ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 3

Teebox
3d ago

How hard was it to pull on the door to make sure it was locked seeing that you knew there was a threat? I propped doors open many times during my teaching career and I also pulled on the door to make sure it was secure after I was finished. It’s not uncommon for a door not to latch especially if it’s an older door, but pulling on it always works.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

An American Girl

UVALDE, Tex. - She had clipped a white bow into her hair and slipped on a yellow shirt embellished with a butterfly, and now, an hour before meeting her fifth-grade teachers for the first time, Caitlyne Gonzales sat cross-legged on her living room couch, watching YouTube videos about other school shooting survivors.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Families of Robb victims organize ‘Remember Their Names Festival’

UVALDE – Monday marks five months since the Robb Elementary tragedy, five months since 19 children and two teachers were murdered. The families of the Uvalde victims are working together now on a special project to honor their loved ones. “Just something that brings happiness out of such a...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Uvalde CISD shares plan for hiring new superintendent

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde CISD has outlined its plans for finding a new, permanent superintendent in wake of Superintendent Hal Harrell’s retirement. Last week, Uvalde CISD board members met behind closed doors to decide on an interim superintendent. After more than two hours passed, the board selected Gary Patterson.
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Uvalde Massacre Victim to Be Honored with Park Bench and Plaque

SAN ANGELO, TX — A child killed in the Uvalde school massacre will be honored with a plaque at Kid’s Kingdom, a City of San Angelo Park. Uziyah Garcia, know to family and friends as simply “Uzi”, will be honored with a plaque and a memorial park bench donated by Kona Ice. Suzanna Valenzuela invited the news media to an unveiling of the plaque and bench on October 22 at 10 a.m. Valenzuela, who is acquainted with Uzi’s father who lives in San Angelo, said, “Uzi’s father had fond memories of the spot.  He and his children, including Uzi when it would snow would play in the snow and roll down…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KSAT 12

Uvalde schools get $442,000 from John Cornyn’s federal gun safety law

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas school districts are set to receive nearly $8 million from the Justice Department to improve campus security this year through funding from the bipartisan gun safety law passed this summer. That includes nearly half a million for Uvalde.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy