Baltimore Times

Olu Butterfly uses her gifts to make Baltimore communities more sustainable

Former Raven, Torrey Smith hosts an exciting segment on Baltimore’s WJZ channel 13 called “Community MVP.” Last week, the former Superbowl Champion sat down with Baltimore’s own, Olu Butterfly to discuss the relationships between art and community. Olu is an internationally recognized artist, community leader, youth advocate and mother of 4. In this episode of Community MVP, Olu talks about the importance of art, community and “doing the work” as she sits with Torrey in West Baltimore for an insightful conversation. See the episode below:
BALTIMORE, MD
New Pittsburgh Courier

Mark Anthony Thomas, president of the PRA departs for new role

(PITTSBURGH—The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Mark Anthony Thomas, President of the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance (PRA), an affiliate of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, announced he is stepping down in November as the leader of the region’s economic development organization to assume the CEO position at the Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC). Thomas was selected for the top post of GBC—the leading voice for the private sector in the Baltimore region on issues of inclusive economic growth and quality of life—following a national search.
PITTSBURGH, PA
DCist

Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103

Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
WASHINGTON, DC
southbmore.com

Featured Listing: Three-Story Luxury Townhome at Banner Row in Locust Point Starting at $549,990

Mozart Urban 3 Story – 3 Bed, 2.5+ Baths, 1756 SF. Introducing the Mozart Urban 3 Story Luxury Townhome at Banner Row – Locust Point’s most sought after and only new construction townhome community. New homesites just released and now offering you an even more affordable option to be a part of this thriving neighborhood in Baltimore City. Put more money back in your pocket and save thousands with the new construction tax credit (ask us for details!). Never stress about losing your parking spot again with a 2-car garage, and have the flexibility for an office, roommates, and guest rooms with a 20′ wide home and three finished levels of living space! Plus, take advantage of $15,000 Flex Cash from Ryan Homes which makes closing on your NEW home more affordable than ever. Let us show you the value of new construction and forget the costly repairs and maintenance of an older Baltimore row home, your new home includes a new home warranty, huge quartz island, walk-in closet and so much more! Banner Row is less than a 10 minute walk to McHenry Row and local restaurants/entertainment galore. Have you spent an afternoon at Diamondback Beer on the patio, or played tennis at Latrobe Park in the evening? Your dog wants to check out the dog park there, too. Not only will you be upgrading where you live, but how you live. Come see why you’ll love all that Locust Point living has to offer at Banner Row!
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Perry Hall Florist closes after more than six decades in business

PERRY HALL, MD—An iconic local store has closed its doors. Perry Hall Florist permanently closed over the weekend after 62 years in business. Current owner Kathy Sanner, who is retiring, has been involved with the shop located at 4401 East Joppa Road (21128) for 36 years. A liquidation sale...
PERRY HALL, MD
mediafeed.org

The true costs of attending Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University was the nation’s first research institution, and since 1876, the university has upheld its reputation for being a leader in research. For the 2021/22 school year, Johns Hopkins tuition was $58,720. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S., which is $35,807 per year.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen Aiming for an Early 2023 Opening at Rio Lakefront

Coming soon signage recently went up at Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio. The restaurant will be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
SILVER SPRING, MD
whatsupmag.com

DR. NISH PATEL & DR. VEERA PATEL

Starting in high school, Dr. Nish Patel began his first days working at Peepers Eyecare, filing and working as a tech. At the time, it was owned by Dr. Erick Gray, who was Dr. Nish Patel’s mentor growing up. He later went on to receive his undergraduate training at Northwestern University in Chicago and soon after, his doctorate degree at the New England College of Optometry in Boston. It was here in Boston in 2010 where he met his now wife, Dr. Veera Patel - a hard working California girl with an eye for fashionable eyewear! Dr. Veera Patel received her undergraduate degree at the University of California San Diego. After they both graduated from the New England College of Optometry, Dr. Veera Patel and Dr. Nish Patel got married in Santa Barbara, California and soon began working in Maryland for many years. Eventually, as Dr. Erick Gray retired, they took full ownership of the Peepers Gambrills and Peepers Bowie locations in 2018.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Scott announces violence intervention program in Baltimore City schools

As school violence remains a concern, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott announced Tuesday a launch of a school-based violence intervention program. Scott's program involves three schools, one where a student was killed just off campus the first week of classes. The announcement came on the same day that a student...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Redeveloped Lexington Market launches with soft open Monday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore boasts one of the oldest and most iconic public markets in the nation, and it reopens Monday after a $45 million redevelopment four years in the making. Lexington Market in West Baltimore is known as one of the country's oldest public food markets, tracing its origins to 1782. You can still see the vendor numbers etched into the curbs on West Lexington Street.  It has gone through a number of transformations since, but the community is getting ready for the reveal of the biggest revitalization yet.The transformation includes a new 61,000-square-foot market building. Its A-frame roof is a nod to what the market looked like in the early 1900s. The institution sent off its East Market building with a celebration early last month. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday with four stalls and three kiosks, as other vendors wait on construction and permitting, our media partner the Baltimore Banner reports. The market will feature a dozens of diverse short- and long-term vendors. The long-term businesses include a variety of local businesses, including Mount Royal Soaps and Trinacria.Developers say a grand opening will be held later this fall when all 50 stalls are settled in.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
WASHINGTON, DC

