Helena police looking for information on missing 12-year-old
HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department (HPD) is asking people for information on a missing 12-year-old. Gaige Riggs is five feet tall and weighs 98 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD at 406-457-8865. Case number for reference is HP225097.
Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery
BUTTE, Mont. — Three men have arrested for their suspected involvement in a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1. John Austin, 18, 19-year-old Caleb Bernhardt and 19-year-old Logan Nadasi were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three suspects are from Kalispell.
FWP relocates bear cub found outside chicken coop
MISSOULA, Mont. — A resident in Deer Lodge went to let his chickens out of their coop on Thursday morning and found a bear cub inside the kennel!. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks came to relocate the cub.
Helena man sentenced for trafficking meth in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking meth in Bozeman. Asa Sembe Goudiaby, 34, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Goudiaby now faces five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. The Department of Justice...
Montana counties to receive grant for services in detention centers
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is awarding grants to seven Montana counties to support behavioral health services in detention centers.
Montana Man Faces 20 Charges After Bizarre Hot Springs Shooting
ICYMI. I saw a post from the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office pop up in my news feed over the weekend and I'm still shaking my head about the crazy story. It's straight out of the wild, wild, West. Honestly, it's a miracle no one was hurt or killed, considering the suspect basically sprayed bullets around the property of a popular hot springs lodge in Jackson, Montana.
Montana health care workers voice opposition to LR-131
HELENA, Mont. — Health care workers from across the state gathered at the Capitol rotunda in Helena Thursday morning to voice their opposition to a legislative referendum on the ballot this November. At issue is LR-131, which passed through the legislature in April 2021 as the “Born-Alive Infant Protection...
This Massive Mansion Seems Out Of Place in Montana
Every once in a while, you come across a house that's so extravagant, it's almost hard to believe. This is one of those times. In Montana, houses can range from decently priced to over the top, depending on the location, acreage, and square footage. Some houses on the market will have extremely limited buyers, depending on the location and price. That will be the case for this house.
Helena Valley homeowners on wells encouraged to test water for arsenic and uranium
HELENA, Mont. - High arsenic values have been found in surface waters in the Tenmile Creek, Prickly Pear Creek and the Helena Valley irrigation canal. Levels exceed the drinking water standard, which could lead to various detrimental health conditions, Lewis and Clark Public Health warns. “There are different sources of...
Montana FBI Special Agent Is Found Guilty On All Charges
What is a person supposed to do when they count on the authorities to protect them from harm, but that authority figure uses their professional tools to in fact HARM them? This is exactly what happened in Helena, MT. Ricky James Shelbourn, a former Montana FBI Agent, was recently found...
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Crash blocking eastbound lane east of MacDonald Pass on HWY 12
HELENA, Mont. - The Highway 12 eastbound lane is blocked east of MacDonald Pass after a crash slide-off Monday. Montana Department of Transportation reported on its 511 road report the crash happened at mile-marker 35, 7.5 miles east of MacDonald Pass. MDT said the following about road conditions in the...
California man admits trafficking meth in Butte
MISSOULA, Mont. — A California man, 29-year-old Heriberto Tavares, has pleaded guilty to trafficking meth in Butte. He faces a mandatory minimum of five to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and four years supervised release. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:
Class B playoffs: Big plays lead visiting Missoula Loyola to victory over Townsend
BOULDER — Missoula Loyola entered its first-round playoff matchup with Townsend with a losing record, but the Rams wouldn't be denied on Saturday. Loyola pulled the first upset of the 2022 Montana high school football playoffs with a 27-13 victory over the homestanding Bulldogs to advance to the second round of the Class B bracket. The Rams evened their record at 5-5 while Townsend finished its season at 6-3.
