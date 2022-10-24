Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
Related
sheenmagazine.com
Consquilla Carey Master Cosmetologist, And CEO & Founder Of CC’s Beauty Institute
Consquilla is living out her dream. She’s the owner of Affordable Styles Hair Salon in Baltimore, MD, and CC’s Beauty Institute, in Richmond VA. Her journey was not easy by far. Tell us a little about yourself. Who is Consquilla?. I am a mom of a 28-year-old college...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore community center sets example of creating 'supportive environments' for Black youth
For a number of young kids, getting caught up in the juvenile justice system can cause damage to their lives for years to come. It's why many are calling for system reform, and paying more attention to their needs instead of strictly punishing them. It's the general theme of Youth...
Hilltop
Howard University Celebrates Homecoming Game Day with Annual Community Parade
Howard University kicked off its Homecoming game day with the annual community parade on Saturday, Oct. 22. Festivities began at the administration building and traveled through Northwest D.C. Families, vendors and alumni stood along Georgia Avenue as the parade brought life back to the Howard community after two years of...
Baltimore Times
Olu Butterfly uses her gifts to make Baltimore communities more sustainable
Former Raven, Torrey Smith hosts an exciting segment on Baltimore’s WJZ channel 13 called “Community MVP.” Last week, the former Superbowl Champion sat down with Baltimore’s own, Olu Butterfly to discuss the relationships between art and community. Olu is an internationally recognized artist, community leader, youth advocate and mother of 4. In this episode of Community MVP, Olu talks about the importance of art, community and “doing the work” as she sits with Torrey in West Baltimore for an insightful conversation. See the episode below:
New Pittsburgh Courier
Mark Anthony Thomas, president of the PRA departs for new role
(PITTSBURGH—The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Mark Anthony Thomas, President of the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance (PRA), an affiliate of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, announced he is stepping down in November as the leader of the region’s economic development organization to assume the CEO position at the Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC). Thomas was selected for the top post of GBC—the leading voice for the private sector in the Baltimore region on issues of inclusive economic growth and quality of life—following a national search.
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103
Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
southbmore.com
Featured Listing: Three-Story Luxury Townhome at Banner Row in Locust Point Starting at $549,990
Mozart Urban 3 Story – 3 Bed, 2.5+ Baths, 1756 SF. Introducing the Mozart Urban 3 Story Luxury Townhome at Banner Row – Locust Point’s most sought after and only new construction townhome community. New homesites just released and now offering you an even more affordable option to be a part of this thriving neighborhood in Baltimore City. Put more money back in your pocket and save thousands with the new construction tax credit (ask us for details!). Never stress about losing your parking spot again with a 2-car garage, and have the flexibility for an office, roommates, and guest rooms with a 20′ wide home and three finished levels of living space! Plus, take advantage of $15,000 Flex Cash from Ryan Homes which makes closing on your NEW home more affordable than ever. Let us show you the value of new construction and forget the costly repairs and maintenance of an older Baltimore row home, your new home includes a new home warranty, huge quartz island, walk-in closet and so much more! Banner Row is less than a 10 minute walk to McHenry Row and local restaurants/entertainment galore. Have you spent an afternoon at Diamondback Beer on the patio, or played tennis at Latrobe Park in the evening? Your dog wants to check out the dog park there, too. Not only will you be upgrading where you live, but how you live. Come see why you’ll love all that Locust Point living has to offer at Banner Row!
Nottingham MD
Perry Hall Florist closes after more than six decades in business
PERRY HALL, MD—An iconic local store has closed its doors. Perry Hall Florist permanently closed over the weekend after 62 years in business. Current owner Kathy Sanner, who is retiring, has been involved with the shop located at 4401 East Joppa Road (21128) for 36 years. A liquidation sale...
mediafeed.org
The true costs of attending Johns Hopkins University
Johns Hopkins University was the nation’s first research institution, and since 1876, the university has upheld its reputation for being a leader in research. For the 2021/22 school year, Johns Hopkins tuition was $58,720. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S., which is $35,807 per year.
mocoshow.com
Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen Aiming for an Early 2023 Opening at Rio Lakefront
Coming soon signage recently went up at Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio. The restaurant will be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
whatsupmag.com
DR. NISH PATEL & DR. VEERA PATEL
Starting in high school, Dr. Nish Patel began his first days working at Peepers Eyecare, filing and working as a tech. At the time, it was owned by Dr. Erick Gray, who was Dr. Nish Patel’s mentor growing up. He later went on to receive his undergraduate training at Northwestern University in Chicago and soon after, his doctorate degree at the New England College of Optometry in Boston. It was here in Boston in 2010 where he met his now wife, Dr. Veera Patel - a hard working California girl with an eye for fashionable eyewear! Dr. Veera Patel received her undergraduate degree at the University of California San Diego. After they both graduated from the New England College of Optometry, Dr. Veera Patel and Dr. Nish Patel got married in Santa Barbara, California and soon began working in Maryland for many years. Eventually, as Dr. Erick Gray retired, they took full ownership of the Peepers Gambrills and Peepers Bowie locations in 2018.
Wbaltv.com
Scott announces violence intervention program in Baltimore City schools
As school violence remains a concern, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott announced Tuesday a launch of a school-based violence intervention program. Scott's program involves three schools, one where a student was killed just off campus the first week of classes. The announcement came on the same day that a student...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore County residents share concerns during the Liberty Road community walk
Baltimore County police and elected officials met with residents Monday evening for a community walk along the Liberty Road corridor. The goal was to bring elected officials to community members who shared everything from neighborhood size to county-wide concerns. On Monday, people showed up outside Woodmoor Shopping Center in Gwynn...
Redeveloped Lexington Market launches with soft open Monday
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore boasts one of the oldest and most iconic public markets in the nation, and it reopens Monday after a $45 million redevelopment four years in the making. Lexington Market in West Baltimore is known as one of the country's oldest public food markets, tracing its origins to 1782. You can still see the vendor numbers etched into the curbs on West Lexington Street. It has gone through a number of transformations since, but the community is getting ready for the reveal of the biggest revitalization yet.The transformation includes a new 61,000-square-foot market building. Its A-frame roof is a nod to what the market looked like in the early 1900s. The institution sent off its East Market building with a celebration early last month. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday with four stalls and three kiosks, as other vendors wait on construction and permitting, our media partner the Baltimore Banner reports. The market will feature a dozens of diverse short- and long-term vendors. The long-term businesses include a variety of local businesses, including Mount Royal Soaps and Trinacria.Developers say a grand opening will be held later this fall when all 50 stalls are settled in.
Wbaltv.com
'I think it's beautiful inside': Baltimore patrons happy for Lexington Market reopening
Lexington Market is back with its soft opening Monday, bringing people out to experience it. The new market has limited hours and only two food stalls opened Monday and people came to check them out and see what else merchants are selling. The new Lexington Market opened with four stalls...
DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
State gives $250,000 to jump-start Glen Burnie Town Center revitalization
Central Glen Burnie will be getting new signage, public art and improvements to the B&A trailhead, thanks to a $250,000 state grant that Anne Arundel County just received.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hampden is getting a new elevated movie theater experience with Warehouse Cinemas Rotunda this fall
A brand new movie theater concept is coming to Hampden later this fall. Warehouse Cinemas Rotunda is currently completing significant renovations to expand and elevate the former Cinebistro location that closed during the pandemic. The Maryland-based cinema currently has two locations, one in Frederick and the other in Hagerstown. Being...
fox5dc.com
Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments to some residents
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payment. Takoma Park says it is making available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on October...
