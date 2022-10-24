ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos' Lack of Coaching Experience is Costing Team Big Time

By Bob Morris
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPuZa_0ik2lil500

The Denver Broncos have jumped the tracks.

There's no way to sugarcoat it: The 2-5 Denver Broncos do not have the makings of a playoff team. Despite having a top NFL defense, the injuries continue to plague the Broncos, and, more importantly, the offense is one of the worst in the NFL — as evidenced by the team's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets .

The Broncos' play calling continues to be poor, only this time, more of the blame must be laid at the feet of head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

It was one thing not to put everything on Hackett when Russell Wilson was starting, and there had been reports that the 11th-year quarterback had wanted to run more plays like that of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. That doesn't make Hackett blameless, but it does indicate that if Wilson is wanting to run such plays, the Broncos need to stop doing that.

However, it's another thing when you call those same plays with Brett Rypien, who is in no position to be asking coaches to run plays like that. Therefore, the decision to do that against the Jets falls at the feet of Hackett and his coaching staff.

The problem the Broncos' coaching staff — mainly on offense — seems to have is there is nobody in the room with extensive experience to give advice about what needs to be done to manage the team better, adjust play calling, and find ways for the players to have success, even if the talent is lacking.

Take the Minnesota Vikings , for example. First-year head coach Kevin O'Connell has Mike Pettine as an assistant head coach. Pettine has extensive NFL experience, including a head-coaching stint. Though Pettine's head coaching stint was a failure, he still has the wisdom gleaned to share with O'Connell.

The Broncos might have been well served by retaining Mike Munchak as an assistant head coach, even if they weren't interested in having him coach the offensive line. Munchak, like Pettine, didn't have a lot of success in his first head-coaching stint, but he could have provided valuable advice.

As for the Broncos' current group of coaches, quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak has the most NFL experience of anyone on the offensive staff. There's nobody on the offensive staff to give advice about what might be done to improve playcalling or find ways to better utilize the players the Broncos have available.

Defensive assistant Dom Capers has extensive experience, and Bill Kollar is still there in an advisory role, but that's on the defensive side of the ball. It may explain, in part, how Ejiro Evero is having success as Denver's defensive coordinator (though it may not be the only reason).

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

And while Hackett isn't getting the job done, a midseason head-coaching switch isn't going to happen if the Broncos don't have anybody they're comfortable with taking on the interim job. Furthermore, just about any interim coach will find himself in over his head, particularly those who lack coaching experience in the NFL.

Like it or not, the Broncos are likely stuck with Hackett for the 2022 season — but that doesn't mean they are stuck with him after the season. One thing is clear, though: The Broncos really need an experienced coach in the locker room to provide stability.

Whether that's hiring a coach who's had moderate success in a previous stint, or hiring a young coordinator and pairing him with a former head coach to be his top assistant, there needs to be that individual who can give advice and share the lessons he's learned through the years to benefit the Broncos.

If you go with the former, scratch Sean Payton off your list because the New Orleans Saints own his rights through 2023 and will demand a first-round pick in 2023 as part of any trade package. The Broncos don't have that draft capital to offer. Furthermore, there's no guarantee Payton even wants to return to coaching.

For experienced head coaches, the Broncos could always talk to Dan Quinn again. Denver could also look at Munchak, Leslie Frazier, Jay Gruden, or Mike Zimmer. If the Broncos hire a younger coordinator, Munchak and Zimmer would be ideal candidates to be brought on board as the top assistant.

Of course, there's always the chance that Hackett and his staff get things turned around after the bye. However, all the long nights spent at Broncos headquarters might not bear fruit if somebody doesn't question the playcalling.

But it's looking more like Hackett will be one-and-done as head coach. The Broncos need stability more than anything else, which means they need somebody with experience to establish that stability.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE !

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Next Week

Things have gotten ugly quickly for Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. So much so, that Broncos fans are already turning on the rookie head coach amid the team's struggles. Hackett wasn't a hire of the team's new ownership group, so they may not have an issue cutting ties if Denver's season somehow gets uglier.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
DETROIT, MI
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Broncos' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

A major NFL blockbuster trade rumor is starting to circulate on social media this Tuesday afternoon.  According to a report, the Broncos of Denver will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose in Week 8.  Why the ultimatum? A loss means the Broncos will be 2-6 on the ...
DENVER, CO
102.5 The Bone

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield may have lost his starting job to P.J. Walker after upset of Bucs

The Carolina Panthers did something wholly unexpected on Sunday: they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. And that win may cost quarterback Baker Mayfield his job. Behind P.J. Walker, who was their fourth-string quarterback during training camp, and without Robby Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, who were both traded last week, the Panthers blanked the Bucs for three quarters, allowing just a single fourth-quarter field goal. Meanwhile, the offense managed three touchdowns over the Bucs defense. And they did all that with an interim head coach, Steve Wilks, who has only been on the job for 13 days.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game

With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'

The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
SEATTLE, WA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Stunning Patriots Quarterback News

Bill Belichick has done it. Mac Jones is sitting on the bench vs. the Bears this Monday evening.  Jones and the Pats offense opened tonight's game vs. the Bears with back-to-back three-and-outs. The boo birds were loud and clear at that point.  "Crowd boos after the handoff to Stevenson ...
atozsports.com

NFL insider details latest trade buzz surrounding Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL trade deadline (November 1) is less than a week away and the Kansas City Chiefs could be a team that makes some moves. Pro Football Focus NFL insider Doug Kyed reported this week that the Chiefs, along with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, have “shown interest in the wide receiver market”.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DK Metcalf Injury Diagnosis News

The Seattle Seahawks have been flying high in recent weeks but may have to continue on without star wide receiver DK Metcalf after a scary-looking leg injury against the Los Angeles Chargers yesterday. However, the news is not quite as bad as once feared. Speaking to the media on Monday,...
SEATTLE, WA
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy