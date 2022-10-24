ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Klay Thompson: 'I don't blame' Kevin Durant for leaving Warriors

Klay Thompson is a foundational piece of the Golden State Warriors’ championship dynasty. Whereas certain players have come and gone, he has remained a mainstay. One of the guys who did come and go was Kevin Durant. The former league MVP won two championships with the Warriors before ultimately opting to take his talents to the Brooklyn Nets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Jay Williams Says The Lakers Should Consider Trading LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "Everyone Should Be On The Table."

Just a few years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers were at the peak of their basketball experience, winning their 17th championship during a season mired with chaos and mayhem. Back then, Anthony Davis looked like one of the best players in basketball and the future of a franchise that was riding the coattails of an almost 40-year-old LeBron James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry On What Young Warriors Players Should Learn After Nearly Blowing A 26-Point Lead Against The Kings: "We Make It Look Easy At Times, And That’s Built Over A Decade Of Work And Reps. It’s Really Hard To Win In This League."

The Golden State Warriors are one of the best franchises in the NBA and a lot of its credit goes to the organization for always believing in their young guys and giving them time to develop into legitimate stars. They did so with the original trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Sends A Big Warning To Russell Westbrook: "If He Don't Be Careful, He Will Find Himself Out Of The League Come Next Year."

Russell Westbrook has been on the receiving end of criticism for a while now, and every day, this situation gets worse for the former NBA MVP. His tenure on the Los Angeles Lakers has been anything but good, as he's constantly criticized for his performances, bad decisions, and the fact that he can't shoot the ball to save his life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Lakers expect to re-open their trade talks with Utah Jazz

Count Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer among the NBA analysts who believe the Lakers should be feeling some urgency to find a trade involving Russell Westbrook sooner rather than later. O’Connor opens his latest article by dubbing the former MVP a “washed-up bricklayer,” contending that the Lakers need to trade him immediately to have any chance of salvaging their season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Says Klay Thompson And Draymond Green Are Not 'That Good' Anymore: "This Team Is Not Going To Win The Championship If Those Young Guys Don't Start Carrying The Team."

The Golden State Warriors became NBA champions once again last year, but for the first time during this dynastic run, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green weren't absolute keys to their success. Stephen Curry was amazing as always during the postseason but the ones to step up and support him along the way were primarily Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers Is Becoming More Awkward Every Day: "Westbrook Has Gone From Being The Elephant In The Room To Being The Oxygen In The Room."

Russell Westbrook's fit has been one of the biggest questions for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. There's no doubt that the point guard struggled a lot last season, and the point guard's woes continued into this season. Recently, Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic claimed that the Russell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Proposing Multi-Team Trade Offers

General manager Rob Pelinka could be looking for smaller moves around the margins as well, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN. “There might be a stopgap move here or there, a small deal that might not wreck next year’s cap space or a trade of those valued firsts for marginal improvement,” Windhorst wrote. “It’s not that Pelinka hasn’t searched for the big one now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Could Have Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, And PJ Tucker For Less Money Than They’re Paying Russell Westbrook This Season

The Los Angeles Lakers remain the talk of the town around the NBA and not for the best reasons. The Purple and Gold have struggled since last season to make some noise in the league, or at least the nice kind. Following a blockbuster move that landed Russell Westbrook in SoCal, things have gone wrong for them.
LOS ANGELES, CA

