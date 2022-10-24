ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB playoffs: Yankees race to early lead vs. Astros in ALCS Game 4 as they try to avoid a sweep in the Bronx

By Zach Crizer,Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
The Houston Astros are in their sixth consecutive ALCS, and they're breezing toward their fourth World Series in six years. Up 3-0 in the series and undefeated in this postseason, they're one win away from eliminating the New York Yankees for the third time in this run.

A stagnant Yankees offense hit the low point of its dismal series in Game 3. Manager Aaron Boone has shuffled his lineup twice — moving Harrison Bader, then Anthony Rizzo to the leadoff spot — with no luck against Houston's deep, domineering pitching staff.

It won't get easier in Game 4. Houston has Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound eyeing a clinch in Yankee Stadium. Aaron Judge and the rest of the lineup will need to find a way to scratch out runs against McCullers and a high-octane bullpen — all under the cloud of looming elimination and questions about whether Judge, an impending free agent, may have played his last game in pinstripes.

The Yankees will start Nestor Cortes Jr., the breakout star who already saved their season once with a heroic performance in ALDS Game 5.

ALCS Game 4 was set to begin at 7:07 p.m. ET on TBS, but MLB announced the game would not start on time. First pitch is now planned for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Need to catch up on the major October storylines? We've got you covered.

The Yankees' offense is crumbling beneath Aaron Judge. Could it affect their hopes of keeping him?

How will we remember the Mets' 101-win season once the disappointment wears off?

