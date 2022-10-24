John McClain’s Texans at Raiders report card

OVERALL

The offense played its best game with two touchdowns and two field goals, but the defense was pathetic in every way from the end of the first half through the remainder of the game, its worst performance of the season.

The defense was primarily responsible for the Texans’ worst loss of the season, allowing touchdown drives of 82, 75, 76 and 81 yards the offense couldn’t overcome.

Grade: F-minus

Quarterbacks

Davis Mills played his best game. He was able to connect down the field more than any game this season. He finished with 28-of-41 for 302 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 95.8 rating.

His one interception was a 76-yard pick-six by safety Duron Harmon for the Raiders’ last touchdown. Mills completed seven passes of at least 15 yards.

Grade: B

Running backs

Dameon Pierce was on a pace for 128 yards rushing at halftime but got only eight carries for 28 yards in the second half. He finished with 20 for 92 and a 4.6-yard average. He also caught four passes for 25 yards.

At the end of the game, Dare Ogunbowale had one carry for 8 yards and caught five passes for 54.

Rex Burkhead needed two carries to gain 8 yards. He averaged 2.2 yards on five receptions, and that’s not a misprint.

Grade: B-minus

Wide receivers

Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett caught touchdown passes. Nico Collins had three catches for 33 yards before leaving with a hamstring injury. Brandin Cooks, who entered the game averaging 9.5 yards a catch, had four receptions for 46 yards (11.5) but dropped one he should have caught.

Grade: B-minus

Tight ends

Jordan Akins continues to excel and needs to get the ball more. He caught three passes for 68 yards, including a 39-yard gain to set up a field goal that gave the Texans a 13-10 lead in the third quarter.

No other tight end caught a pass. Brevin Jordan returned from an injury. He was targeted four times but didn’t catch one.

Grade: C-plus

Offensive line

Under first-year coach George Warhop, the linemen continue to improve. They blocked well for the run. Their pass protection was good for the most part.

Laremy Tunsil played well, as he has all season. Kenyon Green had a crucial false start and left with an injury, as did Tytus Howard. If the line continues to play as well as it has, there’s a good chance the offense will get better.

Grade: B

Defensive line

The Texans played without injured end Jonathan Greenard, their best pass rusher who’s on injured reserve.

Rasheen Green had two tackles for loss and the Texans’ only sack. They now have two sacks in their last three games. They did a terrible job of stopping the run in the second half.

Grade: F

Linebackers

When a defense gets obliterated by the run, the front seven is largely responsible. Like the linemen, the linebackers did a horrible job against the run in the second half.

They also had problems in coverage, as usual. Christian Harris played for the first time and missed two tackles. Christian Kirksey, who had eight solo tackles, made two good plays.

Grade: F

Secondary

Not only did they get steamrolled against the run with some awful tackling, but Jalen Pitre and Jonathan Owens gave up a 22-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins for the Raiders’ first touchdown at the end of the first half.

Steven Nelson and Desmond King made some good plays.

Grade: F

Special teams

Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked field goals of 55 and 35 yards. He missed from 39 after making 63 in a row from inside the 40.

Cam Johnston had one punt. It went for 55 yards without a return. Coverage was solid but returns were mediocre.

Grade: C-plus

Coaching

With apologies to the offensive coaches, the defense was so pathetic on Raiders’ touchdown drives of 82, 75, 76 and 81 that everyone has to share in this debacle.

In the second half, the defense was helpless and hopeless. The offense deserved better support.

Grade: F

John McClain can be heard Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday on Sports Radio 610 and Monday and Thursday on Texans Radio. He does three Houtopia Podcasts a week for SportsRadio610. He also can be read four times a week on GallerySports.com .