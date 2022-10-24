Read full article on original website
The Young And The Restless Star Sharon Case On The One Thing Her Character Should Apologize For
Sharon Case has dazzled fans as Sharon Newman on "The Young and the Restless" since 1994. Whether a good girl next door or a villain lying and scheming her way through life, Sharon has done it all for nearly three decades. Lately, she's been a sounding board for the citizens of Genoa City looking for a listening ear, but Sharon wasn't afraid to roll in the mud in previous years (via Soap Central).
Why Haunted Halloween Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans On The Edge Of Their Seats
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have become accustomed to seeing the soap opera air spooky and often hilarious Halloween-inspired episodes. Many times the Halloween episodes of the sudser will be a fantasy-like storyline and later be revealed as a dream that one character is having, per Soap Opera Spy. Sometimes characters would even be seen getting killed in the episodes, or formerly dead characters would return.
How Nick Fallon Was Related To The Horton Clan On Days Of Our Lives
"Days of Our Lives" fans may have trouble understanding the complex family ties in its fictional midwestern town, Salem. There are many beloved clans on the sudser, like the Brady, Kiriakis, and DiMeras. However, one of the original families who appeared on the soap in 1965 was the Hortons. The heads of the family, Tom and Alice, were well-respected Salemites and brought much joy and wisdom to everyone they encountered (via LiveAbout).
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On Deacon's Stunning Proposal To Brooke
Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) has had the most tumultuous time since returning to "The Bold and the Beautiful" late last year. He first resurfaced in Los Angeles, hoping to grow closer to his daughter Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle), but his presence was quickly met with contempt from the Forrester family (via Soaps in Depth). Hope's stepfather, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), was the most vocal about his disapproval of Deacon spending more time around the family. However, Deacon's clear attraction and feelings for Hope's mother and Ridge's wife, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), bothered Ridge the most.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Rooting For Thomas And Hope
For viewers, keeping up with the changing relationships on "The Bold and the Beautiful" could be a full-time job. Despite any history of bad blood and betrayal, Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle) cannot stay out of Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) web of darkness. Unknown to Hope, Thomas is responsible for the end of her mother, Brooke Logan's (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). The deception led Ridge directly back to Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), seemingly closing the door on Brooke and Ridge's marriage forever, via Soaps.com.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Dolly Parton Pens An Emotional Message About The Death Of Leslie Jordan
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan tragically died on October 24 after suffering a medical emergency while driving, leading him to lose control of his car and crash into a building (via TMZ). He was 67 years old. According to IMDb, Jordan began his acting career in the 1980s and has...
Why General Hospital's Marcus Coloma Thought Nikolas Was Going To Be Killed
As Soap Central recounts, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) has made his share of bad, often detrimental decisions on "General Hospital." His mother, now mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis), always believed in his good side, but dark impulses often guide his decisions. Assault, bribery, kidnapping, tampering with an election, and plotting to assassinate Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Buddig) are just a few of the awful things he's been involved in. More recently, when he thought his marriage to Ava Jerome (Maura West) was over, he slept with Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) — his son's girlfriend. When Ava found out about the affair, she and Esme fought, the result of which sent Esme over the parapet of their castle, Wyndemere.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Actor Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor and comedian, has died at the age of 67, TMZ reports. Sources told the publication that it appears Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving in Hollywood on October 24 and crashed his vehicle into the side of a building. At this time, it is unclear if his cause of death was the impact of the crash or the medical emergency that occurred before he lost control of his BMW. We do know that he died at the scene.
Days Of Our Lives Star Jackée Harry Pays Sweet Tribute To Leslie Jordan
The heartbreaking death of Leslie Jordan has stunned everyone. The actor was considered one of the most loveable and funniest men on television and the internet. Jordan was best known for his roles on television shows such as "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story." He also appeared in series...
The 2022 Hallmark Holiday Movie Starring General Hospital's Ryan Paevey
Television viewers first got to know Ryan Paevey when he joined the cast of "General Hospital" as Detective Nathan West. He was on the soap for four years before he decided to move on and Nathan was killed off the show. "I will forever be grateful for my time at GH, what it brought into my life, and what it taught me," he told Soap Hub. "It has opened my eyes to a whole new world."
General Hospital Star Kelly Thiebaud Honors Her Character By Raising Funds For A Deadly Disease
Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) on "General Hospital" came to town in 2012 and caused a lot of mayhem in Port Charles. This comes as no surprise considering her parents are the late super villain Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) and reformed villain Liesel Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), per Soaps She Knows.
The Young And The Restless Star Courtney Hope Opens Up About Her Breakup With General Hospital Star Chad Duell
Actress Courtney Hope plays Sally Spectra on "The Young and the Restless," and Chad Duell plays Michael Corinthos on "General Hospital." Both characters are cutthroat, formidable businesspeople who would probably get along famously if they met. Duell and Hope met in real life and did get along famously — so well that they got married.
Dallas Alum Patrick Duffy Returns To The Bold And The Beautiful With A Very Special Guest
"The Bold and the Beautiful" is one of the most iconic daytime television shows of its time, so it's no wonder that many stars from the film and television industry often appear as guests on the series. Longtime viewers might remember Betty White's time on "B&B" or other stars like Chaz Bono, Bob Barker, Morgan Fairchild, Fred Willard, and Wayne Brady, who have each appeared on the soap (via People).
Anna Duggar's Anonymous Childhood Friend Is Baring All The Family Gossip Online
The following article contains references to child abuse. Once a reality TV star, Anna Duggar is now living a nightmare. Her husband, Josh, of "Counting On" fame, is serving a 12-year sentence on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material (via NPR). With seven children to support — the youngest being just one year old — and no job to speak of, Anna is seemingly relying on the kindness of family and friends. It's hard to say how Anna Duggar is really doing, but a childhood friend is explaining how their mutual upbringing relates to her possible state of mind now.
Sean Hayes Pens Touching Tribute To Will & Grace Co-Star Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan, the hilarious comedian and actor, tragically passed away at the age of 67 on Monday (via CNN). The star was behind the wheel when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle. His car then hit a building in Hollywood and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Joy-Anna Duggar Takes Heat From Fellow Parents After Sharing A Concerning Picture Of Her Son
Millions watched Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth literally grow up on "19 Kids & Counting" and "Counting On." Now, she's a young wife and mom of two — and recently, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed the big news she's expecting her third child in the spring of 2023 (via YouTube). But while many fans — and her horde of siblings — love to follow her adventures in parenthood through her social media, other reality show watchers have questioned her parenting decisions.
Leslie Jordan Was Looking To The Future In His Last Instagram Post
You might recognize Leslie Jordan from "American Horror Story," or from his viral Instagram videos during the pandemic, or even from his time playing fan-favorite character Beverly Leslie on "Will & Grace" — a role for which Jordan won an Emmy, per IMDb. His fans all over the world were devastated when Jordan passed away on October 24, following a car crash in Hollywood. He was just 67.
Ellen Star Sophia Grace Announces Big Pregnancy News
More than a decade has passed since the adorable cousins Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland rose to fame on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The Internet fell in love with the young British duo who shared their rendition of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" in 2011. The original YouTube video of Brownlee rapping and McClelland dancing along has racked up over two million views in the last 10 years. That video was what originally got them invited onto "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where they became recurring guests with their own segment (via Today). Now, Sophia Grace and Rosie are all grown up and making their own way in the world.
