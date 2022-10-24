ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

CBS Sports

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Damian Lillard fills the stat sheet Monday against Nuggets

Damian Lillard filled the stat sheet Monday night, blocking one shot, recording one steal, grabbing six rebounds, dishing out eight assists, and scoring 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3PT, 7-8 FT) in Portland's 135-110 win over the Nuggets. Fantasy Impact:. Lillard has continued to produce at an elite level on...
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Evanson: Blazers are hot, but can it last? Who cares?

The team is 4-0 and exceeding expectations, and I say it's fine to get excited.How excited are you about your 4-0 Portland Trail Blazers? Well, my guess is pretty excited, after-all it's been quite some time since they gave you anything to be excited about. But while plenty of people will roll their eyes, chuckle or scoff at your exhilaration in the wake of their—very—early success, don't let the reality of the 78 games remaining rain on the parade that's been the first four. You've been through a lot, Blazer fans. Draft-day busts; catastrophic injuries; near misses; and last...
PORTLAND, OR
lakersnation.com

Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups On Darvin Ham Becoming Head Coach Of Lakers: ‘It’s About Time’

Hard work paying off is a cliche that not many like to hear. While it guarantees that the work an individual will pay off, it does not dictate the time it will take for the work to show. NBA assistant coaches may feel the long duration of the grind in climbing the coaching ranks of professional basketball, and Darvin Ham was in that category until the Los Angeles Lakers hired him over the summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Trail Blazers Star Damian Lillard, Who Is In Red Hot Form, Sends A Strong Message After 4-0 Start

Before the start of the 2022-23 season, nobody gave a second thought to Damian Lillard or the Portland Trail Blazers . While everyone recognized the talent of Lillard, there were some major questions about the supporting cast, namely about if guys like Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, and Jusuf Nurkic would provide enough to keep the Blazers near the top.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Continues scorching start

Lillard totaled 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 135-110 win over the Nuggets. Though Lillard's 31 points led all scorers in Monday's contest, it was actually his second-lowest scoring output of the campaign. The superstar point guard has been a juggernaut on the offensive end thus far, tying for third in the league with 33.3 points per contest while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range. With the Blazers off to 4-0 start, Lillard has emerged as a very early MVP candidate.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stifled by Blazers in loss

Jokic finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. This was easily Jokic's worst offensive performance of the campaign, as he finished with a season-low point total. Incredibly, he attempted only four shots, but he still flirted with a triple-double with a 9/9/9 line. The big man was impacted by foul trouble in the contest and played a season-low 27 minutes, but this was really just an aberration for a dominant player who has more than proven his ability to score proficiently. Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game last season and will likely come closer to that total in his next game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

POWER RANKINGS >> Blazers Shoot Up The Rankings Going Into Week 2

With the 2022-23 NBA regular season officially underway, the Portland Trail Blazers wasted no time starting off hot with wins over the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers. And with a win Monday versus Denver, the Blazers are now 4-0 to start the season for the first time since 1999, a season where Portland reached the NBA Western Conference Finals before losing to the Lakers in seven games.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return

Bertans (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans but is close to making his season debut, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role in his first full season in Dallas. After being acquired from the Wizards midway through last season, Bertans made 22 appearances and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Late scratch Tuesday

Leonard is out Tuesday against the Thunder due to right knee injury management, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. There was no indication Leonard would be sitting Tuesday, so his late-day scratch comes as a surprise. With Paul George (illness) also out, the Clippers will presumably lean more on Norman Powell, Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deals assist in win

Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks. Smith has logged an assist in three of the last four games. He set up William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. Through eight contests, Smith has a goal, four helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while playing in his usual middle-six role. This production is right in line with what he typically puts up, making him a steady option for fantasy managers.
CBS Sports

Jets' C.J. Mosley: Has game-sealing pick overturned

Mosley totaled eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos. Mosley posted his second-lowest tackle total of the season but seemingly made up for it by securing the game-clinching interception off a deflection in the final minute. A replay review surprisingly reversed the interception ruling despite scant evidence but the Jets got a fourth-down stop on the following play to hold on for the win.

