OHSAA announces high school football first-round playoff pairings

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round high school football playoff pairings Sunday.

For the second year in a row, the top 16 schools in each of the state’s 28 regions have been entered into the playoffs, giving 448 Ohio schools the chance to be the best.

Schools are divided into four regions in each of the state’s seven districts.

First-round games will kick off this Friday with kickoffs scheduled for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each region will play host for the first week. Second-round games are set for Nov. 4 at the better-seeded team’s location. Starting in the third round, set for Nov. 11 and 12, neutral sites will be used.

Below are the first-week pairings, broken down by division and region.

Division I

Region 1

16 Stow-Munroe Falls (1-9) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)

15 Strongsville (3-7) at 2 Medina (9-1)

14 Brunswick (3-7) at 3 Mentor (6-3)

13 Lorain (3-7) at 4 Cleveland Heights (9-1)

12 Cle. John Marshall (6-4) at 5 St. Ignatius (6-3) (site TBA)

11 Canton GlenOak (4-6) at 6 Canton McKinley (5-5)

10 Elyria (5-5) at 7 Wadsworth (6-4)

9 Berea-Midpark (5-5) at 8 Massillon Jackson (5-5)

Region 2

16 Olentangy (4-6) at 1 Dublin Jerome (8-2)

15 Olentangy Orange (4-6) at 2 Springfield (8-1)

14 Clayton Northmont (5-5) at 3 Centerville (8-2)

13 Findlay (5-5) at 4 Perrysburg (9-1)

12 Delaware (7-3) at 5 Olentangy Berlin (7-3)

11 Marysville (6-4) at 6 Dublin Coffman (7-3)

10 Huber Heights Wayne (6-4) at 7 Kettering Fairmont (7-3)

9 Toledo Whitmer (7-3) at 8 Olentangy Liberty (5-5)

Region 3

16 Lancaster (2-8) vs. 1 Gahanna (9-1) at Whitehall

15 Reynoldsburg (3-7) at 2 Upper Arlington (8-2)

14 Westerville North (3-7) at 3 New Albany (7-3)

13 Central Crossing (4-6) at 4 Pickerington Central (7-3)

12 Groveport (5-5) at 5 Pickerington North (6-4)

11 Hilliard Davidson (4-6) at 6 Grove City (6-4)

10 Westerville Central (4-6) at 7 Hilliard Darby (5-5)

9 Hilliard Bradley (4-6) at 8 Thomas Worthington (6-4)

Region 4

16 Hamilton (3-7) at 1 Cincinnati Moeller (9-1)

15 Middletown (3-7) at 2 Cincinnati Elder (8-2)

14 Lebanon (4-6) at 3 Lakota West (10-0)

13 Cincinnati Oak Hills (5-5) at 4 Springboro (7-3)

12 Cincinnati Colerain (4-6) at 5 Mason (8-2)

11 Cin. West Clermont (5-5) at 6 Cincinnati Princeton (8-2)

10 Cincinnati Western Hills (5-5) at 7 Milford (8-2)

9 Cincinnati St. Xavier (4-6) at 8 Fairfield (7-3)

Division II

Region 5

16 Willoughby South (4-6) at 1 Akron Hoban (9-1)

15 Ashtabula Lakeside (6-4) at 2 Painesville Riverside (9-1)

14 Solon (6-4) at 3 Hudson (10-0)

13 Mayfield (6-4) at 4 Austintown-Fitch (9-1)

12 Cle. Science and Medicine (7-3) at 5 Akron SVSM (6-3)

11 Maple Heights (6-4) at 6 Cuy. Falls Walsh Jesuit (8-2)

10 Garfield Heights (7-3) at 7 Macedonia Nordonia (8-2)

9 Cleveland Rhodes (4-4) at 8 Barberton (6-4)

Region 6

16 Westlake (5-5) at 1 Avon (9-1)

15 Oregon Clay (5-5) at 2 Medina Highland (10-0)

14 Ashland (6-4) at 3 Toledo Central Catholic (9-1)

13 North Ridgeville (5-5) at 4 Anthony Wayne (9-1)

12 Toledo St. John’s (5-5) at 5 Olmsted Falls (8-2)

11 Sylvania Southview (8-2) at 6 Avon Lake (8-2)

10 Valley Forge (7-3) at 7 North Olmsted (7-3)

9 North Royalton (6-4) at 8 Fremont Ross (6-4)

Region 7

16 Massillon Perry (4-6) at 1 Massillon Washington (8-1)

15 Dublin Scioto (4-6) at 2 Uniontown Lake (9-1)

14 Worthington Kilbourne (4-6) at 3 Westerville South (9-1)

13 Columbus Northland (5-4) at 4 Watkins Memorial (8-2)

12 Uniontown Green (4-6) at 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (8-2)

11 Licking Heights (5-5) at 6 North Canton Hoover (7-3)

10 Dover (5-5) at 7 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (5-4)

9 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 8 Independence (7-2)

Region 8

16 Cin. La Salle (1-8) at 1 Cin. Winton Woods (10-0)

15 Little Miami (3-7) at 2 Xenia (10-0)

14 Lima Senior (3-7) at 3 Trenton Edgewood (9-1)

13 Sidney (4-6) at 4 Kings Mills Kings (9-1)

12 Loveland (4-6) at 5 Cincinnati Withrow (7-3)

11 Riverside Stebbins (4-5) at 6 Piqua (8-2)

10 Cincinnati Anderson (5-5) at 7 Troy (7-3)

9 Hamilton Ross (5-5) at 8 Cincinnati Northwest (6-4)

Division III

Region 9

16 Akron East (6-4) at 1 Chardon (8-1)

15 New Philadelphia (6-4) at 2 Canfield (8-1)

14 Gates Mills Hawken (8-2) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (8-2)

13 Kenston (7-3) vs. 4 Hunting Valley U. (8-1) at Euclid

12 Alliance (8-2) at 5 Youngstown Chaney (9-1)

11 Cleveland VASJ (8-2) at 6 Tallmadge (8-2)

10 Aurora (7-3) at 7 Cuyahoga Valley Chr. (7-3)

9 Geneva (7-3) at 8 Gilmour Academy (8-1)

Region 10

16 Copley (3-7) at 1 Parma Hts. Holy Name (7-2)

15 Rocky River (4-6) at 2 Tiffin Columbian (8-2)

14 Oberlin Firelands (7-3) at 3 Clyde (7-3)

13 Defiance (6-4) at 4 Lodi Cloverleaf (8-2)

12 Ontario (6-4) at 5 Mansfield Senior (8-2)

11 Bay Village Bay (5-5) at 6 Norton (8-2)

10 Padua Franciscan (5-5) at 7 Medina Buckeye (7-3)

9 Toledo Scott (8-2) at 8 Rocky River Lutheran West (9-1)

Region 11

16 Circleville (5-5) at 1 Thornville Sheridan (9-1)

15 Miami Trace (4-6) at 2 Jackson (8-2)

14 Hamilton Township (6-3) at 3 Watterson (9-1)

13 Jonathon Alder (6-4) at 4 Tri-Valley (8-2)

12 Beechcroft (6-3) at 5 Bloom-Carroll (9-1)

11 Chillicothe (7-3) at 6 London (7-3)

10 Bellefontaine (8-2) at 7 Granville (8-2)

9 Washington CH (8-2) at 8 South (8-1)

Region 12

16 Cincinnati Woodward (5-5) vs. 1 Hamilton Badin (10-0) at Hamilton High School

15 Cin. Mt. Healthy (5-5) at 2 Western Brown (9-1)

14 Hillsboro (4-6) at 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-1)

13 Wilmington (5-5) at 4 Wapakoneta (9-1)

12 Celina (6-4) at 5 Bellbrook (8-2)

11 Trotwood-Madison (6-4) at 6 Chaminade Julienne (6-4)

10 Monroe (6-4) vs. 7 Cincinnati Hughes (6-3) at TBA

9 New Richmond (7-3) at 8 New Carlisle Tecumseh (6-4)

Division IV

Region 13

16 Mogadore Field (4-6) at 1 Beloit West Branch (9-1)

15 Akron Coventry (5-5) at 2 East Liverpool Beaver (8-2)

14 Hubbard (6-4) at 3 Girard (7-3)

13 Akron Buchtel (5-4) at 4 Peninsula Woodridge (7-3)

12 Streetsboro (6-4) at 5 Canal Fulton NW (7-3)

11 Poland Seminary (5-5) at 6 Jefferson Area (7-3)

10 Salem (6-4) at 7 Canton South (7-3)

9 Ashtabula Edgewood (6-4) at 8 Struthers (6-4)

Region 14

16 Napoleon (4-6) vs. 1 Cle. Glenville (9-0) at Collinwood

15 Shelby (5-5) at 2 Millersburg West Holmes (10-0)

14 River Valley (5-5) at 3 Sandusky Perkins (9-1)

13 Bryan (6-4) at 4 Elyria Catholic (8-2)

12 Upper Sandusky (5-5) at 5 Clear Fork (9-1)

11 Wauseon (6-4) at 6 Van Wert (9-1)

10 Buckeye Valley (6-4) at 7 St. Marys Memorial (8-2)

9 Galion (6-4) at 8 Bellevue (6-4)

Region 15

16 McConnelsville Morgan (6-4) at 1 St. Clairsville (8-2)

15 Carrollton (7-3) at 2 Steubenville (8-2)

14 Vinton County (6-4) at 3 Columbus East (8-1)

13 Duncan Falls Philo (5-5) at 4 Indian Valley (7-3)

12 Licking Valley (5-5) at 5 Gallia Academy (8-2)

11 Cambridge (7-3) at 6 Logan Elm (8-2)

10 Hartley (4-6) at 7 New Lexington (8-2)

9 Ready (6-3) at 8 Marion-Franklin (6-3)

Region 16

16 Waverly (5-5) at 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (10-0)

15 Cincinnati Hills Chr. (5-5) at 2 Cincinnati Taft (8-2)

14 Eaton (6-4) at 3 Middletown Bishop Fenwick (7-3)

13 Clinton-Massie (5-5) at 4 Chillicothe Unioto (9-1)

12 St. Paris Graham (5-5) at 5 Urbana (5-5)

11 Dayton Northridge (7-2) at 6 Cincinnati McNicholas (5-5)

10 Kettering Alter (5-5) at 7 Reading (7-3)

9 Roger Bacon (6-4) at 8 Springfield Shawnee (6-4)

Division V

Region 17

16 Youngstown Liberty (4-5) at 1 South Range (10-0)

15 Smithville (6-4) at 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (10-0)

14 Wooster Triway (4-6) at 3 Perry (8-2)

13 Youngstown Mooney (4-6) at 4 Richmond Edison (10-0)

12 Harrison Central (6-4) at 5 Creston Norwayne (7-3)

11 Orrville (6-4) at 6 Navarre Fairless (8-2)

10 West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-3) at 7 Burton Berkshire (7-3)

9 Garrettsville Garfield (8-2) at 8 Conneaut (8-2)

Region 18

16 Port Clinton (5-5) at 1 Liberty Center (10-0)

15 Delta (5-5) at 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (9-1)

14 Fredericktown (6-4) at 3 Pemberville Eastwood (10-0)

13 North Union (7-3) at 4 Coldwater (9-1)

12 Milan Edison (6-4) at 5 Huron (8-2)

11 Genoa Area (6-4) at 6 Oak Harbor (9-1)

10 Defiance Tinora (7-3) at 7 Highland (7-3)

9 Liberty-Benton (7-3) at 8 Archbold (8-2)

Region 19

16 Minford (6-4) at 1 Ironton (10-0)

15 Meigs (6-4) at 2 Harvest Prep. (10-0)

14 Piketon (6-4) at 3 Barnesville (10-0)

13 Columbus Academy (4-5) at 4 Centerburg (9-1)

12 McDermott Northwest (7-3) at 5 Portsmouth West (9-1)

11 Heath (6-4) at 6 Wheelersburg (7-3)

10 West Muskingum (8-2) at 7 Proctorville Fairland (7-3)

9 Portsmouth (6-4) at 8 Union Local (5-4)

Region 20

16 Carlisle (4-6) at 1 Valley View (9-1)

15 Springfield Greenon (4-6) at 2 Milton-Union (9-0)

14 Waynesville (3-7) at 3 Springfield Northeastern (10-0)

13 Cin. Clark Montessori (6-3) at 4 Zane Trace (10-0)

12 Cin. Gamble Montessori (7-3) at 5 Cincinnati Madeira (9-1)

11 Cin. Purcell Marian (6-4) at 6 Brookville (9-1)

10 Preble Shawnee (7-2) at 7 Jamestown Greenview (9-1)

9 Blanchester (7-3) at 8 Cin. Summit Country Day (6-4)

Division VI

Region 21

16 Independence (4-6) at 1 Kirtland (10-0)

15 Ravenna Southeast (4-5) at 2 Mogadore (8-0)

14 Garfield Hts. Trinity (4-6) vs. 3 Youngstown Valley Chr. (9-0) at Youngs. Boardman

13 Jackson-Milton (7-3) at 4 Dalton (8-2)

12 Pymatuning Valley (4-6) at 5 Brookfield (9-1)

11 Middlefield Cardinal (5-5) at 6 Cuyahoga Heights (7-2)

10 Mineral Ridge (8-2) at 7 Canton Central Catholic (6-4)

9 Hanoverton United (8-2) at 8 Rootstown (7-3)

Region 22

16 Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (5-5) at 1 Carey (10-0)

15 Wayne Trace (5-5) at 2 Ashland Crestview (10-0)

14 Ashland Mapleton (6-4) at 3 Columbia (10-0)

13 Collins Western Reserve (6-4) at 4 West Salem NW (8-2)

12 Black River (6-4) at 5 Columbus Grove (8-2)

11 Seneca East (7-3) at 6 Hopewell-Loudon (8-2)

10 Patrick Henry (6-4) at 7 Toledo Ottawa Hills (8-1)

9 Castalia Margaretta (8-2) at 8 Colonel Crawford (8-2)

Region 23

16 Marion Elgin (5-5) at 1 Beverly Fort Frye (9-1)

15 Grove City Christian (5-5) at 2 Nelsonville-York (9-1)

14 Galion Northmor (5-5) at 3 Bellaire (6-4) – Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

13 West Jefferson (4-6) at 4 Newcomerstown (8-2)

12 Malvern (8-2) at 5 Dawson-Bryant (6-4)

11 Mount Gilead (6-4) at 6 Worthington Christian (7-3)

10 Ironton Rock Hill (5-5) at 7 Loudonville (6-4)

9 Berne Union (7-3) at 8 Shenandoah (6-4)

Region 24

16 Anna (4-6) at 1 Marion Local (10-0)

15 Lucasville Valley (3-7) at 2 Harrod Allen East (9-1)

14 Cincinnati Deer Park (5-5) at 3 Tri-Village (9-1)

13 New Paris National Trail (6-4) at 4 Versailles (7-3)

12 Twin Valley South (6-4) at 5 Williamsburg (8-2)

11 Beaver Eastern (4-6) at 6 Cincinnati Country Day (8-1)

10 Huntington (5-5) at 7 Paint Valley (6-4)

9 North Lewisburg Triad (4-6) at 8 West Liberty-Salem (5-5)

Division VII

Region 25

16 Fairport Harding (4-6) vs. 1 Warren JFK (8-1) at Youngstown Liberty

15 Steubenville Catholic Central (3-7) at 2 Lowellville (10-0)

14 Windham (4-5) at 3 Danville (8-2)

13 Greenwich South Central (4-6) at 4 Salineville Southern (9-1)

12 Lisbon David Anderson (5-5) at 5 Norwalk St. Paul (7-3)

11 Conotton Valley (6-4) at 6 Hillsdale (6-4)

10 Lucas (4-6) at 7 Toronto (7-3)

9 Vienna Mathews (8-2) at 8 New Middletown Springfield (6-4)

Region 26

16 Edon (5-5) at 1 McComb (9-1)

15 Dola Hardin Northern (6-4) at 2 Antwerp (10-0)

14 North Central (6-4) at 3 Waynesfield-Goshen (10-0)

13 Tiffin Calvert (6-4) at 4 Lima Central Catholic (6-4)

12 Delphos St. John’s (4-6) at 5 Arlington (9-1)

11 Edgerton (7-3) at 6 Gibsonburg (8-2)

10 Delphos Jefferson (6-4) at 7 Ayersville (7-3)

9 Pandora-Gilboa (7-3) at 8 Upper Scioto Valley (8-2)

Region 27

16 Rosecrans (3-7) at 1 Newark Catholic (7-1)

15 Corning Miller (3-7) at 2 Hannibal River (9-1)

14 New Matamoras Frontier (3-7) at 3 Caldwell (9-1)

13 Shadyside (3-7) at 4 Reedsville Eastern (8-2)

12 Racine Southern (4-6) at 5 Waterford (7-3)

11 South Gallia (4-6) at 6 Sciotoville Community (5-5)

10 Fairfield Christian (5-5) at 7 Bridgeport (5-5)

9 Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-5) at 8 Furnace Green (6-4)

Region 28

16 Cin. Riverview East (3-6) at 1 Ansonia (9-1)

15 St. Henry (2-8) at 2 Fort Loramie (8-2)

14 Lockland (2-7) at 3 Mechanicsburg (8-2)

13 Lehman Catholic (4-6) at 4 DeGraff Riverside (7-3)

12 Cedarville (4-5) at 5 New Bremen (7-3)

11 Fort Recovery (3-7) at 6 Minster (6-4)

10 Cin. College Prep (5-5) at 7 South Charleston SE (6-4)

9 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (6-4) at 8 Spring. Catholic Central (6-4)

