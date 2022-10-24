Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
The Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to a 106-104 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. With their latest loss against Portland, the Lakers now have a 0-3 record in the league to start with. While this game was not a blowout, it was a cruel...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Blasts LeBron James For Accusing The Media Of Setting Him Up To Slander Russell Westbrook: "You Did That My Brother."
Russell Westbrook has had a poor shooting start to the season, and he has been heavily criticized by both fans and media members alike. While it is clear that he has struggled, part of that isn't necessarily his fault, as he is a poor fit within the team's system. LeBron...
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Tuesday night saw the last two teams that represented the Western Conference in the NBA Finals face off and at least for the first half, we witnessed an incredible game of basketball. The Suns and the Warriors battled it out in Phoenix but a flashpoint moment in the 3rd quarter seemingly ended the game as a contest.
Yardbarker
Klay Thompson: 'I don't blame' Kevin Durant for leaving Warriors
Klay Thompson is a foundational piece of the Golden State Warriors’ championship dynasty. Whereas certain players have come and gone, he has remained a mainstay. One of the guys who did come and go was Kevin Durant. The former league MVP won two championships with the Warriors before ultimately opting to take his talents to the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says Luke Walton Was The Reason He Left The Los Angeles Lakers
Magic Johnson is one of the league's most iconic players, and many remember him as the face of the Showtime Lakers dynasty. There's no doubt that he is one of the most recognizable figures associated with the NBA. A majority of fans know Magic Johnson as an elite point guard...
Yardbarker
Jay Williams Says The Lakers Should Consider Trading LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "Everyone Should Be On The Table."
Just a few years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers were at the peak of their basketball experience, winning their 17th championship during a season mired with chaos and mayhem. Back then, Anthony Davis looked like one of the best players in basketball and the future of a franchise that was riding the coattails of an almost 40-year-old LeBron James.
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry On What Young Warriors Players Should Learn After Nearly Blowing A 26-Point Lead Against The Kings: "We Make It Look Easy At Times, And That’s Built Over A Decade Of Work And Reps. It’s Really Hard To Win In This League."
The Golden State Warriors are one of the best franchises in the NBA and a lot of its credit goes to the organization for always believing in their young guys and giving them time to develop into legitimate stars. They did so with the original trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Sends A Big Warning To Russell Westbrook: "If He Don't Be Careful, He Will Find Himself Out Of The League Come Next Year."
Russell Westbrook has been on the receiving end of criticism for a while now, and every day, this situation gets worse for the former NBA MVP. His tenure on the Los Angeles Lakers has been anything but good, as he's constantly criticized for his performances, bad decisions, and the fact that he can't shoot the ball to save his life.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Reveals He Would Never Play Good If He Was Like Michael Jordan Nights Before Games: "If I Tried To Do That, I'd Be 0 For 15, No Assist."
Michael Jordan is the GOAT for most NBA fans, players, and experts. Jordan dominated the 1990s and won six NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan had many skills in his arsenal. He was a lethal scorer, incredibly athletic, and could make the clutches shots with ease. He used a...
Lakers expect to re-open their trade talks with Utah Jazz
Count Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer among the NBA analysts who believe the Lakers should be feeling some urgency to find a trade involving Russell Westbrook sooner rather than later. O’Connor opens his latest article by dubbing the former MVP a “washed-up bricklayer,” contending that the Lakers need to trade him immediately to have any chance of salvaging their season.
Yardbarker
Another Botched Russell Westbrook Trade Has Been Revealed: Lakers Could Have Had Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1st-Round Pick
Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Lakers had high hopes about their potential. Even with Russell Westbrook, there was a strong belief that a simple adjustment to the game plan could put the franchise back on the right track. Now, just three games into the new season, it...
lakeshowlife.com
Lakers may finally win their first game after latest injury news
The Los Angeles Lakers have not got out to the kind of start that they were hoping for in the 2022-23 season as the team has dropped its first three games of the year. For the most part, this has looked like a continuation of last season, which should not be much of a surprise.
Yardbarker
Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. There's no doubt that he's one of the most prominent figures in the league today, and his popularity is not only due to his play on the court but also due to his ventures off the court.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says Klay Thompson And Draymond Green Are Not 'That Good' Anymore: "This Team Is Not Going To Win The Championship If Those Young Guys Don't Start Carrying The Team."
The Golden State Warriors became NBA champions once again last year, but for the first time during this dynastic run, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green weren't absolute keys to their success. Stephen Curry was amazing as always during the postseason but the ones to step up and support him along the way were primarily Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.
Yardbarker
Video: James Harden Didn't Dribble Or Move From His Spot And Still Got Himself Wide Open For A 3-Pointer
James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers had an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The 76ers went winless in the first three games of the season, but the drought finally ended with the team winning their most recent matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Harden recorded 29 points, 9 rebounds,...
Yardbarker
Lakers Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers Is Becoming More Awkward Every Day: "Westbrook Has Gone From Being The Elephant In The Room To Being The Oxygen In The Room."
Russell Westbrook's fit has been one of the biggest questions for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. There's no doubt that the point guard struggled a lot last season, and the point guard's woes continued into this season. Recently, Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic claimed that the Russell...
Yardbarker
Lakers Proposing Multi-Team Trade Offers
General manager Rob Pelinka could be looking for smaller moves around the margins as well, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN. “There might be a stopgap move here or there, a small deal that might not wreck next year’s cap space or a trade of those valued firsts for marginal improvement,” Windhorst wrote. “It’s not that Pelinka hasn’t searched for the big one now.
Yardbarker
Lakers Could Have Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, And PJ Tucker For Less Money Than They’re Paying Russell Westbrook This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers remain the talk of the town around the NBA and not for the best reasons. The Purple and Gold have struggled since last season to make some noise in the league, or at least the nice kind. Following a blockbuster move that landed Russell Westbrook in SoCal, things have gone wrong for them.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans And Experts Can't Believe Devin Booker And Klay Thompson's Mid-Game Altercation: "Look At Them Light Skin Boys Acting Like They Want Some Smoke"
Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns to a statement win over the Golden State Warriors as the budding rivals put on a show for everyone to see in the final game of tonight. The Suns won by nearly 30 points as the Warriors just didn't look like they were playing on the same level as Phoenix.
