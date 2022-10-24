Raiders’ Josh Jacobs has another big game in win. Here’s the case to re-sign him for 2023

Josh Jacobs continues to dominate NFL defenses while powering the Raiders ’ rushing attack this season.

Yes, it’s just the sixth game, but Jacobs turned in another punishing display Sunday when he finished with 20 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders beat the Houston Texans 38-20 in an NFL Week 7 game at Allegiant Stadium.

It was Jacobs’ third straight game with at least 140 yards rushing. In those previous weeks, he ran for 144 and 154 yards and three touchdowns.

What more can you ask the four-year veteran from Alabama to provide?

“Going into year 4, you know your body,” Jacobs said. “You know what you need and don’t need. Sometimes I feel like i overwork myself in the past. Just being able to come out and know what I need to work on and come in and approach it and address it was the probably the biggest thing for me.”

The Raiders decided not to pick up Jacobs’ fifth-year option ahead of the 2022 season. That’s OK by Jacobs, who is just hoping to keep contributing for the Raiders for the rest of the season and leave it up to general manager Dave Ziegler and Co. to decide if they want to offer him a big payday in the offseason or go in another direction — potentially in the form of Zamir White, whom they selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

When Ziegler and current Raiders coach Josh McDaniels were together in New England, the Patriots hardly paid running backs, instead opting for a running back committee of three.

Jacobs, however, is making the case that a one-man wrecking crew is enough. He joined elite company in franchise history on Sunday, surpassing Marcus Allen (3,688) for the most yards within a player’s first 50 games for the Raiders.

“He tells me his experiences and how he felt in certain situations,” Jacobs said of Allen. “That’s what helps me. He just said you got to work and do what you do. He gives me pointers on little things, whether it’s on the goal line or by body placement. He’s been one of my big advocates when I came into the league. For him to take me under his wings and be willing to do that is been huge for me.”

It was Jacobs’ 49th game since being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. It was also the sixth time in team history that a player posted three straight games with 100-plus rushing yards — and the first since 1997 (Napoleon Kaufman).

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr saw from the get-go that this could be a big season for Jacobs.

“When we traded for Davante , I said it from the beginning, the happiest person in the building is Josh Jacobs, by far,” he said.

“When the team gives him attention, then Josh is going to be the happiest man on the planet. You see it in the red zone. Teams leaning to him and doubling him, playing split safety or doing this or different ways. Josh is one of the best backs in the league.”

Why the Raiders should sign Jacobs

in his first two seasons with the Raiders, Jacobs rushed for more than 1,000 yards.

Last year marked the first time he failed to reach that milestone, running for 872 yards and nine touchdowns.

He missed two games because of a toe injury to start the season.

As a rookie, he missed the first two games because of a hamstring injury. During that year, he had a shoulder injury against the Packers and missed the Week 14 game and subsequently the final two games.

This season, Jacobs said he’s feeling better than ever. He said he has improved his eating habits and conditioning.

There has been a clear difference in his game this season.

“I haven’t really been that much sore this year,” he said last week. “I mean last year, I had a little stinger in my shoulder, but I mean that’s kind of common for running backs. I’ve been feeling good. Knock on wood, hopefully I’ll keep that up, but yeah, my body’s been pretty good this year.”

A durable Jacobs could mean the Raiders are in store for a big stretch run after an 0-3 start.

Jacobs’ value to the Raiders is clear, not just this season but beyond.