keene plane crash
The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 1