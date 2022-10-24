Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Sporting News
Russell Wilson worked out in airplane aisle for hours as Broncos teammates tried to sleep on flight to London
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is still questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, but he seems to be doing what he can to get back into game shape. Even at the expense of what should be like a restful time. Russell Wilson is taking his cringe tour to...
Sporting News
NFL investigating officials who may have asked Buccaneers' Mike Evans for an autograph
NFL officials are often under scrutiny for what they do on the field during games. However, Jeff Lamberth and Tripp Sutter find themselves under fire for something they did following the game. Following the Panthers' 21-3 win over the Buccaneers in Week 7, Lamberth, a side judge, and Sutter, a...
Sporting News
Robert Quinn trade details: Eagles acquire pass-rusher from Bears for draft pick
Christian McCaffrey won't be the only major player traded before the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Bears defensive end Robert Quinn is on the move as well. Chicago is trading the 32-year-old pass rusher to the Eagles, per multiple reports Wednesday. This marks the second time major pass-rusher trade made by...
Sporting News
Seahawks' Geno Smith explains how his 7-year path back to starting job prepared him for success: 'I know I’m better for all those years'
When Pete Carroll made the decision to roll with Geno Smith as his starting quarterback, it was met with near-unanimous ridicule. Many wondered how an NFL coach could entrust the season to a quarterback who has started just five games since 2015, let alone one with a 13-21 record. And why wouldn't they pursue another quarterback via trade, like Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield?
Sporting News
Texas A&M, Miami among 5 most disappointing college football teams in 2022
The "preseason polls don't matter" people have more than enough material to work with in 2022. Five teams that were ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 have flopped this season from College Football Playoff hopefuls to scrounging for bowl eligibility. The material? Three of these teams were ranked in the top 10, and the other two have losing records.
Sporting News
Week 8 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
A two-team bye week is a nice reprieve after last week's four-team bloodbath, but considering the Chiefs and Chargers are the idle squads, fantasy football owners will still have holes in their rosters. As such, a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is crucial. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 8 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News
Did Mac Jones' interception hit the sky cam wire in Patriots' loss to Bears?
The Patriots and cameras, name a more iconic duo. Mac Jones was unspectacular on "Monday Night Football." The quarterback, returning from a high-ankle sprain, went 3-for-6 passing with an ugly interception before he was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe. Well, Jones and the Patriots might actually have a gripe...
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Ravens-Buccaneers single-game tournaments
Week 8 kicks off with a showdown between the Ravens and Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. NFL DFS players will have no problems filling out FanDuel single-game lineups with the likes of Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Lamar Jackson in action, but it's worth noting that both Mark Andrews (knee) and Rashod Bateman (foot) are dealing with injury issues that bear watching.
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers explains troubles with Packers offense: 'Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing'
Aaron Rodgers: Good. Everyone else on the Packers: Not so good. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday, and the self-proclaimed "optimist" had some pretty un-optimistic things to say about the Packers' offense. Rodgers made it clear that the team was suffering from mental mistakes —...
Sporting News
Bears LB Roquan Smith overcome with emotion after news of Robert Quinn trade to Eagles broke during press conference
The Bears made a move that not many liked on Wednesday, sending All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. It was a move bound to only make Eagles fans happy. Quinn, who tallied 18.5 sacks in 16 games last year, was one of...
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions for Week 8: 49ers knock off Rams; Patriots beat banged-up Jets; Bengals bury Browns
That's a leading question considering the Packers are on a three-game slide in which they are averaging 17.7 yards per game. Aaron Rodgers ranks 26th in the NFL in QBR (40.5), and Green Bay faces the league's top defense at Buffalo on Sunday Night Football. It's not out of the...
COLUMN: Bears' surprising victory gives fans hope
This is not the goofy I expected to be writing today. After the Packers’ debacle against the Commanders, I figured I would be writing something about how bad both franchises are and that they can be basement dwellers together because, I mean, there was no way this team was beating the Patriots in Foxboro. It wasn’t just that, either. It was a primetime game. Monday Night Football. The Bears were 0-9 on their last nine prime time games. Zero. And. Nine. ...
Sporting News
Week 8 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Dak Prescott, Damien Harris, Wan'Dale Robinson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, and Austin Ekeler are all getting the week off, but fantasy football owners have to soldier on. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 8?
NFL season continues to produce the goods after seven weeks, and there is still one team undefeated - the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week here in Australia, both on Monday, on their secondary channel. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with one...
Sporting News
Why are the Colts benching Matt Ryan? Turnovers, sacks, shoulder injury lead Indy to name Sam Ehlinger starter
The Colts are making a change at the quarterback position. Again. Matt Ryan will no longer be the starter in Indianapolis. Instead, the Colts will be handing the reins to backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger in the hopes that he can spark what has been a dormant offense. The Colts acquired...
Sporting News
Is Mark Andrews playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Buccaneers Week 8 Thursday Night Football
Mark Andrews is the consensus top tight end in the Week 8 fantasy TE rankings with Travis Kelce on bye, but a knee injury threatens his availability for Baltimore's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Buccaneers. If Andrews doesn't play, backup Isaiah Likely would be a popular streamer off the waiver wire, but he's far from the only sleeper who Andrews owners should consider. Knowing the latest updates on Andrews' status is crucial ahead of your first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.
Sporting News
Who is Sam Ehlinger? Colts tap former Texas star as starter for rest of season after Matt Ryan injury
There's a new man set to take the reins of the Colts offense this season. The Matt Ryan experience has not gone to plan in the opening seven games of the season. And after another subpar display in Indianapolis' 19-10 loss to Tennessee in Week 7, head coach Frank Reich is making a change.
Sporting News
Greg Jennings slams Packers' Aaron Rodgers for calling out teammates on 'Pat McAfee Show': 'You can't do this'
Aaron Rodgers didn't hold back during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" following Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. The Packers suffered their third consecutive loss in a 23-21 defeat at the hands of the Commanders. Green Bay's offense sputtered once again in that outing, and Rodgers was critical of his teammates' performances in its wake.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Plunging Packers, Buccaneers in panic mode; Cowboys, Bengals, Seahawks climb for Week 8
There's no change with the top two teams in Sporting News' 2022 weekly power rankings going into Week 8 as the Eagles and Bills, the respective NFC and AFC favorites to get to Super Bowl 57, both were idle. But that doesn't mean things didn't get busy behind them coming out of Week 7.
