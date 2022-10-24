ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol businesses hold fundraiser for Bristol police department

By Jayne Chacko
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09oiph_0ik2gvJB00

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Three local businesses joined forces Sunday to support the families of the two fallen Bristol police officers killed and the lone surviving officer.

Officers killed in Bristol remembered as heroes

Dunphy’s Ice Cream Store, Undone Salon, and Sergio’s Pizza hosted a fundraiser and raffle Sunday afternoon. The funds will be donated in Officer Alec Iurato’s honor to the police department’s K-9 fund.

Donations were also collected for the Hero’s Fund to benefit the families of Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy.

“We’re a big city but we’re a small town. Everybody came together. They’re calling, ‘what can I do? How can I donate?’ And as you see behind me, it’s an outpouring of love,” said Kevin Fuller, the owner of Dunphy’s Ice Cream.

Fuller has close ties to the police department. He was a police commissioner from 2010-2021 and interviewed Iurato, DeMonte, and Hamzy during the hiring process. The owner of Undone Salon, Christina McIntyre, has family members and friends in the police department.

“It’s been absolutely incredible to see how many people have come through for us and seeing the turnout today. I hope everyone sees how much our law enforcement is supported and how much we need them because we are not safe without them,” she said.

Families crowded the parking lot from noon to 6 p.m., buying raffle tickets and showing their support.

How to help families of fallen Bristol police officers

“This is what we’re going to do not just today, not just tomorrow, but I believe this is something we’re going to continue to do, show love for each other,” said Antonio Gomez, a Bristol neighbor.

Even the youngest of the Bristol community came by. A little boy named Hudson is Bristol PD’s number-one fan. His mom tells us he loves the police department and was so excited to show up looking just like his heroes.

“Everyone should support their police department. They’re the ones that are protecting us. We need to appreciate them and show them that we’re here for them,” Cindy Lamarre, Hudson’s mom.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Peer-to-peer police group aiding Bristol officers

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Officers from across Connecticut have been offering their support and help to Bristol police after the department lost two of its own earlier this month. “We need to be there for one another and it’s important the officers know they’re not alone,” said Sgt. Jeffrey Ward of the Southington Police Department.  […]
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Glastonbury jewelry store selling bracelet to benefit Bristol Police Heroes Fund

BRISTOL – The owners of a Glastonbury jewelry store, Baribault Jewelers, are selling a "Thin Blue Line" bracelet with a blue cord to benefit the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. After Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12, Baribault Jewelers owner Christina Baribault Ortiz said that she is channeling her grief into a fundraiser for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. The fund will receive 100% of the proceeds from every "Thin Blue Line" bracelet sold.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Bomb squad in Watertown investigates grenade found by utility worker

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A report of a “suspicious item” on Wednesday shut down parts of Main Street in Watertown, according to police. The Connecticut State Police bomb squad was called in to evaluate after a utility worker and an officer found a grenade, according to Watertown police. The area of Main Street from Cherry […]
WATERTOWN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man who accidentally fired gun into upstairs apartment applies for diversionary program

BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing charges for allegedly firing a gun into his own ceiling accidentally has applied for a program that could spare him prosecution. Kevin Fancy, 29, of 330 Queen St., filed an application for a diversionary program this week in New Britain Superior Court. He could learn on his next court date – on Dec. 13 – if a judge feels the program is an appropriate disposition to the case.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Vernon police searching for Subway robber

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon police are searching for a person who implied he had a gun while robbing a Subway. The robbery happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Subway at 53 Hartford Turnpike, according to police. Police said the robber is a “larger” white male who was wearing tan pants, a blue […]
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigate copper thefts

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury police reported copper pipe thefts from vacant or abandoned properties. Waterbury police suggested tips for residents to avoid stolen copper from their homes. Police said to install an alarm system, maintain the property, set light on timers, etc. They said these preventative tips will...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts in Waterbury home on Manhan Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire engulfed a building on Manhan Street in Waterbury on Tuesday night. The flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. The building, a multi-story home, has been completely lost to the blaze. Waterbury emergency crews responded to the scene. Officials have not released any information on who was involved in the […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man accused of shooting New Haven officer scheduled to face a judge

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer is on the docket to face a judge on Wednesday. Jose Claudio was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and other charges. He also faces charges for a domestic violence incident, for which police...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Person assaulted, shots fired on Church Street in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Enfield police said they responded to shots being fired on Tuesday morning. Around 8:20 a.m., Enfield officers received reports of shots being fired in the area of Church Street near Alden Avenue. While investigating, police found that a shooting took place after an assault incident at the scene. Several shots were […]
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
LEDYARD, CT
Eyewitness News

Ring lost in storm drain returned to owner

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Farmington woman dropped her wedding band down a storm drain got the surprise of a lifetime. The couple was in Hartford on Sunday and the woman decided to take her wedding ring off to sanitize her hands. But that’s when her happiness went down the drain.
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Man arrested after allegedly dragging Danbury city employee with a car

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Danbury police arrested a man who allegedly dragged a city employee more than 40 feet with his car. On Wednesday just before 1 p.m., officers responded to King Street for the report of a pedestrian hit by a car. When officers arrived, they located a Danbury city employee with minor injuries […]
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy