Troy’s Tatu Tacos & Tequila holding first flash tattoo event
Tatu Tacos & Tequila in Troy is living up to its name. The restaurant will have its first flash tattoo event on Saturday, October 29.
Award Winning Local Haunted House Retires After 20+ yrs of Scares
Award-winning haunted house Stonewell Haunts will be closing its coffin and retiring after thrilling ghouls and goblins alike for over 20 years. Their finale event will be held at 82 Steele Ave in Gloversville, NY this weekend, October 28th and 29th from 6-10pm. Donations will be accepted for entry and are strongly encouraged as all proceeds are going toward cancer treatment for Stonewell Haunt's Main Haunt Master. A plethora of raffle baskets will also be raffled off during the event, so you know they're going to be delivering on both tricks and treats!
Friends mourn man killed in alleged hit & run
ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-Friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an Albany man who police say was a victim of a fatal hit and run. The accused motorist is now facing a slew of charges including DWI and driving without a license. Through an interpreter in Albany City Court, Jose Guevara Bonilla learned the charges […]
Rangers aid fallen, injured hikers in Greene County
Environmental conservation officials are reminding the public to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry after Forest Rangers rescued two hikers in Greene County last week.
Lark Street BID’s Halloween Party cancelled
The Lark Street Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the cancellation of their annual Halloween Party at the Washington Park Lake House on October 29.
Officials in Florida Share Grim News about Missing Saratoga County Woman
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says that 33-year-old Staci Peterson from Saratoga County arrived in Florida alone last week and while on vacation, she hoped to spread the ashes of her beloved dogs into the waters of northwest Florida. Sadly, the Florida State graduate hasn't been seen or heard from...
Plumb Oyster Bar in Troy permanently closes
Plumb Oyster Bar on 2nd Street in Troy has closed its doors. The restaurant closed after its dinner service on October 15.
New Cohoes Pizza Joint Set To Open For Business This Friday
When it comes to pizza, we have a seemingly endless list of local spots to grab a pie or a slice. This Friday that list grows in Cohoes!. It may be the most well-represented form of cuisine in the Capital Region, and deservedly so. When it comes to the perfect meal, great pizza fills the bill. I mean, what other handheld dish contains all 4 food groups - dairy, meat, grains, and veggies? Pizza is perfection and we are blessed to have so many great pizzerias in the Capital Region.
Animal rescue provides update on abandoned Troy puppy
Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding "Deniro," the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February.
Troy PD: Driver ticketed after hitting pedestrian
A spokesman for the Troy Police Department said an unnamed driver has been ticketed after crashing into a pedestrian in Troy Tuesday night.
Upstate NY Police Need Help! Graffiti Artists Tagged Beech-Nut Plant [PICS]
The old Beech-Nut Factory in Canajoharie has sat vacant for quite some time. Back in March, there was talk of turning it into a cannabis plant and partnering up with Fulton County Community College to offer cannabis classes. Not much has happened since and now this eyesore has been tagged.
Capital Region trick-or-treating hours on Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner on Monday, October 31. Many children will be going out trick-or-treating, but some municipalities in the Capital Region have designated trick-or-treating hours, while others do not.
Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!
You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.
cityofschenectady.com
City of Schenectady Announces Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours
SCHENECTADY – The City of Schenectady announced Halloween trick-or-treating will be observed on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 3:00pm – 8:00pm. Residents and families are encouraged to celebrate the Halloween safely. The Schenectady Police Department and Schenectady Fire Department will host the 3rd Annual Scare-nectady Haunted Patrol on...
1 dead in fatal car accident in Amsterdam
A fatal car accident took place around 8:00 p.m. in the area of Northampton Road and Wilkes Avenue on Tuesday night.
ems1.com
N.Y. EMS provider injured in ambulance crash
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to the hospital Sunday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after a Queensbury man crashed into his emergency vehicle on Main Street. The crash occurred when Donald K. VanVleet, 67, of Queensbury, failed to yield the right of...
WRGB
Jewelry store staff walks to find a cure for MS
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — One local business is walking to find a cure for multiple sclerosis. Staff members and owners of Frank Adams Jewelers collectively walked 100 miles in Colonie, to help raise awareness for MS and to help pay for a fundraising luncheon that's taking place at the beginning of November.
Capital Region Dr.’s: RSV infections peaking earlier
ren’s hospitals around the country are being overwhelmed with patients suffering from respiratory illness, but it’s not COVID-1. It’s a virus that’s been around longer: Respiratory Syncitial Virus, known as RSV.
Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?
Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
iheart.com
Investigation Underway Into Fire in Schenectady That Left Several Displaced
An investigation is underway into what sparked a massive fire in Schenectady that resulted in several people being displaced. Crews were called to battle the blaze at a rooming house on Nott Terrace Sunday and arrived to find the building was already fully engulfed in heavy smoke and flames. One resident was hurt but that individual is expected to be OK. The American Red Cross is now helping people who were affected by the fire.
