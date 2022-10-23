ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loved ones seeking closure gather for Missing in Arizona Day event in Phoenix

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
Corrections & Clarifications: A previous version of this article attributed a paraphrased statement as a direct quotation from Vanessa Silva.

Craig William Silva's sister suspects her brother, then 30, was kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on May 8, 2013.

Craig's friend also went missing that day. Her brother's debit card, Vanessa Silva said, was stolen and his vehicle was found stripped clean.

Nearly a decade following her brother's disappearance, Vanessa Silva walked out of the Memorial Hall building and into the Saturday afternoon sun at Steele Indian School Park. She was among a group of people who came out to the Missing Persons in Arizona Day event hosted by the Phoenix Police Department.

The event was organized to allow people to report loved ones missing, or update authorities on relevant information. Vanessa Silva said the event offered her a sense of comfort for the first time since her brother went missing.

"I started crying just out of the relief that somebody finally said, 'Yeah, we can help you,'" Vanessa Silva said. "They were so nice. They were so helpful. I just feel so good right now just being able to do something."

Her expectations were not high for the event since he went missing outside of Arizona. But they took a mouth swab to sample her DNA and she said she was assured the new information on the case would be sent to the proper authorities to prioritize.

"That's a big deal," Vanessa Silva said.

Lt. Sara Fields, with Phoenix Police Department, said about 30 people from eight local and federal agencies were on site to help those seeking answers on missing loved ones during the ninth annual event.

"They're just hoping to get resolution," Fields said. "I think they're more likely to come here to report a longer term missing person than they are to sit at home and finally make that phone call to police and have a patrol officer come out and take their report. This is a really safe, welcoming environment for them."

Most of the cases reported at the event are of adults, Fields said.

Regardless of jurisdiction, personnel at the event will take information, file it and send it to the corresponding agency, Fields said. A family drove eight hours from Mexico to follow up on a missing persons report, Fields mentioned.

Roughly 33% of attendees find some resolution at these events, according to Fields who said most of the missing who are located are alive. Some of these are living in another state and are unaware their family is looking for them, Fields said.

There are an estimated 7,000 missing persons reported to Phoenix Police Department per year, according to Fields.

Each reporting person at the event had a victim advocate present with them throughout the process.

Wazhma Ansari, a victim advocate with the city of Phoenix's Family Advocacy Center, said a woman came to the event to report her mom missing since 2016. The daughter lamented not making a report sooner, but Ansari counseled her about it, the victim advocate said.

"I love being able to just validate someone's experience — whatever traumatic experience they've gone through, because it is traumatic to lose a loved one," Ansari said. "It's OK for them to have all of the feelings that they share."

She said some do not report loved ones missing out of fear of finding out something bad has taken place. Others must bear with those in their life who tell them to cease their search, she added.

"Don't give up," Ansari said.

Those seeking to file a missing persons report in Phoenix should call the police department at 602-262-6151.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx .

