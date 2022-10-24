ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Ohio State holds off Tennessee in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Only six teams remain unbeaten this season. Week 8 saw some statement wins for some contenders and close shaves for others. Ohio State trounced an Iowa team that couldn't get anything going. Clemson barely kept their edge to stay undefeated, and Oregon blew past UCLA to become the dominant force in the Pac-12. Where does that land them in Klatt's top 10?
KARE 11

Caitlin Clark-led Iowa women are pick to win loaded Big Ten

MINNEAPOLIS — The Big Ten keeps getting tougher in women's basketball. The conference sent four teams to the NCAA Sweet 16 a second straight year in 2022, and it leads the nation with six programs in the Associated Press preseason Top 25. Caitlin Clark, who could go down as...
FOX Sports

No. 14 Utah, Washington St heading in different directions

Star quarterback Cam Rising is hoping what happened two weeks ago was the beginning of a charge toward another conference title for No. 14 Utah. Getting there for the Utes means solving a tricky test Thursday night when taking on Washington State in what would appear to be a matchup of teams going in opposite directions.
FOX Sports

No. 1 Georgia won't have safety Dan Jackson against Florida

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia safety Dan Jackson is facing foot surgery that could end his season. Coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday night that Jackson, tied for sixth on the team in tackles, won't be available for No. 1 Georgia in Saturday's game against Florida in Jacksonville. Jackson, a...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 8: Commanders will cover, early best bets

It’s never too early to look ahead to another NFL Sunday. This week, I'm going with one NFC South team to bounce back and an NFC East squad to cover two consecutive weekends. Here are my early best bets on two games on the Week 8 slate (odds via...
FOX Sports

FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 playing College Football Pick 6 in Week 9

This year, Halloween did not fall on the weekend, but it's all good. Why? Because the Saturday before the ghoulish holiday is packed with so many marquee matchups, even the bravest college football fans will be frightened awaiting the outcomes of these games. More importantly, several of these contests have...
FOX Sports

Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State still leads, Wisconsin moves up

During a weekend when No. 4 Michigan and No. 17 Illinois were idle, the Big Ten’s two other ranked teams solidified their standing among the league’s elite. No. 2 Ohio State pounded Iowa, 54-10, in a game that showcased the Buckeyes’ defensive prowess under first-year coordinator Jim Knowles. And No. 13 Penn State discarded an undermanned Minnesota squad, 45-17, to keep pace in the Big Ten East.
FOX Sports

Will Clemson's strength of schedule impact its CFP hopes?

Where would the Clemson Tigers finish if they played in the Big Ten or the SEC?. It’s a hypothetical question that could be discussed over a five-course meal and still not have a definitive conclusion. Most would agree that Clemson is a good college football team. But are the...
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 9: Under wagers will rule, other best bets

In college football's Week 9, there's a slate of ranked Pac-12 teams playing on the family of FOX networks. Sign me up!. While some games will be more competitive than others, every fan and bettor will want to check these out. You've got USC licking its wounds after its very first loss, and you've also got my Oregon Ducks, who have been flying high since that hiccup in Week 1 that we've moved past.
FOX Sports

Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
Beloit Daily News

COLUMN: Bears' surprising victory gives fans hope

This is not the goofy I expected to be writing today. After the Packers’ debacle against the Commanders, I figured I would be writing something about how bad both franchises are and that they can be basement dwellers together because, I mean, there was no way this team was beating the Patriots in Foxboro. It wasn’t just that, either. It was a primetime game. Monday Night Football. The Bears were 0-9 on their last nine prime time games. Zero. And. Nine. ...
FOX Sports

Saints sticking with Dalton over Winston vs. Raiders

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen has decided that Andy Dalton will remain the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback for a fifth straight week — even though Jameis Winston is healthy enough to return. “Offensively, I feel like we’re in a little bit of a rhythm,”...
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 9: How to bet Notre Dame-Syracuse

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Syracuse Orange for a college football Week 9 showdown. The 4-3 Irish are coming off a 44-21 win against UNLV. The Orange fell for the first time this season in a Week 8 battle that came down to the wire. They lost 27-21 to the Clemson Tigers in a game that they led most of the way.
