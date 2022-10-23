ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Armed man arrested after trespassing at the Greek Leadership Village on ASU's Tempe campus

By Vic Verbalaitis, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

A man armed with a gun was arrested on Saturday at Arizona State University's Tempe campus, according to police.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the ASU campus police received calls from students and staff regarding a suspicious individual at the Greek Leadership Village, officials said. ASU police said that they took Jesus Pineira into custody after he had reportedly displayed a gun as he ran from the area.

No one was injured in the incident, and the ASU Police Department said that they had not received any reports of Pineira pointing the gun in the direction of any individual. Pineira was not affiliated with the university, according to ASU police.

"The ASU Police Department would like to recognize the students and staff residing in the GLV who acted quickly and decisively by noticing a suspicious individual and contacting emergency services," a spokesperson for the ASU Police Department said. "ASU Police officers were able to respond immediately and take Jesus Pineira into custody, removing the threat from the community."

Police said that Pineira was booked into jail on suspicion of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Armed man arrested after trespassing at the Greek Leadership Village on ASU's Tempe campus

