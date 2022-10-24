Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KWQC
Crews respond to Davenport duplex fire Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a Davenport duplex fire Tuesday. The Davenport Fire Department responded Tuesday about 8 p.m. to a fire in the 400 block of West 65th Street, according to a media release. Firefighters first on scene found a two-story duplex with smoke, according to the...
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle Davenport duplex fire, dogs rescued
Multiple crews battled a duplex fire in Davenport. On Tuesday, October 25 at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 400 Block of W. 65th St. utilizing five apparatus and 2 two command cars, for a total response of 17 personnel. The first engine on-scene reported a two-story side-by-side duplex with smoke showing. Crews discovered fire in the kitchen of the right-side unit, which was not occupied at the time. The fire was extinguished, and crews searched the for victims, but none were found. All occupants of the other unit exited the building. Davenport Fire Department members found two dogs in the basement and removed them safely.
KWQC
Chief: East Moline officer still critical but ‘stable’ following assault
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline officer who police say was assaulted by a man wanted on arson charges remained in critical condition Wednesday, Chief Jeff Ramsey said. “Sergeant (William) Lind is still hospitalized in the intensive care unit at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois,”...
ourquadcities.com
3 injured in crash in Rock Island
UPDATE: Three people were injured and one was charged with driving under the influence in a head-on crash that left one car in a Rock Island ditch early Tuesday. It happened shortly after midnight on 78th Avenue West (Andalusia Road) near Centennial Expressway. Police say a GMC Sierra truck and...
KWQC
Crews respond to Bettendorf house fire Sunday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday in Bettendorf. The Bettendorf Fire Department responded around 1:36 a.m. Sunday to a report of a house fire in the 2500 block of Brambleberry Court, according to a media release. Firefighters first on the scene said the house had...
KWQC
East Moline Police Sergeant in critical condition, suspect in custody
There have been nine La Niña winters in the Quad Cities since 2000. Rain expected to increase in coverage and intensity this morning into the afternoon hours, with highs in the 40's to low 50's.
Galesburg Police respond to three more burglaries from motor vehicles on Sunday
Late Sunday morning, Galesburg Police responded to the 700 block of North Academy Street in reference to a burglary. A 53-year-old female told police someone broke out the passenger-side window of her sedan and stole her purse. Inside the purse was various credit and bank cards as well as a checkbook. Then early Sunday afternoon, GPD responded to the 800 block of East Brooks Street for a report of a vehicle being burglarized. A 48-year-old female and a 22-year-old male told police both of their vehicles were burglarized overnight while sitting in the driveway. The male reported his wallet, along with his ID, bank cards, and about $600 in cash was taken, while the female reported only loose change missing from her vehicle. Also on Sunday, Galesburg Police responded to the 1100 block of East Brooks after a checkbook was recovered from a separate burglary investigation in the 800 block of East Brooks. The 79-year-old male resident didn’t realize his checkbook was missing. After going through his vehicle, the man also realized a bottle of aftershave was taken from his vehicle. The incidents are still under investigation.
Man shot by police during Morrison home search dies in hospital
MORRISON, Ill. — A man who was shot by police during the execution of a search warrant at a Morrison home died in the hospital, according to the Illinois State Police. 48-year-old Aaron Linke, the subject of the warrant, was taken to the hospital after the shooting on Friday, Oct. 21, where he was declared brain dead the next day. He was pulled off of life support and pronounced deceased on Oct. 25.
East Moline Sergeant Is In Critical Condition After Attack
Monda evening, one of East Moline's finest was horrifically attacked and is now in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Sergeant William Lind with the East Moline Police Department is currently in the hospital fighting for his life after being attacked by a suspect in an aggravated arson. In a press...
KWQC
Village of Ohio mourns victim of Sunday morning shooting
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - A small Bureau County community mourned the tragedy of a Sunday morning shooting. On Tuesday night community members held a candlelight vigil in the victim’s honor. Less than 500 people live in the village of Ohio, Illinois. Organizers of the vigil held at First Lutheran...
KCRG.com
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
starvedrock.media
Bureau County Man Jailed After Crashing Stolen SUV
A vehicle involved in a crash in downtown La Salle turned out to be stolen. Officers were called just after noon Tuesday about a crash at 1st and Gooding Streets. One officer followed an SUV driving away from the scene with major front end damage. When running the registration, the vehicle came back stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
ourquadcities.com
Car crashes into ditch in Rock Island
A car left the road and ended up in a ditch early Tuesday. This was shortly after midnight in Rock Island on Andalusia Road near Centennial Expressway. Traffic was blocked for a time in the direction of Andalusia, causing noticeable delays. There was no word on any injuries. When we...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Fire Department responds to historic house fire
This is an ongoing report. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sunday morning at 1011 Woodlawn Ave. More than five Iowa City fire trucks responded to the historic residence at around 9 a.m. Because of the duration of the fire, Iowa City fire responders called in trucks from the Solon Fire Department for support.
Illinois officer in critical condition after beating by arson suspect
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois police sergeant is in critical condition after being beaten by an arson suspect. Sergeant William Lind of the East Moline Police Department located a suspect in an aggravated arson out of Rock Island walking in the 1900 block of East Moline around 6:31 p.m., according to the department. […]
voiceofmuscatine.com
Wind-driven fire damages farm buildings, equipment on Friday
On Friday, October 21, 2022, both the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. Both departments extinguished the fire and returned to quarters by 1300 hours. At or about 1414 hours, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers...
ourquadcities.com
4 years later: Police seek information in fatal shooting
Moline Police seek help from the public to find answers in a fatal shooting four years ago. On Oct. 31, 2018, Corey Harrell Jr. was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall, according to a news release. It has been four years and no arrests have been made yet in this case. Both the family and police seek justice, the release says.
ourquadcities.com
Police sergeant critical after arson suspect’s attack
That was the message that went out over Rock Island County police scanners early Monday night – one of the last things any listener wants to hear. East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind, also known as Bill or Billy, was attacked and severely injured on Morton Drive near 19th Street in East Moline. His fellow officers arrived on the scene to find him on the ground unconscious, with no suspect in sight.
KCJJ
Almost 100 REC customers lose power after car hits power pole near West Liberty
Nearly 100 electrical customers were without power Sunday night after a car hit a power pole near West Liberty. That’s according to Muscatine County dispatchers, who received reports of the accident near the intersection of 130th Street and Davis Avenue, southwest of West Liberty, just after 10:30pm. REC reported an estimated 98 customers lost power as a result.
KWQC
Search warrant reveals new details in assault that left East Moline officer injured
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A search warrant filed Tuesday provided new details about an assault that left an East Moline police officer in critical condition with severe head injuries. Sgt. William Lind, who has been with the department for seven years, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Genesis...
