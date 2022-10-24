Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
COLUMN: Bears' surprising victory gives fans hope
This is not the goofy I expected to be writing today. After the Packers’ debacle against the Commanders, I figured I would be writing something about how bad both franchises are and that they can be basement dwellers together because, I mean, there was no way this team was beating the Patriots in Foxboro. It wasn’t just that, either. It was a primetime game. Monday Night Football. The Bears were 0-9 on their last nine prime time games. Zero. And. Nine. ...
Baltimore Ravens get ready to square off with Brady and the Buccaneers on Thursday
BALTIMORE -- The Ravens' road trip to Tampa will be a "time travel" journey for a number of young Ravens players who will be on the field with legendary quarterback Tom Brady for the first time.Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion. The 45-year-old started his NFL career when many of the Ravens were babies or yet to be born.But Brady's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, look nothing like the Super Bowl champions they were a couple of seasons ago.They rank near the bottom of the league in scoring and Brady is on pace to have the least productive season...
Comments / 0