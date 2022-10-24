Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Related
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys? Jerry Jones Reveals Deion Sanders & 'Hot Water' Takes
“Well, I couldn’t say that,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says with a laugh, answering a question about Odell Beckham Jr. “I think you can get in a little water with that one.”
Cris Collinsworth laughed when he heard what Aaron Rodgers said about facing Bills next
Right after the Miami Dolphins knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, NBC’s Mike Tirico delivered his preview for next week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers. Tirico’s co-host Cris Collinsworth couldn’t help but laugh when he heard what Packers quarterback...
Green Bay Packers Rumored to Be Pursuing 2 New York Jets Wide Receivers
The Green Bay Packers' offense needs help. A report Monday indicated it could come from the New York Jets. ESPN's Adam Schefter said on NFL Now that the Packers could be targeting a pair of Jets wide receivers prior to the league's Nov. 1 trade deadline. Schefter pointed to Elijah Moore and ...
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News
The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens. Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
Belichick Dodges Question on Starting QB After Loss to Bears
Mac Jones started Monday’s game against Chicago, but was replaced in the first half by Bailey Zappe.
Jim Nantz makes major March Madness decision
Jim Nantz has been calling the Final Four for CBS for three decades, but he has decided the 2023 edition will be his last. Nantz revealed that he will call his final NCAA Tournament next March, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Ian Eagle will succeed him as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for March Madness.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Sign With Bills? 'Not Seeing It!' Says Buffalo Insider
The Rams continue to think they might bring back OBJ, and the Chiefs are now being mentioned. And ... is Beckham to Buffalo still in play?
NFL World Reacts To Chicago Bears' Trade Rumor News
Despite the Chicago Bears' 3-4 start to the 2022 season, it appears the NFC North franchise might be a seller ahead of the deadline. The Chicago Bears are reportedly receiving interest in veteran defensive leader Robert Quinn ahead of the deadline. Quinn is a high-impact player at a ...
Everything Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Said About His NFL Retirement Before and After He Hung Up His Cleats
Not an easy decision. Tom Brady said a lot about his retirement over the years — both before his brief exit from the NFL in February 2022 and after his March 2022 comeback. The football star, who played for the New England Patriots for 20 years before becoming a Tampa Bay Buccaneer in spring 2020, […]
NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall?
The Chicago Bears produced a statement win over the New England Patriots in the national spotlight, defeating Bill Belichick & Co. on Monday Night Football. The whole world saw the Bears' capabilities, including former President Barack Obama, who joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the Manningcast for a portion of the game.
theScore
Magic: 'Hard pill to swallow' for Kareem when LeBron becomes all-time scorer
Magic Johnson doesn't think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is happy about the prospect of giving up his title as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Johnson, who played with Abdul-Jabbar for 10 seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked during an appearance on "Club Shay Shay" how he thinks his former teammate will handle LeBron James passing him on the all-time scoring list.
Bears' game-day roster for Week 7 vs. Patriots
The Chicago Bears (2-4) will battle the New England Patriots) on Monday Night Football, where Chicago will look to snap a three-game losing skid. The Bears are 7.5-point road underdogs heading into Monday’s matchup against the Patriots, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Here’s a look at the Bears’ 53-man game-day...
AOL Corp
Aaron Rodgers: Struggling teammates 'shouldn't be playing' as much
Aaron Rodgers is blaming the Packers’ latest struggles on “mental errors,” and he thinks some of his teammates should be benched because of them. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday,” just days after Green Bay’s 23-21 loss to the Taylor Heinicke-led Washington Commanders. The Packers have now lost three straight games, and are set for a battle with the 5-1 Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.
COLUMN: Bears' surprising victory gives fans hope
This is not the goofy I expected to be writing today. After the Packers’ debacle against the Commanders, I figured I would be writing something about how bad both franchises are and that they can be basement dwellers together because, I mean, there was no way this team was beating the Patriots in Foxboro. It wasn’t just that, either. It was a primetime game. Monday Night Football. The Bears were 0-9 on their last nine prime time games. Zero. And. Nine. ...
Recapping a Bears’ win vs Patriots on ‘The 9-Yard Line’
The Chicago Bears delivered a dominating performance in a win over the Patriots on Monday night, and we're looking back on that triumph on this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" as we check out the best plays and highlights of the victory on this edition of the show on WGN News Now with Larry Hawley.
nbcsportsedge.com
LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 7 MILLY WINNING ROSTER
It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes NBA History
Kevin Durant moved into 20th all-time on the NBA's scoring list in Monday night's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
Comments / 0