Driver killed by roof rack that fell off passing car
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. — A man has died after a freak accident on a Michigan highway sent a roof rack through the windshield of his truck. Troopers with the Michigan State Police told WLUC that a Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Matthew Morgrette, was driving east on M-28 at the same time that a Honda sedan was driving west, carrying a kayak on its roof rack.
SENEY, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is dead after a car crash involving a kayak on Sunday afternoon in Schoolcraft County. Troopers from the Manistique Outpost responded to the crash on M-28 near mile marker 203 in Seney Township. The MSP says a Chevrolet pickup was heading east, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Morgrette from Colorado. A Honda passenger car was traveling west carrying a kayak on the roof rack. The Honda was driven by a 58-year-old man from Wisconsin.
