Easy Halloween baking recipes to make with kids
Halloween-themed carrot cupcakes with cream cheese frostingGive your cupcakes a Halloween twist using the Carr’s Carrot Cake Mix. It’s really simple to create little gravestones by dipping rich tea biscuits ¾ of the way into some black icing or plain chocolate. You can even make little pumpkins with shop bought orange icing and white “writing icing” for the gravestones, or keep it simple and go for a cream cheese frosting and walnut topping.By: Juliet SearMakes: approximately 16 cupcakesEquipment:Bowl and wooden spoon/stand mixer/electric whiskA baking sheet lined with baking paperPiping bags if doing pumpkins and writingCupcake tin with linersModelling tool, knife...
purewow.com
Gooey Triple-Chocolate Cookies
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Cookie meets brownie in these decadently chocolaty treats. If you’ve ever been torn between baking cookies or brownies, Gaby Dalkin...
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
Poem: Her tears
Her tears poured down her face like a summer rain falling from the sky. She was hurt so bad, she believed that she wouldn’t be able to survive. she finally realized that she had no choice other than to continue to fight.
momcollective.com
Making Dinner Fast in the Slow Cooker
My slow cooker is an underused kitchen appliance. It works very well but does not get quite enough attention as it deserves. My mom always referred to “the slow cooker” as a “crock pot” for her cooking needs. I remember she bought me mine as a gift for our first home. I have owned mine for over ten years; probably the longest-lasting appliance I have owned. It has survived many moves and is one of the easiest dinner cleanups.
Make Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars Lighter
(Beau Gustafson/Cookinglight.com) These pumpkin cheesecake bars use reduced and fat-free cream cheese to keep saturated fat at a minimum. The recipe also reduces the amount of butter and substitutes egg whites for 3 of the eggs. They're easier to make than cheesecake, not to mention significantly fewer calories. Yet the rich, spicy taste makes them a sweet and creamy fall snack that's lighter than cheesecake.
BHG
Mastering Milk Bread: The Key Steps to Making the Perfect Buttery, Fluffy Dough
There's nothing quite like a slice of homemade bread. If you hang out in the baking and cooking social media video world or stop by a local Asian bakery, there's a good chance you've come across milk bread. The trendy bread is know for its light, springy texture and rich, slightly-sweet flavor. The concept of making milk bread isn't new. In fact, milk bread's famous texture comes from a roux starter that dates back to the 20th century called tangzhong (more on this later). New and old bakers alike: Get ready for tips on milk bread and how to achieve that irresistible soft dough at home.
Allrecipes.com
Easy Pumpkin Spice Truffles
Pulse sandwich cookies in a food processor until they reach a fine, sand-like consistency. Add in cream cheese, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Continue pulsing, scraping down the sides when needed, until a smooth, loose dough is formed. Using a spoon or cookie scoop, measure out about 20...
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
Food & Wine
Spinach Dip Hot Bread
This gooey, cheesy appetizer is perfect for watching the game, alongside a salad or bowl of soup, or on a lazy weekend afternoon. The toasty sliced sourdough boule is filled with buttery bechamel sauce and spinach, but the real star is the Calabrian chiles, which lend each bite a gentle kick of heat. Feel free to customize this depending on the bread you have on-hand; it works nicely with a baguette, too.
Woman shares recipes that can feed families for just £10 a week
As the cost of living crisis continues, a woman has revealed how people can feed their families for as little as £10 per week.Grace Mortimer, 29, has created recipes that can feed up to four people for just 22p per person.The mother of one shares the recipes on her Instagram page, @_MyFirstMeals, and says she came up with the idea when she was worrying about how she and others will cope with the cost of living crisis this winter.“I’m very worried about the cost of living crisis for my own family, it’s terrifying,” the Gloucester author of cookbook My...
Parade
These Pecan Pumpkin Pie Bars Combine the Best of Both Worlds of Pecan Pie and Pumpkin Pie
When the leaves start to change colors and the weather requires you to walk outside with a jacket, it's time to break out the flour, sugar, pumpkin, and spices and get in the kitchen and bake something delicious! We can start off by making these Pecan Pumpkin Pie Bars. You...
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites
Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.
WPRI
In the Kitchen: Caramel Cream Puffs
In the kitchen today, we welcome Pastry Chef Kerri Spady from Ellie’s making Caramel Cream Puffs. Ingredients and Directions for the Craquelin Cookies:. In a standing mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream together butter and brown sugar. Add in flour and mix until well combined. Roll out dough...
thesouthernladycooks.com
Butterscotch Apple Cake - The Southern Lady Cooks
princesspinkygirl.com
Banana Split Fluff
Banana Split Fluff salad is a quick and easy recipe that turns a classic ice cream treat into a deliciously creamy “dump and go” dessert salad or side dish without worrying if it will melt!. This old-fashioned favorite takes just minutes to make simply by mixing fruit, nuts,...
msn.com
A molten lava cake recipe that's simple, and gluten-free
Baking gluten-free doesn’t have to break the bank. This simple molten lava cake offers a light and fluffy exterior with a deeply rich, fudge-y interior. Paired with whipped or ice cream, the dessert feels fancy without the work of delicate pastry. And the best part, it is best eaten warm from the oven — no need to wait.
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
Allrecipes.com
Eggnog Cinnamon Rolls
Combine sugar, yeast, salt, and 4 cups of the flour in the work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. With mixer running on low speed, add eggnog, sour cream, butter, and egg. Continue beating until dough forms, 1 to 2 minutes. Switch to a dough hook attachment. Beat on medium-low speed until dough is smooth and elastic, 6 to 9 minutes; gradually add remaining 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 to 1 teaspoon at a time, if necessary.
Farm and Dairy
Slow Cooker Cinnamon Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Slow cookers are low wattage appliances; they use little electricity. Low temp=200° and high temp=300°. Usually, 1 hour on HIGH is equal to 2 hours on LOW. Keep the lid on because uncovering the pot during cooking releases heat and the cooker regains temperature slowly. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup...
