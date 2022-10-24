Read full article on original website
Teebox
3d ago
How hard was it to pull on the door to make sure it was locked seeing that you knew there was a threat? I propped doors open many times during my teaching career and I also pulled on the door to make sure it was secure after I was finished. It’s not uncommon for a door not to latch especially if it’s an older door, but pulling on it always works.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Texas Ranger suspended, under investigation for Uvalde school shooting, CNN reports
UVALDE, Texas – A member of the Texas Rangers has been suspended and is being investigated for his failure to take action during the Uvalde school shooting, sources told CNN. According to the CNN report, Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell is among seven officers with the Department of Public Safety...
Texas Ranger under investigation for his inaction at Uvalde school massacre, sources tell CNN
A member of the elite Texas Rangers unit has been suspended and is being investigated for the actions he failed to take during the long standoff at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, sources close to the investigation told CNN.
Yahoo!
'I am suffering mentally,' Uvalde educator says after false blame in shooting aftermath: Exclusive
In the first hours and days after the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, officials said they figured out how the gunman got into a building that was supposed to be secure. "The exterior door," the top police official in Texas told reporters, "was propped open by a...
news4sanantonio.com
Top Texas Ranger suddenly retires in middle of Uvalde school shooting investigation
A shake up in the leadership of the Texas Rangers who are in the middle of the Uvalde school shooting investigation. The top Texas Ranger, Chief Chance Collins, and his second in command have suddenly retired. It's been 153 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 children...
KIII TV3
DPS captain tried to stop law enforcement team from entering Robb Elementary, CNN report says
UVALDE, Texas — A brand new report released by CNN overnight contains new allegations about the police response to the Uvalde school shooting in May. The report says a Department of Public Safety captain tried to stop a law enforcement team from entering the classroom to end the shooting, and now Uvalde families are already reacting to the new information.
KSAT 12
Uvalde CISD assistant superintendent is 4th in central office to retire after Robb Elementary massacre
UVALDE, Texas – Another member of Uvalde CISD’s central office is stepping down in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting. Assistant superintendent of human resources Beth Reavis is retiring, Uvalde CISD spokesperson Anne Marie Espinoza confirmed to KSAT on Wednesday. Superintendent Hal Harrell announced his retirement...
Houston Chronicle
An American Girl
UVALDE, Tex. - She had clipped a white bow into her hair and slipped on a yellow shirt embellished with a butterfly, and now, an hour before meeting her fifth-grade teachers for the first time, Caitlyne Gonzales sat cross-legged on her living room couch, watching YouTube videos about other school shooting survivors.
KSAT 12
Suspended Uvalde PD lieutenant facing three write-in candidates in Uvalde County Commissioner race
UVALDE – Before the May 24th mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, incumbent County Commissioner Mariano Pargas, Jr. was on his way to another term in office. He defeated his challenger in the March primary and had no opponent in November. That was before the shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead, and a community shaken.
KSAT 12
Javier Cazares draws inspiration for election bid from his daughter
UVALDE, Texas – We are two weeks away from election day and in the middle of early voting. This year in Uvalde, there are a lot of new faces on the ballot for one race in particular -- county commissioner Precinct 2. The shooting at Robb Elementary is changing...
KSAT 12
Families of Robb victims organize ‘Remember Their Names Festival’
UVALDE – Monday marks five months since the Robb Elementary tragedy, five months since 19 children and two teachers were murdered. The families of the Uvalde victims are working together now on a special project to honor their loved ones. “Just something that brings happiness out of such a...
KSAT 12
Uvalde CISD shares plan for hiring new superintendent
UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde CISD has outlined its plans for finding a new, permanent superintendent in wake of Superintendent Hal Harrell’s retirement. Last week, Uvalde CISD board members met behind closed doors to decide on an interim superintendent. After more than two hours passed, the board selected Gary Patterson.
Uvalde Massacre Victim to Be Honored with Park Bench and Plaque
SAN ANGELO, TX — A child killed in the Uvalde school massacre will be honored with a plaque at Kid’s Kingdom, a City of San Angelo Park. Uziyah Garcia, know to family and friends as simply “Uzi”, will be honored with a plaque and a memorial park bench donated by Kona Ice. Suzanna Valenzuela invited the news media to an unveiling of the plaque and bench on October 22 at 10 a.m. Valenzuela, who is acquainted with Uzi’s father who lives in San Angelo, said, “Uzi’s father had fond memories of the spot. He and his children, including Uzi when it would snow would play in the snow and roll down…
KSAT 12
Uvalde schools get $442,000 from John Cornyn’s federal gun safety law
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas school districts are set to receive nearly $8 million from the Justice Department to improve campus security this year through funding from the bipartisan gun safety law passed this summer. That includes nearly half a million for Uvalde.
Texas Couple Discovers A Cavern in Their Backyard
The last time I toured Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, I did the whole 17 mile trek. It was as if time stood still in this enchanted underground realm. It was morning when I went in, and when I came out it was after sunset. I can only imagine the...
Caught on camera: Texas DPS Troopers discover over a dozen migrants in gravel hauler
MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas — MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas—Caught on camera: Body camera footage from the Texas Dept. of Public shows the moment Troopers discover over a dozen migrants hiding in the back of a gravel hauler. DPS says human smuggling continues to be an issue in Southwest Texas where...
Comments / 3