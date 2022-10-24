ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Eli Ricks Named the Bednarik Defensive Player of the Week

In his first game starting for the Tide, Eli Ricks was named as the Bednarik Defensive Player of the Week. In Alabama's week 8 matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ricks was incredible. According to PFF, Ricks only allowed 1 completion on 10 targets including 5 pass deflections. Coming into...
Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert

Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
We made bold preseason Alabama football predictions but were we right?

Welcome to Alabama’s 2022 football open week. You made it. The Crimson Tide will hit the pause button on Saturday competition after eight hard-to-predict weeks of action. From the preseason No. 1 ranking (and 54 of 63 first-place votes) to the No. 6 slot in late October, it’s fair to say this hasn’t been quite the anticipated revenge tour. Two Alabama wins came down to the final seconds while the only loss came when a knuckleball 40-yard field goal snuck over the upright at Tennessee.
LSU Fined $250K for Post-Game Celebration

The Southeastern Conference has fined Louisiana State University because fans rushed the field after the Tigers beat Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Saturday's $250,000 fine marks LSU's third violation of the SEC’s access to competition area rule. LSU was fined $100,000 in 2018 after fans rushed the field when the No. 13 Tigers beat No. 2 Georgia, the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.
Five Star Quarterback’s Reaction to Visiting the Capstone

During Alabam's 30-6 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on his official visit to the Capstone. Sayin is currently the 12th-ranked recruit and third-best player in the state of California according to 247 Sports. The 2024 recruit also currently has the Carlsbad Lancers at 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in their region.
Brian Kelly Has Honest Reaction To Facing Bryce Young

This coming Saturday, Brian Kelly and the No. 18 LSU Tigers will welcome No. 6 Alabama into Death Valley for a marquee SEC matchup. The Tigers will have their hands full with Heisman Trophy contender Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide offense. During his press conference on Tuesday, Kelly shared his thoughts on facing off against the superstar quarterback.
Sylvester Croom Honored by Alabama at Homecoming Game

Tuscaloosa legend Sylvester Croom was honored by the University of Alabama during its homecoming game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs ahead of his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, played three seasons at the Capstone from 1972-1974 before going un-drafted in the 1975 NFL...
Alabama DB Wins Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week

After a rough performance in Alabama's 52-49 loss to Tennessee, Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams turned things around against Mississippi State on Saturday. The Senior Bowl recognized Hellams as the Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Bulldogs. He recorded 12 tackles, two pass breakups, a sack and a tackle for loss in Alabama's 30-6 win.
Top 2024 Tide Target Reclassifies to 2023

Over the last few years, we are seeing a growing trend in college football recruiting where a top five player reclassifies and graduates a year early. 2022 No. 1 overall recruit QB Quinn Ewers who reclassed to 2021 and enrolled at Ohio State before transferring back home and is now the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. 2023 top five recruit LT Overton from Milton, Georgia reclassified to the 2022 class and is now a starting defensive lineman for the Texas A&M Aggies.
What You Need to Know About Tide Hoops’ Gonzaga “Rematch”

Okay folks, make sure you set your alarms for 10 a.m. sharp, because that is when Ticket Master opens up ticket sales for Alabama vs. Gonzaga in what should be an exciting rematch in the BJCC in Birmingham on December 17. This matchup should provide fireworks all around as the Crimson Tide looks to sweep the series that started last year in Seattle.
Pat McAfee Takes Issue with Saban’s Burton Decision

After the Crimson Tide's loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in week seven, video circulated from fans at Neyland Stadium that appeared to show Jermaine Burton strike a female Tennessee fan. Another video showed him knocking the phone out of another fan's hands. Speculation ran amuck all week about whether or...
Alabama Soccer Makes History on Senior Night

No. 3 Alabama soccer knocked off the Florida Gators Sunday evening in a 2-0 victory to become the program's first SEC Regular Season Champion. Alabama midfielder Kat Rogers scored the first goal of the night in the 26th minute. Senior forward Riley Tanner drove in a long-range goal to put...
SEC announces No. 6 Alabama, No. 18 LSU set for prime-time showdown

It’s been a while since Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in SEC) and LSU (6-2, 4-1 in SEC) met in Baton Rouge with anything significant on the line. When the two meet on Nov. 5, it will be the first time they have met as ranked teams at Tiger Stadium since 2018. The winner will be in the driver's seat to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.
