ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: 'Real Possibility' Matt Ryan Retires After Being Benched by Colts

It's reportedly a "real possibility" Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has played his final NFL down after being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported Wednesday it's unlikely Ryan plays again for the Colts this season because an injury would put the team at risk of owing him an additional $17 million in 2023, and the $12 million he's already guaranteed next year could send him toward a "quasi-retirement."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 8

The NFL's trade deadline is less than a week away, and the flurry of activity has begun. The Atlanta Falcons got the action started by dealing linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago. Last week, the Carolina Panthers dealt wideout Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. On Thursday, Carolina sent star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster swap.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 8

It seems like only yesterday that the 2022 fantasy season was just starting. But after seven weeks of action, the fantasy regular season is halfway over. So far, it's been a good year for managers who paid retail for a high-end quarterback like Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. The same holds true for the managers who banked on a rebound season from New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, for just about anyone who took an elite wide receiver and those who splurged for Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews at tight end.
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft: Best Fits for Top QBs in the Class

Heading toward the midway point of the NFL season, there are plenty of teams that are finding more hope in the 2023 draft than the rest of their 2022 schedule. While no one wants to admit their season is already over, for many clubs, the best chance of hope right now is landing a difference-maker in the next draft.
FLORIDA STATE
Bleacher Report

ESPN Says Mac Jones' INT Didn't Hit Skycam Wiring; Video Gives 'False Impression'

ESPN denied its SkyCam setup played a role in an interception thrown by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night. "This pass from Mac Jones did not hit ESPN’s SkyCam wiring," the company said Wednesday. "This video creates a false impression, but in reality the SkyCam wire was more than 15 feet above the ball and our SkyCam system followed all NFL protocols."
Bleacher Report

Commanders Rumors: Antonio Gibson Could Get 'Nice Return' in Trade at Deadline

The Washington Commanders could "get a nice return" on running back Antonio Gibson should the team trade the third-year pro, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. Gibson has fallen on the team's running back depth chart behind rookie Brian Robinson, who had 22 touches for 86 yards in a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Packers HC on Aaron Rodgers' Criticism of Teammates: 'Sometimes Truth Hurts'

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn't mind Aaron Rodgers calling out his teammates over the past week after the team's third straight loss. "We have to be truthful with one another, and sometimes truth hurts," LaFleur told reporters. "It's no different than when your kids make a mistake, and you tell them about it. I don't think he publicly called out individuals."
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Robert Quinn Traded to Eagles from Bears for 4th-Round Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are bolstering their pass rush, acquiring edge rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2023. According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Bears are picking up $7.1 million of Quinn's remaining salary for this season. In turn, the Eagles will pay Quinn a shade over $700,000 for the duration of the campaign.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Beloit Daily News

COLUMN: Bears' surprising victory gives fans hope

This is not the goofy I expected to be writing today. After the Packers’ debacle against the Commanders, I figured I would be writing something about how bad both franchises are and that they can be basement dwellers together because, I mean, there was no way this team was beating the Patriots in Foxboro. It wasn’t just that, either. It was a primetime game. Monday Night Football. The Bears were 0-9 on their last nine prime time games. Zero. And. Nine. ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens get ready to square off with Brady and the Buccaneers on Thursday

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens' road trip to Tampa will be a "time travel" journey for a number of young Ravens players who will be on the field with legendary quarterback Tom Brady for the first time.Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion. The 45-year-old started his NFL career when many of the Ravens were babies or yet to be born.But Brady's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, look nothing like the Super Bowl champions they were a couple of seasons ago.They rank near the bottom of the league in scoring and Brady is on pace to have the least productive season...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Report: Mac Jones Named Patriots' Starting QB for Week 8 vs. Jets over Bailey Zappe

Mac Jones reportedly will be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in Week 8 against the New York Jets over Bailey Zappe. Jones started in Game 7 after missing the previous three games due to a high ankle sprain, but he struggled upon his return and was benched after three series. Zappe took over and led touchdown drives in each of the next two possessions before the Patriots ultimately lost to the Chicago Bears 33-14.
NEW YORK STATE
Bleacher Report

3 Players Steelers Must Consider Trading at 2022 NFL Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers can accelerate their rebuild by offloading a few players for draft picks ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. The Steelers could go into their Week 9 bye with a 2-6 record and with the playoffs being a pipe dream as Kenny Pickett works through the adjustment issues of being a rookie quarterback in the NFL.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy