USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s preseason basketball poll, with team’s RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season’s final poll and first-place votes received:. Record Pts Pvs. 1. South Carolina (30) 35-2...
NYC isn't the "rattiest" city in America, report says
NEW YORK -- In surprising news, a new report says New York City is not number one when it comes to rats.That honor goes to Chicago, according to the pest control company Orkin.For the eighth year in a row, Orkin says Chicago is the United States city with the most rats.RELATED STORY: New York City health department offers advice on how to combat rat problemsNew York ranked number two, rising above Los Angeles.Meanwhile, Hartford, Connecticut, entered the top 20 for the first time. To view the full list, click here.
Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
Today in Sports History-Emmitt Smith breaks rushing record
1967 — New Mexico tight end Emilio Vallez catches 17 passes for 257 yards to tie an NCAA record in a 75-12 rout of Texas-El Paso. 1973 — Four players rush for more than 100 yards as Alabama sets three NCAA records during a 77-6 romp of Virginia Tech. Alabama sets records with 823 yards total offense, 743 yards rushing and four 100-yard rushers. Jim Taylor gains 142 yards, Wilbur Jackson 138, Calvin Culliver 127 and Richard Todd 102.
