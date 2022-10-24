Benton County voting sites and ballot for 2022 General Election

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Election Day is November 8 and early voting for the Arkansas 2022 midterm election begins today, October 24, and continues until November 7.

When going to the polls, be prepared to show approved photo identification .

Early Voting Locations

Location Oct. 24-28 Sat.Oct. 29 Oct. 31-Nov. 4 Nov. 5 Nov. 7 Benton County Admin Building 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. County Clerks Office – Rogers 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. County Clerks Office – Siloam Springs 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Benton County Election Commission 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. First Landmark Baptist Church 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Centerton Community Building 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Rogers Convention Center 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunnyside Baptist Church 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Siloam Springs Community Building 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed Closed New Life Christian Church 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed Closed Gravette Civic Center 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed Closed NEBCO Community Building 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed Closed

Benton County Sample Ballot

