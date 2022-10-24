ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OHSAA announces high school football first-round playoff pairings

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxbOQ_0ik2hHyk00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round high school football playoff pairings Sunday.

For the second year in a row, the top 16 schools in each of the state’s 28 regions have been entered into the playoffs, giving 448 Ohio schools the chance to be the best.

High school football highlights for Week 10

Schools are divided into four regions in each of the state’s seven districts.

First-round games will kick off this Friday with kickoffs scheduled for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each region will play host for the first week. Second-round games are set for Nov. 4 at the better-seeded team’s location. Starting in the third round, set for Nov. 11 and 12, neutral sites will be used.

Tickets for each game can be purchased by clicking here .

Below are the first-week pairings, broken down by division and region.

Division I

Region 1

16 Stow-Munroe Falls (1-9) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)

15 Strongsville (3-7) at 2 Medina (9-1)

14 Brunswick (3-7) at 3 Mentor (6-3)

13 Lorain (3-7) at 4 Cleveland Heights (9-1)

12 Cle. John Marshall (6-4) at 5 St. Ignatius (6-3) (site TBA)

11 Canton GlenOak (4-6) at 6 Canton McKinley (5-5)

10 Elyria (5-5) at 7 Wadsworth (6-4)

9 Berea-Midpark (5-5) at 8 Massillon Jackson (5-5)

Region 2

16 Olentangy (4-6) at 1 Dublin Jerome (8-2)

15 Olentangy Orange (4-6) at 2 Springfield (8-1)

14 Clayton Northmont (5-5) at 3 Centerville (8-2)

13 Findlay (5-5) at 4 Perrysburg (9-1)

12 Delaware (7-3) at 5 Olentangy Berlin (7-3)

11 Marysville (6-4) at 6 Dublin Coffman (7-3)

10 Huber Heights Wayne (6-4) at 7 Kettering Fairmont (7-3)

9 Toledo Whitmer (7-3) at 8 Olentangy Liberty (5-5)

Region 3

16 Lancaster (2-8) vs. 1 Gahanna (9-1) at Whitehall

15 Reynoldsburg (3-7) at 2 Upper Arlington (8-2)

14 Westerville North (3-7) at 3 New Albany (7-3)

13 Central Crossing (4-6) at 4 Pickerington Central (7-3)

12 Groveport (5-5) at 5 Pickerington North (6-4)

11 Hilliard Davidson (4-6) at 6 Grove City (6-4)

10 Westerville Central (4-6) at 7 Hilliard Darby (5-5)

9 Hilliard Bradley (4-6) at 8 Thomas Worthington (6-4)

Region 4

16 Hamilton (3-7) at 1 Cincinnati Moeller (9-1)

15 Middletown (3-7) at 2 Cincinnati Elder (8-2)

14 Lebanon (4-6) at 3 Lakota West (10-0)

13 Cincinnati Oak Hills (5-5) at 4 Springboro (7-3)

12 Cincinnati Colerain (4-6) at 5 Mason (8-2)

11 Cin. West Clermont (5-5) at 6 Cincinnati Princeton (8-2)

10 Cincinnati Western Hills (5-5) at 7 Milford (8-2)

9 Cincinnati St. Xavier (4-6) at 8 Fairfield (7-3)

Division II

Region 5

16 Willoughby South (4-6) at 1 Akron Hoban (9-1)

15 Ashtabula Lakeside (6-4) at 2 Painesville Riverside (9-1)

14 Solon (6-4) at 3 Hudson (10-0)

13 Mayfield (6-4) at 4 Austintown-Fitch (9-1)

12 Cle. Science and Medicine (7-3) at 5 Akron SVSM (6-3)

11 Maple Heights (6-4) at 6 Cuy. Falls Walsh Jesuit (8-2)

10 Garfield Heights (7-3) at 7 Macedonia Nordonia (8-2)

9 Cleveland Rhodes (4-4) at 8 Barberton (6-4)

Region 6

16 Westlake (5-5) at 1 Avon (9-1)

15 Oregon Clay (5-5) at 2 Medina Highland (10-0)

14 Ashland (6-4) at 3 Toledo Central Catholic (9-1)

13 North Ridgeville (5-5) at 4 Anthony Wayne (9-1)

12 Toledo St. John’s (5-5) at 5 Olmsted Falls (8-2)

11 Sylvania Southview (8-2) at 6 Avon Lake (8-2)

10 Valley Forge (7-3) at 7 North Olmsted (7-3)

9 North Royalton (6-4) at 8 Fremont Ross (6-4)

Region 7

16 Massillon Perry (4-6) at 1 Massillon Washington (8-1)

15 Dublin Scioto (4-6) at 2 Uniontown Lake (9-1)

14 Worthington Kilbourne (4-6) at 3 Westerville South (9-1)

13 Columbus Northland (5-4) at 4 Watkins Memorial (8-2)

12 Uniontown Green (4-6) at 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (8-2)

11 Licking Heights (5-5) at 6 North Canton Hoover (7-3)

10 Dover (5-5) at 7 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (5-4)

9 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 8 Independence (7-2)

Region 8

16 Cin. La Salle (1-8) at 1 Cin. Winton Woods (10-0)

15 Little Miami (3-7) at 2 Xenia (10-0)

14 Lima Senior (3-7) at 3 Trenton Edgewood (9-1)

13 Sidney (4-6) at 4 Kings Mills Kings (9-1)

12 Loveland (4-6) at 5 Cincinnati Withrow (7-3)

11 Riverside Stebbins (4-5) at 6 Piqua (8-2)

10 Cincinnati Anderson (5-5) at 7 Troy (7-3)

9 Hamilton Ross (5-5) at 8 Cincinnati Northwest (6-4)

Division III

Region 9

16 Akron East (6-4) at 1 Chardon (8-1)

15 New Philadelphia (6-4) at 2 Canfield (8-1)

14 Gates Mills Hawken (8-2) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (8-2)

13 Kenston (7-3) vs. 4 Hunting Valley U. (8-1) at Euclid

12 Alliance (8-2) at 5 Youngstown Chaney (9-1)

11 Cleveland VASJ (8-2) at 6 Tallmadge (8-2)

10 Aurora (7-3) at 7 Cuyahoga Valley Chr. (7-3)

9 Geneva (7-3) at 8 Gilmour Academy (8-1)

Region 10

16 Copley (3-7) at 1 Parma Hts. Holy Name (7-2)

15 Rocky River (4-6) at 2 Tiffin Columbian (8-2)

14 Oberlin Firelands (7-3) at 3 Clyde (7-3)

13 Defiance (6-4) at 4 Lodi Cloverleaf (8-2)

12 Ontario (6-4) at 5 Mansfield Senior (8-2)

11 Bay Village Bay (5-5) at 6 Norton (8-2)

10 Padua Franciscan (5-5) at 7 Medina Buckeye (7-3)

9 Toledo Scott (8-2) at 8 Rocky River Lutheran West (9-1)

Region 11

16 Circleville (5-5) at 1 Thornville Sheridan (9-1)

15 Miami Trace (4-6) at 2 Jackson (8-2)

14 Hamilton Township (6-3) at 3 Watterson (9-1)

13 Jonathon Alder (6-4) at 4 Tri-Valley (8-2)

12 Beechcroft (6-3) at 5 Bloom-Carroll (9-1)

11 Chillicothe (7-3) at 6 London (7-3)

10 Bellefontaine (8-2) at 7 Granville (8-2)

9 Washington CH (8-2) at 8 South (8-1)

Region 12

16 Cincinnati Woodward (5-5) vs. 1 Hamilton Badin (10-0) at Hamilton High School

15 Cin. Mt. Healthy (5-5) at 2 Western Brown (9-1)

14 Hillsboro (4-6) at 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-1)

13 Wilmington (5-5) at 4 Wapakoneta (9-1)

12 Celina (6-4) at 5 Bellbrook (8-2)

11 Trotwood-Madison (6-4) at 6 Chaminade Julienne (6-4)

10 Monroe (6-4) vs. 7 Cincinnati Hughes (6-3) at TBA

9 New Richmond (7-3) at 8 New Carlisle Tecumseh (6-4)

Division IV

Region 13

16 Mogadore Field (4-6) at 1 Beloit West Branch (9-1)

15 Akron Coventry (5-5) at 2 East Liverpool Beaver (8-2)

14 Hubbard (6-4) at 3 Girard (7-3)

13 Akron Buchtel (5-4) at 4 Peninsula Woodridge (7-3)

12 Streetsboro (6-4) at 5 Canal Fulton NW (7-3)

11 Poland Seminary (5-5) at 6 Jefferson Area (7-3)

10 Salem (6-4) at 7 Canton South (7-3)

9 Ashtabula Edgewood (6-4) at 8 Struthers (6-4)

Region 14

16 Napoleon (4-6) vs. 1 Cle. Glenville (9-0) at Collinwood

15 Shelby (5-5) at 2 Millersburg West Holmes (10-0)

14 River Valley (5-5) at 3 Sandusky Perkins (9-1)

13 Bryan (6-4) at 4 Elyria Catholic (8-2)

12 Upper Sandusky (5-5) at 5 Clear Fork (9-1)

11 Wauseon (6-4) at 6 Van Wert (9-1)

10 Buckeye Valley (6-4) at 7 St. Marys Memorial (8-2)

9 Galion (6-4) at 8 Bellevue (6-4)

Region 15

16 McConnelsville Morgan (6-4) at 1 St. Clairsville (8-2)

15 Carrollton (7-3) at 2 Steubenville (8-2)

14 Vinton County (6-4) at 3 Columbus East (8-1)

13 Duncan Falls Philo (5-5) at 4 Indian Valley (7-3)

12 Licking Valley (5-5) at 5 Gallia Academy (8-2)

11 Cambridge (7-3) at 6 Logan Elm (8-2)

10 Hartley (4-6) at 7 New Lexington (8-2)

9 Ready (6-3) at 8 Marion-Franklin (6-3)

Region 16

16 Waverly (5-5) at 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (10-0)

15 Cincinnati Hills Chr. (5-5) at 2 Cincinnati Taft (8-2)

14 Eaton (6-4) at 3 Middletown Bishop Fenwick (7-3)

13 Clinton-Massie (5-5) at 4 Chillicothe Unioto (9-1)

12 St. Paris Graham (5-5) at 5 Urbana (5-5)

11 Dayton Northridge (7-2) at 6 Cincinnati McNicholas (5-5)

10 Kettering Alter (5-5) at 7 Reading (7-3)

9 Roger Bacon (6-4) at 8 Springfield Shawnee (6-4)

Division V

Region 17

16 Youngstown Liberty (4-5) at 1 South Range (10-0)

15 Smithville (6-4) at 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (10-0)

14 Wooster Triway (4-6) at 3 Perry (8-2)

13 Youngstown Mooney (4-6) at 4 Richmond Edison (10-0)

12 Harrison Central (6-4) at 5 Creston Norwayne (7-3)

11 Orrville (6-4) at 6 Navarre Fairless (8-2)

10 West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-3) at 7 Burton Berkshire (7-3)

9 Garrettsville Garfield (8-2) at 8 Conneaut (8-2)

Region 18

16 Port Clinton (5-5) at 1 Liberty Center (10-0)

15 Delta (5-5) at 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (9-1)

14 Fredericktown (6-4) at 3 Pemberville Eastwood (10-0)

13 North Union (7-3) at 4 Coldwater (9-1)

12 Milan Edison (6-4) at 5 Huron (8-2)

11 Genoa Area (6-4) at 6 Oak Harbor (9-1)

10 Defiance Tinora (7-3) at 7 Highland (7-3)

9 Liberty-Benton (7-3) at 8 Archbold (8-2)

Region 19

16 Minford (6-4) at 1 Ironton (10-0)

15 Meigs (6-4) at 2 Harvest Prep. (10-0)

14 Piketon (6-4) at 3 Barnesville (10-0)

13 Columbus Academy (4-5) at 4 Centerburg (9-1)

12 McDermott Northwest (7-3) at 5 Portsmouth West (9-1)

11 Heath (6-4) at 6 Wheelersburg (7-3)

10 West Muskingum (8-2) at 7 Proctorville Fairland (7-3)

9 Portsmouth (6-4) at 8 Union Local (5-4)

Region 20

16 Carlisle (4-6) at 1 Valley View (9-1)

15 Springfield Greenon (4-6) at 2 Milton-Union (9-0)

14 Waynesville (3-7) at 3 Springfield Northeastern (10-0)

13 Cin. Clark Montessori (6-3) at 4 Zane Trace (10-0)

12 Cin. Gamble Montessori (7-3) at 5 Cincinnati Madeira (9-1)

11 Cin. Purcell Marian (6-4) at 6 Brookville (9-1)

10 Preble Shawnee (7-2) at 7 Jamestown Greenview (9-1)

9 Blanchester (7-3) at 8 Cin. Summit Country Day (6-4)

Division VI

Region 21

16 Independence (4-6) at 1 Kirtland (10-0)

15 Ravenna Southeast (4-5) at 2 Mogadore (8-0)

14 Garfield Hts. Trinity (4-6) vs. 3 Youngstown Valley Chr. (9-0) at Youngs. Boardman

13 Jackson-Milton (7-3) at 4 Dalton (8-2)

12 Pymatuning Valley (4-6) at 5 Brookfield (9-1)

11 Middlefield Cardinal (5-5) at 6 Cuyahoga Heights (7-2)

10 Mineral Ridge (8-2) at 7 Canton Central Catholic (6-4)

9 Hanoverton United (8-2) at 8 Rootstown (7-3)

Region 22

16 Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (5-5) at 1 Carey (10-0)

15 Wayne Trace (5-5) at 2 Ashland Crestview (10-0)

14 Ashland Mapleton (6-4) at 3 Columbia (10-0)

13 Collins Western Reserve (6-4) at 4 West Salem NW (8-2)

12 Black River (6-4) at 5 Columbus Grove (8-2)

11 Seneca East (7-3) at 6 Hopewell-Loudon (8-2)

10 Patrick Henry (6-4) at 7 Toledo Ottawa Hills (8-1)

9 Castalia Margaretta (8-2) at 8 Colonel Crawford (8-2)

Region 23

16 Marion Elgin (5-5) at 1 Beverly Fort Frye (9-1)

15 Grove City Christian (5-5) at 2 Nelsonville-York (9-1)

14 Galion Northmor (5-5) at 3 Bellaire (6-4) – Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

13 West Jefferson (4-6) at 4 Newcomerstown (8-2)

12 Malvern (8-2) at 5 Dawson-Bryant (6-4)

11 Mount Gilead (6-4) at 6 Worthington Christian (7-3)

10 Ironton Rock Hill (5-5) at 7 Loudonville (6-4)

9 Berne Union (7-3) at 8 Shenandoah (6-4)

Region 24

16 Anna (4-6) at 1 Marion Local (10-0)

15 Lucasville Valley (3-7) at 2 Harrod Allen East (9-1)

14 Cincinnati Deer Park (5-5) at 3 Tri-Village (9-1)

13 New Paris National Trail (6-4) at 4 Versailles (7-3)

12 Twin Valley South (6-4) at 5 Williamsburg (8-2)

11 Beaver Eastern (4-6) at 6 Cincinnati Country Day (8-1)

10 Huntington (5-5) at 7 Paint Valley (6-4)

9 North Lewisburg Triad (4-6) at 8 West Liberty-Salem (5-5)

Division VII

Region 25

16 Fairport Harding (4-6) vs. 1 Warren JFK (8-1) at Youngstown Liberty

15 Steubenville Catholic Central (3-7) at 2 Lowellville (10-0)

14 Windham (4-5) at 3 Danville (8-2)

13 Greenwich South Central (4-6) at 4 Salineville Southern (9-1)

12 Lisbon David Anderson (5-5) at 5 Norwalk St. Paul (7-3)

11 Conotton Valley (6-4) at 6 Hillsdale (6-4)

10 Lucas (4-6) at 7 Toronto (7-3)

9 Vienna Mathews (8-2) at 8 New Middletown Springfield (6-4)

Region 26

16 Edon (5-5) at 1 McComb (9-1)

15 Dola Hardin Northern (6-4) at 2 Antwerp (10-0)

14 North Central (6-4) at 3 Waynesfield-Goshen (10-0)

13 Tiffin Calvert (6-4) at 4 Lima Central Catholic (6-4)

12 Delphos St. John’s (4-6) at 5 Arlington (9-1)

11 Edgerton (7-3) at 6 Gibsonburg (8-2)

10 Delphos Jefferson (6-4) at 7 Ayersville (7-3)

9 Pandora-Gilboa (7-3) at 8 Upper Scioto Valley (8-2)

Region 27

16 Rosecrans (3-7) at 1 Newark Catholic (7-1)

15 Corning Miller (3-7) at 2 Hannibal River (9-1)

14 New Matamoras Frontier (3-7) at 3 Caldwell (9-1)

13 Shadyside (3-7) at 4 Reedsville Eastern (8-2)

12 Racine Southern (4-6) at 5 Waterford (7-3)

11 South Gallia (4-6) at 6 Sciotoville Community (5-5)

10 Fairfield Christian (5-5) at 7 Bridgeport (5-5)

9 Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-5) at 8 Furnace Green (6-4)

Region 28

16 Cin. Riverview East (3-6) at 1 Ansonia (9-1)

15 St. Henry (2-8) at 2 Fort Loramie (8-2)

14 Lockland (2-7) at 3 Mechanicsburg (8-2)

13 Lehman Catholic (4-6) at 4 DeGraff Riverside (7-3)

12 Cedarville (4-5) at 5 New Bremen (7-3)

11 Fort Recovery (3-7) at 6 Minster (6-4)

10 Cin. College Prep (5-5) at 7 South Charleston SE (6-4)

9 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (6-4) at 8 Spring. Catholic Central (6-4)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Gazette

Ohio High School Football Poll

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Princeton 23. Mason 17. Others receiving 12 or more points: Uniontown Lake 33. Austintown-Fitch 17. Trenton Edgewood 15. Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Watterson 35. Bellbrook 21. Tiffin Columbian 17. Bloom-Carroll 13. DIVISION IV. 1. Cleveland Glenville (12) 9-0 152.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

2022 OHSAA football playoffs: Every 1st-round matchup involving Northeast Ohio high schools

CLEVELAND — Who's ready for some football??. The Ohio high school playoffs get underway this Friday, with 131 teams from across WKYC's viewing area competing for a shot at one of seven state championships! For the second straight season, the brackets have been expanded to 16 teams per region (four regions per division), giving more schools a shot to compete in the postseason.
OHIO STATE
MaxPreps

Ohio high school football state polls: Final AP, MP & how we voted

Here's a look at this week's top Ohio high school football teams by division and overall according to the MaxPreps Computer Rankings and the final AP Poll. Also listed is who we voted where. OHIO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS (10/25/2022) Division I. AP Poll. 1. Lakewood St. Edward (12) 9-1...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Central Catholic girls basketball head coach suspended by OHSAA

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired March 3, 2022, regarding the CHSL. The reigning TRAC girls basketball champions will start their season without their coach. Central Catholic High School varsity girls basketball coach Ericka Haney has been suspended for four games by the Ohio High...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State-Michigan blood drive kicks off Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The second-greatest Ohio State-Michigan rivalry returns Wednesday — and the Buckeyes are out for blood. The annual blood drive competition between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan begins Wednesday and runs through Nov. 23, including at the Schottenstein Center. The university, in partnership with blood donation organization Versiti, will […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for a joint that offers delicious baked goods?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're vegan, you should visit this bakery in the southwestern part of Ohio. Everything at Happy Chicks is dairy-free, egg-free, and artificial-dye-free, and is made with organic ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. And even if you're not vegan, you should check out Happy Chicks' baked goods, which many customers say vegans and non-vegans alike will enjoy. Check out their cupcakes, which come in flavors like yellow dragon (coconut yellow curry cake with almond icing), blueberry lemon, chocolate rose, vanilla lavender, and chocolate strawberry. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their empanadas and sandwiches. Customers highly recommend the breakfast sandwich, which consists of their homemade "buttermilk" biscuits with spinach frittata, vegan cheese, and greens.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ghost tours and haunted houses in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is home to the largest and scariest haunted experiences in Ohio, including the Ohio State Reformatory Escape from Blood Prison, Carnage Haunted House and many more. Fernando’s Funeral: Oct. 28-29 Join the Kelton House for a guided tour with stories of the generations of Keltons that once lived. The Kelton House – […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is coming to Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stores in Ohio will soon be selling a drink that is available in less than a dozen other states. The beverage company announced on Wednesday that after requests from drinkers, “Hard MTN Dew” will be available for purchase in Ohio. The alcoholic version of...
OHIO STATE
People

Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet

Owen Grubb, a junior at Minerva High School, was attending the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday Owen Grubb, a track and field athlete at Minerva High School in Ohio, died over the weekend when a tree fell on top of him. According to FOX affiliate WJW, a group of runners went into a wooded area and attempted to knock over a dead tree following the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday. The tree landed on Grubb, who tried to run away before impact, the...
MINERVA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to see your Ohio election ballot before you go to the polls

The video above is from the Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election Day is on the horizon and early voting has been underway — which means a number of questions might face Ohio voters, beyond having to pick their preferred candidates.  What’s on […]
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love going to new restaurants every once in a while, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Winter outlooks for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia

(WOWK) — Winter is inching closer and closer, and StormTracker13 Meteorologist are getting ahead of the curve. The Farmers’ Almanac has released their winter outlook for 2022-2023. The almanac has the region seeing more precipitation than normal, but no major risks for the WOWK-TV viewing area. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a colder than normal winter […]
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Out in Ohio: Nonprofit reframing LGBTQ+ community’s relationship with faith

‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio nonprofit is dismantling animosity between some members of two clashing groups: the LGBTQ+ community and the Christian faith.  LoveBoldly is creating and seeking out Christian spaces championing members of the LGBTQ+ community. For the organization, there […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy