Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AZFamily
VIDEO: Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act in Sun City, Tempe
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Catalytic converter thefts are being reported around the Valley, including two robberies in Sun City and Tempe this month. A thief was caught in the act, stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked at a business in Sun City on Saturday morning. The victim says a man robbed him just before 10 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and Coggins Drive, just off Grand Avenue. Dashcam video shows the man lifting the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away.
AZFamily
Woman injured after east Mesa home completely burns down
A meteor shower that is considered one of the most beautiful light shows of the year is once again lighting up the night skies over Arizona. The video shows the man lowering the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away. ADOT announces finalists for "Name-A-Snowplow" contest. Updated: 8...
‘Everything is destroyed’: San Tan Valley family loses everything when home burns down
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A San Tan Valley family, who was selected to be one of the food vendors for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII, is forced to start all over again after a fire completely destroyed their new home. “We were so happy, we’re going down to...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman killed in 4-car crash in Phoenix, police say
Witnesses told Phoenix Police that a silver car was turning left onto westbound Thomas Road when it crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound. The truck was then pushed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a gold SUV, which sideswiped another SUV.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lake Pleasant (Lake Pleasant, AZ)
According to the Peoria Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday near Lake Pleasant. Officials confirmed that 2 persons died due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.
Woman injured after suspect crashes car in parking lot, drives off, then slams into Phoenix business
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say impairment is believed to be a factor after a man was involved in a crash in a parking lot, drove off and then drove into a local business before crashing into the back wall. The incident happened Monday afternoon near 33rd Avenue and Indian...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect accused of attacking man with hammer on light rail in Phoenix
The suspect, later identified as Jacob Jasmer, was reportedly wielding a hammer when he struck the victim. He then left the train before police came, and it took several days for officers to find him.
fox10phoenix.com
Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames
MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Wrong-way driver arrested on US 60 in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - A man was arrested for driving the wrong way down US 60 in Mesa on Tuesday night, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers say they received reports of a vehicle traveling east down the westbound lanes of the freeway just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 25.
fox10phoenix.com
Rainbow-colored fentanyl tablets seized by Phoenix Police: 'Parents Beware'
PHOENIX - As Halloween approaches, police are warning parents to be on alert for colored drugs hitting the streets. Police say a certain type of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills were discovered for the first time in Phoenix. "These speckled fentanyl tablets were taken off the streets this week by #PHXPD," the...
AZFamily
Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix
EBeauty gives free wigs to women with hair loss conditions and those undergoing cancer treatment. On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail. Updated: 13...
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Glendale, Gilbert, and Tucson over the next few weeks! Here are the dates and locations to go.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Mesa. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix PD officers hospitalized after struggle with suspect ends in gunfire
PHOENIX - Two Phoenix Police officers were hospitalized after a struggle with a suspect ended in gunfire, however, no one was actually struck, the Phoenix Police Department said. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 near Glendale Avenue and 16th Street, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian...
East Valley Tribune
QC Unified goes extra mile to find bus drivers
The Queen Creek Unified School District is resorting to a hiring tactic once reserved for elite athletes and upper-end business executives to fill its withering ranks of bus drivers. The district is offering signing bonuses and retention incentives to recruit, hire and keep them. A highly-skilled and specially licensed bus...
AZFamily
Woman dead after being shot by teen playing with gun at Mesa mall, police say
Runbeck Election Services prints ballots for the vast majority of counties here in Arizona and many across the country. Police say teen accidentally shoots, kills woman in Mesa. Updated: 35 minutes ago. |. Police say a woman is dead after a teen boy accidentally shot and killed her in the...
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale Police looking for suspect who stole French Bulldog from woman in violent incident
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Glendale Police Department are asking for the public's help, as they search for a French Bulldog that was stolen weeks ago. According to a statement released on Oct. 25, the incident happened at a manufactured home park in the area of 63rd Avenue and Maryland, just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
fox10phoenix.com
Man steals dog from Glendale woman in violent incident that was caught on camera
The incident, according to Glendale Police officials, happened at a manufactured home park in early October. Now, they are searching for the people responsible. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
AZFamily
Phoenix man disagrees with hoarding allegations against mother after 30+ dogs die in fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who died in a house fire over the weekend was a well-known dog breeder in the Valley. Now she’s being blamed for neglect after Phoenix police say around 37 dogs were found in the home. Thirty-one dogs died from the fire, and the six that survived are now with the Arizona Humane Society’s trauma team.
fox10phoenix.com
Dogs rescued from deadly Phoenix fire now under humane society care
Officials with the Arizona Humane Society say the dogs, which were rescued from a fire that killed a woman in her 80s, were part of a hoarding situation, and are suffering from other health problems. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
Comments / 0