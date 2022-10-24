Read full article on original website
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
The Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to a 106-104 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. With their latest loss against Portland, the Lakers now have a 0-3 record in the league to start with. While this game was not a blowout, it was a cruel...
The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104
An NBA fan pointed out how the Trail Blazers went on a 16-6 run to close out the game against the Lakers after Russell Westbrook checked back into the game.
silverscreenandroll.com
Darvin Ham criticizes late Russell Westbrook shot in Lakers loss to Blazers
Sunday’s loss by the Lakers to the Blazers was not Russell Westbrook’s fault, nor did he play a particularly large role in the loss. By the standards of Russ as a Laker, his performance was pretty much par for the course and even featured some decent defensive plays on the afternoon.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
fantasypros.com
Damian Lillard fills the stat sheet Monday against Nuggets
Damian Lillard filled the stat sheet Monday night, blocking one shot, recording one steal, grabbing six rebounds, dishing out eight assists, and scoring 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3PT, 7-8 FT) in Portland's 135-110 win over the Nuggets. Fantasy Impact:. Lillard has continued to produce at an elite level on...
Anfernee Simons sends NBA Twitter into frenzy with Stephen Curry-like explosion for Blazers vs. Nuggets
NBA Twitter couldn’t help but compare Anfernee Simons to Stephen Curry after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster went nuts in the third quarter of their game against the Denver Nuggets. Simons basically transformed into Curry–or Damian Lillard if you don’t want any mention of the Golden State Warriors star–after...
Trail Blazers’ Josh Hart endearing himself to Damian Lillard: ‘He’s a winning teammate’
Once again, Josh Hart did a little bit of everything during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 106-104 victory Sunday at the Los Angeles Lakers. He finished with nine points, 16 rebounds, five assists and two steals. And he did so while defending several positions with a doggedness that has endeared him to coach Chauncey Billups.
Evanson: Blazers are hot, but can it last? Who cares?
The team is 4-0 and exceeding expectations, and I say it's fine to get excited.How excited are you about your 4-0 Portland Trail Blazers? Well, my guess is pretty excited, after-all it's been quite some time since they gave you anything to be excited about. But while plenty of people will roll their eyes, chuckle or scoff at your exhilaration in the wake of their—very—early success, don't let the reality of the 78 games remaining rain on the parade that's been the first four. You've been through a lot, Blazer fans. Draft-day busts; catastrophic injuries; near misses; and last...
lakersnation.com
Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups On Darvin Ham Becoming Head Coach Of Lakers: ‘It’s About Time’
Hard work paying off is a cliche that not many like to hear. While it guarantees that the work an individual will pay off, it does not dictate the time it will take for the work to show. NBA assistant coaches may feel the long duration of the grind in climbing the coaching ranks of professional basketball, and Darvin Ham was in that category until the Los Angeles Lakers hired him over the summer.
Yardbarker
Trail Blazers Star Damian Lillard, Who Is In Red Hot Form, Sends A Strong Message After 4-0 Start
Before the start of the 2022-23 season, nobody gave a second thought to Damian Lillard or the Portland Trail Blazers . While everyone recognized the talent of Lillard, there were some major questions about the supporting cast, namely about if guys like Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, and Jusuf Nurkic would provide enough to keep the Blazers near the top.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Continues scorching start
Lillard totaled 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 135-110 win over the Nuggets. Though Lillard's 31 points led all scorers in Monday's contest, it was actually his second-lowest scoring output of the campaign. The superstar point guard has been a juggernaut on the offensive end thus far, tying for third in the league with 33.3 points per contest while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range. With the Blazers off to 4-0 start, Lillard has emerged as a very early MVP candidate.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stifled by Blazers in loss
Jokic finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. This was easily Jokic's worst offensive performance of the campaign, as he finished with a season-low point total. Incredibly, he attempted only four shots, but he still flirted with a triple-double with a 9/9/9 line. The big man was impacted by foul trouble in the contest and played a season-low 27 minutes, but this was really just an aberration for a dominant player who has more than proven his ability to score proficiently. Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game last season and will likely come closer to that total in his next game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
NBA
POWER RANKINGS >> Blazers Shoot Up The Rankings Going Into Week 2
With the 2022-23 NBA regular season officially underway, the Portland Trail Blazers wasted no time starting off hot with wins over the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers. And with a win Monday versus Denver, the Blazers are now 4-0 to start the season for the first time since 1999, a season where Portland reached the NBA Western Conference Finals before losing to the Lakers in seven games.
Anfernee Simons scores 22 in 3rd, leads Trail Blazers to 135-110 win over Nuggets: At the buzzer
Through two quarters Monday night, the Denver Nuggets appeared not only to be larger than the relatively undersized Portland Trail Blazers but also better. The Nuggets shot better, rebounded better, moved the ball better and were more physical. But none of that mattered once Blazers guard Anfernee Simons caught fire...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return
Bertans (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans but is close to making his season debut, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role in his first full season in Dallas. After being acquired from the Wizards midway through last season, Bertans made 22 appearances and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Late scratch Tuesday
Leonard is out Tuesday against the Thunder due to right knee injury management, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. There was no indication Leonard would be sitting Tuesday, so his late-day scratch comes as a surprise. With Paul George (illness) also out, the Clippers will presumably lean more on Norman Powell, Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington.
CBS Sports
How to watch Jazz vs. Rockets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
The Houston Rockets will face off against the Utah Jazz on the road at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Vivint Arena. Houston might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that. The Jazz are out to make up for...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deals assist in win
Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks. Smith has logged an assist in three of the last four games. He set up William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. Through eight contests, Smith has a goal, four helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while playing in his usual middle-six role. This production is right in line with what he typically puts up, making him a steady option for fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Jets' C.J. Mosley: Has game-sealing pick overturned
Mosley totaled eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos. Mosley posted his second-lowest tackle total of the season but seemingly made up for it by securing the game-clinching interception off a deflection in the final minute. A replay review surprisingly reversed the interception ruling despite scant evidence but the Jets got a fourth-down stop on the following play to hold on for the win.
