FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
localmemphis.com
D.A.: Shelby County voters claim they can't get proper access to paper ballots at multiple polling places
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, District Attorney Steve Mulroy, mayoral candidate Van Turner and Shelby County Commissioner Erika Sugarmon held a joint press conference after they say some voters reported having problems getting paper ballots. “It was uncomfortable and you should never feel uncomfortable going into a voting location,” says...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | We all need to take the 2023 Memphis mayor's race seriously | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We have to take the Memphis mayor's race seriously. There's too much at stake. Luckily, everyone who's announced so far is a serious candidate. They all hold important positions. Many them are elected positions and they all want what's best for our city. Almost everyone. Unfortunately,...
Hanging skeleton stirs controversy in Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing across the city of Bartlett after a Halloween display depicts a skeleton hanging from a tree. It’s a sight that has the town divided. On a holiday known for its jarring imagery, it’s this sight of a skeleton that stopped a woman in her tracks. “I have never seen […]
actionnews5.com
1 dead in southeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in southeast Memphis that left one man dead Saturday morning. MPD said around 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Chuck Avenue in Memphis. One man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said...
Woman fires shots at woman near hotel and in traffic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing a list of charges after police said she threatened and fired shots at another woman at a Southwest Memphis hotel. Makayla Davis has been charged with attempted first degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony or attempt, reckless endangerment: discharging a firearm into […]
Police look for Challenger with pink stripe after North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis shooting left a man in critical condition Friday evening, and police are looking for the shooter. Police responded to the 800 block of Faxon Avenue near Ayers around 6 p.m. One male victim was found shot, and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled […]
Conditions at 201 Poplar are unlivable, county commissioner says
MEMPHIS. Tenn. — Unlivable and unacceptable. That’s how a county commissioner described the conditions at 201 Poplar after getting a tour recently. She and others said it’s time to rebuild the jail. “We saw everything from leaking ceilings to mold on panels to the cells just being...
Joe Brown stirs controversy with comment on women leaders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing over what some are calling misogynistic and inappropriate comments made by former TV judge Joe Brown during a campaign forum for the 2023 Memphis mayoral race. Brown, who attended a forum Thursday night hosted by the Shelby County Young Democrats along with fellow candidates, former Shelby County Commissioner Van […]
Man shot, critically injured in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after gunfire rang out in North Memphis Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a man was found shot on Faxon Avenue around 6:20 p.m. When police found him, he was in critical condition and...
Home ablaze in east Shelby County, fire department says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The garage leading up to the 2nd floor was in flames. On Oct. 27 at approximately 6:10 PM, the Shelby County Fire Department responded to a fire on Bradfield Run, just off East Shelby Drive. When the fire department arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames,...
14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to […]
Birthday breakup leads to roadway shooting: Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis man rammed the back of his girlfriend’s car and tried to shoot her when she broke up with him on her birthday. It happened last month, but Demarcus Hughes was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Thursday on a charge of assault. The victim said she got […]
2 juveniles, 1 adult injured in Orange Mound shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are recovering following a shooting in Orange Mound Thursday night, police say. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Hamilton. Three victims were taken to Methodist by a private vehicle before police arrived at the scene. They are now in non-critical condition. A woman was found […]
localmemphis.com
North Memphis shooting leaves man in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot Friday evening in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to 899 Faxon Ave. around 6 p.m. A man was found shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
WREG
Teen jailed after vandalizing, sleeping in daycare van: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in jail after Memphis police say he vandalized a daycare bus and threatened employees at the Hickory Hill daycare. Thursday morning, a few parents got a more frightening start to the day after Memphis police say a man threatened people at the facility.
Thousands of MLGW customers without power due to storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of MLGW customers are without power across the Mid-South due to storms, according to MLGW. As of 8:20 p.m, 7,050 customers are affected by the outages. The company is reporting 39 outages, according to MLGW. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking...
DeSoto Times Today
14 Marshall and DeSoto County Residents Arrested for Payroll Protection Fraud
Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested today on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVD pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to court documents,...
“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
Man tries to steal $26K from bank account: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say tried to steal $26,000 from another man’s bank account last month. Officers responded to a forgery attempt at First Horizon Bank on Summer Avenue just before noon on September 20. Police say the bank called the victim to tell him a man was […]
