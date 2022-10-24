Benton County voting sites and ballot for 2022 General Election
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Election Day is November 8 and early voting for the Arkansas 2022 midterm election begins today, October 24, and continues until November 7.
When going to the polls, be prepared to show approved photo identification .
Early Voting Locations
- Benton County Admin Building
- County Clerk’s Office – Rogers
- County Clerk’s Office – Siloam Springs
- First Landmark Baptist Church
- Centerton Community Building
- Rogers Convention Center
- Sunnyside Baptist Church
- Siloam Springs Community Building
- Grace Lutheran Church
- New Life Christian Church
- Gravette Civic Center
- NEBCO Community Building
|Location
|Oct. 24-28
|Sat.Oct. 29
|Oct. 31-Nov. 4
|Nov. 5
|Nov. 7
|Benton County Admin Building
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|County Clerks Office – Rogers
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|County Clerks Office – Siloam Springs
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Benton County Election Commission
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|First Landmark Baptist Church
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Closed
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Closed
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Centerton Community Building
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Closed
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Closed
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Rogers Convention Center
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Closed
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Closed
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Sunnyside Baptist Church
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Closed
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Closed
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Siloam Springs Community Building
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Closed
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Closed
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Grace Lutheran Church
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Closed
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Closed
|Closed
|New Life Christian Church
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Closed
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Closed
|Closed
|Gravette Civic Center
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Closed
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Closed
|NEBCO Community Building
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Closed
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Closed
Benton County Sample BallotBenton County – 2022 GENERAL ELECTION SAMPLE FOR CLERK Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0