One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish

MORGAN CITY, La. ( KLFY ) – Louisiana State Police has reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision Sunday in Morgan City.

The crash claimed the life of Walter Gonzalez, 39, of Berwick, on Louisiana Highway 182, on the Long-Allen Bridge between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish, LPS said.

Gonzalez was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla westbound on La. 182. At the same time, a 2017 Ram pickup was traveling east on La. 182.

Police report Gonzalez struck the pickup head-on in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the Corolla, Gonzalez, was pronounced dead on the scene despite being buckled. The driver of the Ram, who was reported to have suffered no injuries, was unbuckled.

This crash remains under investigation.

