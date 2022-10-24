ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagan, MN

Snow, cold don’t deter South’s Vukovics

by Mike Shaughnessy
 3 days ago

Sophomore wins SSC girls cross country race

The season’s first measurable snow greeted runners at the South Suburban Conference cross country championships. If it bothered Claire Vukovics, it didn’t show.

The snow had mostly melted although it still was chilly by the time the runners moved up to the starting line for the Oct. 14 girls varsity race at Eagan High School. Vukovics, a Lakeville South sophomore, took the lead early and won convincingly, with her 5,000-meter time of 19:05.2 putting her 18 seconds ahead of runner-up Mackenzy Lippold of Farmington.

“I’m OK with any weather, pretty much,” she said. “You can’t really control the weather, so you kind of just roll with it. I tried to embrace it.”

Vukovics cut about eight seconds off her time at the 2021 conference meet, where she finished second to Zoie Dundon of Burnsville, who’s now running at the University of Minnesota.

Dundon was the only senior among the top 12 finishers at last year’s SSC girls race, leaving a large group of hopefuls anxious to succeed her this year. But it was Vukovics’ race almost start to finish.

Vukovics finished 53rd at last year’s state meet. This year she is ranked ninth in Class 3A and appears to have a strong chance of returning to state and earning an All-State finish.

Her victory at the conference meet “raises my expectations, but it’s not like I’m really stressed about it,” she said. “I’m not really thinking about the end result yet, just thinking about the plan and trying to execute it.”

Vukovics estimated she ran 30 to 40 miles each week during the summer. Ritter Farm Park, where Lakeville South frequently trains, also helped her prepare her to be sharp in the conference meet.

“I like it at Ritter Farm Park,” Vukovics said. “There are a lot of hills and some meadows. We do a lot of 600s and 1,200s there as repeats.”

Lakeville South finished fifth in the SSC girls team standings. The Cougars were without one of their top varsity runners, senior Avery Heinz, who also plays for the South soccer team and had a playoff game the same day as the conference cross country meet.

Prior Lake, Farmington and Eastview were third, fourth and fifth in the Class 3A girls rankings going into the SSC meet, and they finished in that order at the race at Eagan High. Prior Lake didn’t have any individuals in the top seven, but five of the next six runners to finish wore Lakers uniforms and that gave them the team championship by eight points over Farmington.

Farmington had three runners in the top seven with Lippold second, eighth-grader Lauren Lansing fifth and junior Mariah Fenske seventh.

Eastview placed four runners in the top 20 to place third in the team standings. Ninth-grader Hadley Knight was 14th, junior Emily Percival 15th, senior Sonja Olson 18th and eighth-grader Kienna Loberg 20th. All four earned all-conference recognition.

Eagan was in fourth place, just three points behind Eastview. Sophomores Lilah Bartels (third, 19:31.5) and Norah Sjerven (fourth, 19:41.1) led the Wildcats, and ninth-grader Lauren Boerger was 11th.

Next for SSC girls teams is section competition next week. Farmington, Lakeville North and Lakeville South will go to the Class 3A, Section 1 meet in Owatonna on Oct. 27. Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount are in the Class 3A, Section 3 meet on Oct. 27 at Valleywood Golf Course.

• Lakeville North eighth-grader Savanna Varbanov earned all-conference status with a sixth-place finish in 19:48.7. The Panthers were sixth in the team standings.

• Rosemount senior Taylor Heimerl, a University of Minnesota soccer commit, finished 17th in the SSC girls cross country meet and earned all-conference. She ran the cross country meet less than 24 hours after the soccer team won a section playoff game. Heimerl helped the Irish to seventh place as a team.

• Ninth-place Apple Valley was led by junior Ellie Stumbo, who finished 62nd individually.

• Burnsville had only four runners in the conference girls varsity race, not enough for a team score. Ninth-grader Carley LaMotte finished 19th to earn all-conference recognition.

• Lakeville South placed five runners in the top 12 to win the conference girls junior varsity team championship by 15 points over runner-up Eastview. Grace Chambers, an Eastview junior, was JV individual champion in 21:20.6.

SSC girls

Team scores

Prior Lake 52, Farmington 60, Eastview 92, Eagan 95, Lakeville South 113, Lakeville North 148, Rosemount 161, Shakopee 209, Apple Valley 292, Burnsville incomplete.

All-conference runners

1. Claire Vukovics, Lakeville South, 19:05.2; 2. Mackenzy Lippold, Farmington, 19:23.2; 3. Lilah Bartels, Eagan, 19:31.5; 4. Norah Sjerven, Eagan, 19:41.1; 5. Lauren Lansing, Farmington, 19:48.6; 6. Savanna Varbanov, Lakeville North, 19:48.7; 7. Mariah Fenske, Farmington, 19:54.3; 8. Isabelle Reinders, Prior Lake, 19:58.6; 9. Layla Vennink, Prior Lake, 20:06.6; 10. Maggie Hoen, Prior Lake, 20:08.8; 11. Lauren Boerger, Eagan, 20:09.2; 12. Sophia Basile, Prior Lake, 20:11.2; 13. Sara Gastony, Prior Lake, 20:12.0; 14. Hadley Knight, Eastview, 20:14.5; 15. Emily Percival, Eastview, 20:18.6; 16. Keeley Mohling, Prior Lake, 20:21.6; 17. Taylor Heimerl, Rosemount, 20:24.3; 18. Sonja Olson, Eastview, 20:27.8; 19. Carley LaMotte, Burnsville, 20:27.9; 20. Kienna Loberg, Eastview, 20:33.4.

