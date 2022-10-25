ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish

By Lindsey Ducharme
 1 day ago

MORGAN CITY, La. ( KLFY ) – Louisiana State Police has reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision Sunday in Morgan City.

The crash claimed the life of Walter Gonzalez, 39, of Berwick, on Louisiana Highway 182, on the Long-Allen Bridge between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish, LPS said.

Mentor bus trip to Angola Rodeo helps impact youths

Gonzalez was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla westbound on La. 182. At the same time, a 2017 Ram pickup was traveling east on La. 182.

Police report Gonzalez struck the pickup head-on in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the Corolla, Gonzalez, was pronounced dead on the scene despite being buckled. The driver of the Ram, who was reported to have suffered no injuries, was unbuckled.

This crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 1

Chad Kirkland
2d ago

damn..... I was driving over the new bridge in slow traffic and I seen the wreck, and the coroner van. it's a shame that the Long-Allen (old bridge) is so narrow. all it would take is a blown tire to pull you a foot over the middle line and oncoming traffic will make heavy contact with you. as much as that bridge is a Morgan City landmark, it's Def not built up to code or specs of today's bridges. But I'm sure it's grandfathered in of course. it makes you wonder if that bridge is causing more harm than good. seems like once a week it's closed because an 18 wheeler hit the clearance pole, or a crane boom hits it from a barge in the river and its closed down for hours to a day for inspection. Also, this isn't the first traffic death on this bridge.

