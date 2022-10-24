Read full article on original website
Incarcerated person escapes Metro Corrections while awaiting court appearance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incarcerated person escaped from Metro Corrections custody while awaiting arraignment around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Marcus Prosser was held on drug charges, shoplifting, bench warrants, probation violation, obstructing governmental operations and he also has a fugitive warrant from Tennessee. Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC)...
wdrb.com
Inmate makes brief escape from Louisville jail, leaving jumpsuit and bag of candy behind
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate forced a brief lockdown at Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday morning. According to a news release from Metro Corrections Maj. Darrell Goodlett, Marcus Prosser, 50, escaped while waiting for arraignment court. "At approximately 8:30 this morning, one of our court officers realized one of...
Carjacking escalated to a shooting on Poindexter Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot while he was being carjacked in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a carjacking in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive around 4:45 a.m., according to a press release. Officers on the scene found a man...
wdrb.com
Police: victim recovering after carjacking, shooting in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was injured during a carjacking in east Louisville early Wednesday. LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff says it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Stony Brook Drive.
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in less than 24 hours. Once occurred in the Fern Creek neighborhood just before 5a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to Poindexter drive close to the Pinehurst apartments. Louisville Metro Police Department said a bullet grazed the victim. His car was found...
crothersvilletimes.com
Arrest Made In July Death of Woman Found In Scott County
A Louisville, KY man was arrested Monday, Oct. 17, in connection with a dead body found in Scott County in late July. Scott County Sheriff’s Detective Jacklyn Shofner arrested Melvin D. Evans, 67, of Louisville after conducting an in-depth investigation into the death of Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34, of Scottsburg. The woman’s body was discovered on July 31 on an abandoned property on South Underwood Road in southern Scott County.
LMPD: Man charged for beating stranger with hammer near The Brown Hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital recovering from severe injuries he sustained when he was attacked near the Brown Hotel early Tuesday morning. According to court documents, 40-year-old Andrew Hoke told Louisville Metro Police that he used the claw end of a claw hammer to beat the stranger on the sidewalk downtown around 1 a.m.
Raleigh News & Observer
Man approaches two strangers and cuts their throats with a knife, Kentucky cops say
A man cut the throats of two strangers in an “unprovoked attack” at a popular dining and entertainment district, Kentucky police said. The incident happened just after midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 25, on Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville. Sean Coats, 37, is accused of “intentionally (causing) serious...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after reported carjacking in Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man in was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after he suffered a graze wound from a reported carjacking. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive at about 4:45 a.m. A search was conducted and the victim’s vehicle was...
WLKY.com
LMPD chief says violent crime is down and homicide arrests are up, but there's still work to be done
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields says the city's violent crime is down 16% this year, but there is still work to be done. Shields has been on the job for just under two years. During her first year as chief, the city saw a record 188 homicides. According to the latest LMPD data, this year there have been 128 homicides with two months left to go in the year.
WLKY.com
WATCH: Brawl breaks out in Louisville courtroom during murder hearing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Things got tense in a Louisville courtroom when a brawl broke out at the end of a hearing. Paul Wade is accused of killing Lamont Smith, 26, and Alexis McCrary, 24, on Sept. 10 in the Russell neighborhood. He's charged with two counts of murder and...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 2 people attacked by stranger with knife at Fourth Street Live, one in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were hospitalized after being attacked with a knife at Fourth Street Live, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to a spokesperson for LMPD, officers from the First Division responded to a knife attack at Fourth Street Live just after midnight on Tuesday.
Old Louisville shooting leaves one man hospitalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Old Louisville on Monday night. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of West Ormsby Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the press release. Officers on the scene reportedly found a...
LMPD: 2 juveniles in custody after police pursuit ends in crash on Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two juveniles were taken into custody Monday after a pursuit ended with a crash on the Gene Snyder. A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said it started just before 3 p.m. near Preston and Caldwell when an officer spotted a vehicle stolen in a carjacking. Police...
'I still believe these are isolated incidents': Downtown leaders react after multiple violent attacks
Leaders at Louisville Downtown Partnership, the group tasked with elevating downtown, called the incidents isolated and said downtown is still safe. After separate violent attacks in downtown Louisville early Tuesday morning, leaders with the Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) are urging people not to abandon the area. "Any crime in downtown...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Family members chase double murder suspect through Louisville courthouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video from inside a Louisville courtroom shows family members of a murder victim going after the suspect. The chaos in the courthouse happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson...
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after Louisville pastor was carjacked at gunpoint outside church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades, Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing for his 50th anniversary celebration of preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
Wave 3
Teen charged in 2021 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
Gun discovered in backpack after fight between students at Seneca High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS officials are investigating after a fight between students led to the discovery of a gun. The incident happened at Seneca High School Tuesday morning, according to Principal Michael Guy. In a letter to parents, Guy said staff members had broken up a fight inside the...
wdrb.com
Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
