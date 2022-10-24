ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Incarcerated person escapes Metro Corrections while awaiting court appearance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incarcerated person escaped from Metro Corrections custody while awaiting arraignment around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Marcus Prosser was held on drug charges, shoplifting, bench warrants, probation violation, obstructing governmental operations and he also has a fugitive warrant from Tennessee. Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC)...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Carjacking escalated to a shooting on Poindexter Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot while he was being carjacked in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a carjacking in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive around 4:45 a.m., according to a press release. Officers on the scene found a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police: victim recovering after carjacking, shooting in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was injured during a carjacking in east Louisville early Wednesday. LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff says it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Stony Brook Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in less than 24 hours. Once occurred in the Fern Creek neighborhood just before 5a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to Poindexter drive close to the Pinehurst apartments. Louisville Metro Police Department said a bullet grazed the victim. His car was found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
crothersvilletimes.com

Arrest Made In July Death of Woman Found In Scott County

A Louisville, KY man was arrested Monday, Oct. 17, in connection with a dead body found in Scott County in late July. Scott County Sheriff’s Detective Jacklyn Shofner arrested Melvin D. Evans, 67, of Louisville after conducting an in-depth investigation into the death of Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34, of Scottsburg. The woman’s body was discovered on July 31 on an abandoned property on South Underwood Road in southern Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
WHAS11

LMPD: Man charged for beating stranger with hammer near The Brown Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital recovering from severe injuries he sustained when he was attacked near the Brown Hotel early Tuesday morning. According to court documents, 40-year-old Andrew Hoke told Louisville Metro Police that he used the claw end of a claw hammer to beat the stranger on the sidewalk downtown around 1 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD chief says violent crime is down and homicide arrests are up, but there's still work to be done

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields says the city's violent crime is down 16% this year, but there is still work to be done. Shields has been on the job for just under two years. During her first year as chief, the city saw a record 188 homicides. According to the latest LMPD data, this year there have been 128 homicides with two months left to go in the year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Old Louisville shooting leaves one man hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Old Louisville on Monday night. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of West Ormsby Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the press release. Officers on the scene reportedly found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Teen charged in 2021 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
