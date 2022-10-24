ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

Hanging skeleton stirs controversy in Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing across the city of Bartlett after a Halloween display depicts a skeleton hanging from a tree. It’s a sight that has the town divided. On a holiday known for its jarring imagery, it’s this sight of a skeleton that stopped a woman in her tracks. “I have never seen […]
BARTLETT, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead in southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in southeast Memphis that left one man dead Saturday morning. MPD said around 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Chuck Avenue in Memphis. One man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman fires shots at woman near hotel and in traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing a list of charges after police said she threatened and fired shots at another woman at a Southwest Memphis hotel. Makayla Davis has been charged with attempted first degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony or attempt, reckless endangerment: discharging a firearm into […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police look for Challenger with pink stripe after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis shooting left a man in critical condition Friday evening, and police are looking for the shooter. Police responded to the 800 block of Faxon Avenue near Ayers around 6 p.m. One male victim was found shot, and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Joe Brown stirs controversy with comment on women leaders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing over what some are calling misogynistic and inappropriate comments made by former TV judge Joe Brown during a campaign forum for the 2023 Memphis mayoral race. Brown, who attended a forum Thursday night hosted by the Shelby County Young Democrats along with fellow candidates, former Shelby County Commissioner Van […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Birthday breakup leads to roadway shooting: Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis man rammed the back of his girlfriend’s car and tried to shoot her when she broke up with him on her birthday. It happened last month, but Demarcus Hughes was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Thursday on a charge of assault. The victim said she got […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 juveniles, 1 adult injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are recovering following a shooting in Orange Mound Thursday night, police say. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Hamilton. Three victims were taken to Methodist by a private vehicle before police arrived at the scene. They are now in non-critical condition. A woman was found […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

North Memphis shooting leaves man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot Friday evening in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to 899 Faxon Ave. around 6 p.m. A man was found shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen jailed after vandalizing, sleeping in daycare van: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in jail after Memphis police say he vandalized a daycare bus and threatened employees at the Hickory Hill daycare. Thursday morning, a few parents got a more frightening start to the day after Memphis police say a man threatened people at the facility.
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

14 Marshall and DeSoto County Residents Arrested for Payroll Protection Fraud

Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested today on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVD pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to court documents,...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man tries to steal $26K from bank account: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say tried to steal $26,000 from another man’s bank account last month. Officers responded to a forgery attempt at First Horizon Bank on Summer Avenue just before noon on September 20. Police say the bank called the victim to tell him a man was […]
MEMPHIS, TN

