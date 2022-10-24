Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: 'Real Possibility' Matt Ryan Retires After Being Benched by Colts
It's reportedly a "real possibility" Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has played his final NFL down after being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported Wednesday it's unlikely Ryan plays again for the Colts this season because an injury would put the team at risk of owing him an additional $17 million in 2023, and the $12 million he's already guaranteed next year could send him toward a "quasi-retirement."
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 8
The NFL's trade deadline is less than a week away, and the flurry of activity has begun. The Atlanta Falcons got the action started by dealing linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago. Last week, the Carolina Panthers dealt wideout Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. On Thursday, Carolina sent star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster swap.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 8
It seems like only yesterday that the 2022 fantasy season was just starting. But after seven weeks of action, the fantasy regular season is halfway over. So far, it's been a good year for managers who paid retail for a high-end quarterback like Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. The same holds true for the managers who banked on a rebound season from New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, for just about anyone who took an elite wide receiver and those who splurged for Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews at tight end.
Bleacher Report
Waiver Wire Week 8: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets
The fantasy football waiver wire is full of running backs with the potential to add big numbers to your weekly point total. Latavius Murray has taken full advantage of his opportunity with the Denver Broncos, and he appears to be the safest option of the waiver wire running backs. The...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft: Best Fits for Top QBs in the Class
Heading toward the midway point of the NFL season, there are plenty of teams that are finding more hope in the 2023 draft than the rest of their 2022 schedule. While no one wants to admit their season is already over, for many clubs, the best chance of hope right now is landing a difference-maker in the next draft.
Bleacher Report
ESPN Says Mac Jones' INT Didn't Hit Skycam Wiring; Video Gives 'False Impression'
ESPN denied its SkyCam setup played a role in an interception thrown by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night. "This pass from Mac Jones did not hit ESPN’s SkyCam wiring," the company said Wednesday. "This video creates a false impression, but in reality the SkyCam wire was more than 15 feet above the ball and our SkyCam system followed all NFL protocols."
Bleacher Report
Commanders Rumors: Antonio Gibson Could Get 'Nice Return' in Trade at Deadline
The Washington Commanders could "get a nice return" on running back Antonio Gibson should the team trade the third-year pro, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. Gibson has fallen on the team's running back depth chart behind rookie Brian Robinson, who had 22 touches for 86 yards in a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.
Bleacher Report
Packers HC on Aaron Rodgers' Criticism of Teammates: 'Sometimes Truth Hurts'
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn't mind Aaron Rodgers calling out his teammates over the past week after the team's third straight loss. "We have to be truthful with one another, and sometimes truth hurts," LaFleur told reporters. "It's no different than when your kids make a mistake, and you tell them about it. I don't think he publicly called out individuals."
Bleacher Report
Robert Quinn Traded to Eagles from Bears for 4th-Round Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles are bolstering their pass rush, acquiring edge rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2023. According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Bears are picking up $7.1 million of Quinn's remaining salary for this season. In turn, the Eagles will pay Quinn a shade over $700,000 for the duration of the campaign.
Bleacher Report
Saints' Andy Dalton to Start over Healthy Jameis Winston vs. Raiders in Week 8
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is fully recovered from the back and ankle injuries that forced him to miss the last four games, but he's not getting his starting job back. Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that veteran Andy Dalton will remain the starter for the team's...
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Russell Wilson Is 'Ready to Rock' vs. Jaguars Despite Hamstring Injury
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson told reporters that he's "ready to rock" for his team's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday morning in London despite a hamstring injury that kept him out last week. The Broncos listed him as a limited participant on the practice report, per ESPN's Adam...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: Elijah Moore Trade Asking Price Would Be More Than 4th-Round Draft Pick
If the New York Jets do trade receiver Elijah Moore, they would want more than the fourth-round pick they previously asked for receiver Denzel Mims, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. Moore, a second-round pick in the 2021 draft, requested a trade last week due to questions about his...
COLUMN: Bears' surprising victory gives fans hope
This is not the goofy I expected to be writing today. After the Packers’ debacle against the Commanders, I figured I would be writing something about how bad both franchises are and that they can be basement dwellers together because, I mean, there was no way this team was beating the Patriots in Foxboro. It wasn’t just that, either. It was a primetime game. Monday Night Football. The Bears were 0-9 on their last nine prime time games. Zero. And. Nine. ...
Baltimore Ravens get ready to square off with Brady and the Buccaneers on Thursday
BALTIMORE -- The Ravens' road trip to Tampa will be a "time travel" journey for a number of young Ravens players who will be on the field with legendary quarterback Tom Brady for the first time.Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion. The 45-year-old started his NFL career when many of the Ravens were babies or yet to be born.But Brady's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, look nothing like the Super Bowl champions they were a couple of seasons ago.They rank near the bottom of the league in scoring and Brady is on pace to have the least productive season...
Bleacher Report
Report: Mac Jones Named Patriots' Starting QB for Week 8 vs. Jets over Bailey Zappe
Mac Jones reportedly will be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in Week 8 against the New York Jets over Bailey Zappe. Jones started in Game 7 after missing the previous three games due to a high ankle sprain, but he struggled upon his return and was benched after three series. Zappe took over and led touchdown drives in each of the next two possessions before the Patriots ultimately lost to the Chicago Bears 33-14.
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Slams Kenny Pickett as Steelers Offense Flounders in Loss vs. Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 2-5 on the season with a 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, and the team's offense, unsurprisingly, struggled again. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 32-of-44 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown against three interceptions in his third...
Bleacher Report
Packers Must Consider Chase Claypool, Brandin Cooks, Other WRs amid NFL Trade Rumors
The Green Bay Packers are in trouble, even if quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes that it isn't time to panic. "I'm not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us," the 38-year-old told reporters after Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders. Rodgers, who has...
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields Draws Rave Reviews on Twitter in Bears' Statement Win over Patriots
Even during an inconsistent start to his career, there have been times that Justin Fields flashed the immense potential that convinced the Chicago Bears to trade up and draft him in the first round in 2021. There were plenty of those times during a 33-14 victory over the New England...
Bleacher Report
3 Players Steelers Must Consider Trading at 2022 NFL Deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers can accelerate their rebuild by offloading a few players for draft picks ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. The Steelers could go into their Week 9 bye with a 2-6 record and with the playoffs being a pipe dream as Kenny Pickett works through the adjustment issues of being a rookie quarterback in the NFL.
