After an incredible regular season that saw them go 8-1 overall, the Newberry Indians head to Rogers City for the opening round of the playoffs this Friday. Newberry qualified for the playoffs by earning the seventh most total points in the MHSAA’s playoff rankings and will be a part of the 16 teams competing for a State Championship in 8 Man Division 1. The Indians are the #3 seed in Region 1, while the undefeated Hurons are #2.

NEWBERRY, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO