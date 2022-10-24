ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Q 105.7

Award Winning Local Haunted House Retires After 20+ yrs of Scares

Award-winning haunted house Stonewell Haunts will be closing its coffin and retiring after thrilling ghouls and goblins alike for over 20 years. Their finale event will be held at 82 Steele Ave in Gloversville, NY this weekend, October 28th and 29th from 6-10pm. Donations will be accepted for entry and are strongly encouraged as all proceeds are going toward cancer treatment for Stonewell Haunt's Main Haunt Master. A plethora of raffle baskets will also be raffled off during the event, so you know they're going to be delivering on both tricks and treats!
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Friends mourn man killed in alleged hit & run

ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-Friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an Albany man who police say was a victim of a fatal hit and run. The accused motorist is now facing a slew of charges including DWI and driving without a license. Through an interpreter in Albany City Court, Jose Guevara Bonilla learned the charges […]
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New Cohoes Pizza Joint Set To Open For Business This Friday

When it comes to pizza, we have a seemingly endless list of local spots to grab a pie or a slice. This Friday that list grows in Cohoes!. It may be the most well-represented form of cuisine in the Capital Region, and deservedly so. When it comes to the perfect meal, great pizza fills the bill. I mean, what other handheld dish contains all 4 food groups - dairy, meat, grains, and veggies? Pizza is perfection and we are blessed to have so many great pizzerias in the Capital Region.
COHOES, NY
WIBX 950

Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!

You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
cityofschenectady.com

City of Schenectady Announces Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours

SCHENECTADY – The City of Schenectady announced Halloween trick-or-treating will be observed on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 3:00pm – 8:00pm. Residents and families are encouraged to celebrate the Halloween safely. The Schenectady Police Department and Schenectady Fire Department will host the 3rd Annual Scare-nectady Haunted Patrol on...
SCHENECTADY, NY
ems1.com

N.Y. EMS provider injured in ambulance crash

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to the hospital Sunday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after a Queensbury man crashed into his emergency vehicle on Main Street. The crash occurred when Donald K. VanVleet, 67, of Queensbury, failed to yield the right of...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Jewelry store staff walks to find a cure for MS

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — One local business is walking to find a cure for multiple sclerosis. Staff members and owners of Frank Adams Jewelers collectively walked 100 miles in Colonie, to help raise awareness for MS and to help pay for a fundraising luncheon that's taking place at the beginning of November.
COLONIE, NY
WBEC AM

Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?

Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iheart.com

Investigation Underway Into Fire in Schenectady That Left Several Displaced

An investigation is underway into what sparked a massive fire in Schenectady that resulted in several people being displaced. Crews were called to battle the blaze at a rooming house on Nott Terrace Sunday and arrived to find the building was already fully engulfed in heavy smoke and flames. One resident was hurt but that individual is expected to be OK. The American Red Cross is now helping people who were affected by the fire.
SCHENECTADY, NY

