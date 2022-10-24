ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Second fatal shooting occurs in Edgecombe County the same day

By BY WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office has launched a homicide investigation in connection with the county communications system having received a call at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday about shots having been fired on Thigpen Road in Conetoe, the sheriff's office said in a posting on Facebook.

Arriving deputies found two males with gunshot wounds and one of the males died as a result of his injuries, the posting said.

More information is going to be coming, the posting said.

What happened in Conetoe, which is in the southeastern part of the county, marked the second fatal shooting the sheriff's office had to begin investigating on Sunday.

At approximately 3 a.m. deputies responded to Tolbert Place in Princeville and found a man later identified as LaMichael Everette of Tarboro.

According to a copy of the audio of the sheriff's office's radio traffic about what happened along Tolbert, a voice can be heard advising to go ahead and notify all command staff members and all detectives to respond to a case of a person dead on arrival and also advising a homicide had occurred.

Anyone with any additional information about the shooting of Everette is asked to phone Detective Alexus Hill at 252-641-7911 or 252-801-3180.

