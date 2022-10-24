SAN ANGELO, TX — A child killed in the Uvalde school massacre will be honored with a plaque at Kid’s Kingdom, a City of San Angelo Park. Uziyah Garcia, know to family and friends as simply “Uzi”, will be honored with a plaque and a memorial park bench donated by Kona Ice. Suzanna Valenzuela invited the news media to an unveiling of the plaque and bench on October 22 at 10 a.m. Valenzuela, who is acquainted with Uzi’s father who lives in San Angelo, said, “Uzi’s father had fond memories of the spot. He and his children, including Uzi when it would snow would play in the snow and roll down…

