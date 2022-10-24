ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

WKRC

Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story," has died. The Emmy-winner, whose videos turned him into a social media star during the pandemic, was 67.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

'Overpaying' Musk on deadline to close Twitter deal

Elon Musk looks set to meet a Friday deadline to seal his on-again, off-again deal to buy Twitter, avoiding a trial over the $44 billion contract that he admits is overpriced. Musk tried to step back from the Twitter deal soon after his unsolicited offer was accepted, and said in July he was canceling the contract because he was misled by Twitter over the number of fake "bot" accounts -- allegations rejected by the company.
CALIFORNIA STATE

