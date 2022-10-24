ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

montanarightnow.com

Helena police looking for information on missing 12-year-old

HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department (HPD) is asking people for information on a missing 12-year-old. Gaige Riggs is five feet tall and weighs 98 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD at 406-457-8865. Case number for reference is HP225097.
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery

BUTTE, Mont. — Three men have arrested for their suspected involvement in a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1. John Austin, 18, 19-year-old Caleb Bernhardt and 19-year-old Logan Nadasi were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three suspects are from Kalispell.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Helena man sentenced for trafficking meth in Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking meth in Bozeman. Asa Sembe Goudiaby, 34, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Goudiaby now faces five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. The Department of Justice...
BOZEMAN, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Montana Man Faces 20 Charges After Bizarre Hot Springs Shooting

ICYMI. I saw a post from the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office pop up in my news feed over the weekend and I'm still shaking my head about the crazy story. It's straight out of the wild, wild, West. Honestly, it's a miracle no one was hurt or killed, considering the suspect basically sprayed bullets around the property of a popular hot springs lodge in Jackson, Montana.
JACKSON, MT
NBCMontana

Montana health care workers voice opposition to LR-131

HELENA, Mont. — Health care workers from across the state gathered at the Capitol rotunda in Helena Thursday morning to voice their opposition to a legislative referendum on the ballot this November. At issue is LR-131, which passed through the legislature in April 2021 as the “Born-Alive Infant Protection...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

This Massive Mansion Seems Out Of Place in Montana

Every once in a while, you come across a house that's so extravagant, it's almost hard to believe. This is one of those times. In Montana, houses can range from decently priced to over the top, depending on the location, acreage, and square footage. Some houses on the market will have extremely limited buyers, depending on the location and price. That will be the case for this house.
HELENA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Helena Valley homeowners on wells encouraged to test water for arsenic and uranium

HELENA, Mont. - High arsenic values have been found in surface waters in the Tenmile Creek, Prickly Pear Creek and the Helena Valley irrigation canal. Levels exceed the drinking water standard, which could lead to various detrimental health conditions, Lewis and Clark Public Health warns. “There are different sources of...
HELENA, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Crash blocking eastbound lane east of MacDonald Pass on HWY 12

HELENA, Mont. - The Highway 12 eastbound lane is blocked east of MacDonald Pass after a crash slide-off Monday. Montana Department of Transportation reported on its 511 road report the crash happened at mile-marker 35, 7.5 miles east of MacDonald Pass. MDT said the following about road conditions in the...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

California man admits trafficking meth in Butte

MISSOULA, Mont. — A California man, 29-year-old Heriberto Tavares, has pleaded guilty to trafficking meth in Butte. He faces a mandatory minimum of five to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and four years supervised release. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:
BUTTE, MT
montanasports.com

Class B playoffs: Big plays lead visiting Missoula Loyola to victory over Townsend

BOULDER — Missoula Loyola entered its first-round playoff matchup with Townsend with a losing record, but the Rams wouldn't be denied on Saturday. Loyola pulled the first upset of the 2022 Montana high school football playoffs with a 27-13 victory over the homestanding Bulldogs to advance to the second round of the Class B bracket. The Rams evened their record at 5-5 while Townsend finished its season at 6-3.
TOWNSEND, MT

