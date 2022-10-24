Mozart Urban 3 Story – 3 Bed, 2.5+ Baths, 1756 SF. Introducing the Mozart Urban 3 Story Luxury Townhome at Banner Row – Locust Point’s most sought after and only new construction townhome community. New homesites just released and now offering you an even more affordable option to be a part of this thriving neighborhood in Baltimore City. Put more money back in your pocket and save thousands with the new construction tax credit (ask us for details!). Never stress about losing your parking spot again with a 2-car garage, and have the flexibility for an office, roommates, and guest rooms with a 20′ wide home and three finished levels of living space! Plus, take advantage of $15,000 Flex Cash from Ryan Homes which makes closing on your NEW home more affordable than ever. Let us show you the value of new construction and forget the costly repairs and maintenance of an older Baltimore row home, your new home includes a new home warranty, huge quartz island, walk-in closet and so much more! Banner Row is less than a 10 minute walk to McHenry Row and local restaurants/entertainment galore. Have you spent an afternoon at Diamondback Beer on the patio, or played tennis at Latrobe Park in the evening? Your dog wants to check out the dog park there, too. Not only will you be upgrading where you live, but how you live. Come see why you’ll love all that Locust Point living has to offer at Banner Row!

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO