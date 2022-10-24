Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry's makeout story with Taylor Swift lyrics
The actress has appeared to respond to Matthew Perry's claims that the two once made out in the 1990s while her then-husband, the late Eddie Van Halen, was passed out a few feet away. Bertinelli shared a TikTok that featured Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero," from her recently released Midnights album, and the lyrics, "It's me, hi. I'm the problem, it's me."
EW.com
Hocus Pocus star explains why Binx the cat doesn't just talk to his dad at the beginning
More perplexing than the root of the word "yabbos," fans of Hocus Pocus have long pondered the answer to one question: If poor Thackery Binx can talk in his feline form, why doesn't he just tell his dad that he's now a kitty instead of lightly brushing against his calves at the Sanderson Sisters' 1693 execution at the start the film?
EW.com
Watch a spooky Jennifer Garner get into the Halloween spirit by lip-syncing to Britney Spears
All my people in the crowd, you need to see Jennifer Garner's new Halloween costumes. The 13 Going on 30 star looked drop dead gorgeous as she lip-synced along to Britney Spears and Madonna's 2003 hit "Me Against the Music," while dressed in two different Halloween costumes in an Instagram video posted Friday.
EW.com
Lin-Manuel Miranda says he talked Weird Al 'out of working' with him when they met: 'I really pooped the bed'
Lin-Manuel Miranda is recalling the embarrassing way he threw away his shot at one day working with parody icon Weird Al Yankovic. The Tick, Tick… Boom director revealed details about what he considers his disastrous first meeting with the "Eat It" singer years before he would cultivate his own success with the Tony-winning musical juggernaut Hamilton.
EW.com
Ariana Grande wins blue ribbon from Jennifer Coolidge for Best in Show costume: 'F---ing great'
Call off the dogs — Halloween's winners have been found, according to one not-quite-impartial judge. Ahead of the spooky holiday, Ariana Grande and her Victorious costar Elizabeth Gillies got into the spirit by sharing their pitch-perfect take on the dog show mockumentary Best in Show. In a joint Instagram...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Wendell and Wild’ on Netflix, a Totally Batty Stop-Motion Phantasmagoria From Henry Selick and Jordan Peele
Wendell and Wild (now on Netflix) pairs wildly visionary stop-motion-animation director Henry Selick with New Master of Horror Jordan Peele: You know the former from the inimitable The Nightmare Before Christmas and the maybe even more inimitable Coraline. And you know the latter from neo-horror classic Get Out and boggling sci-fi-Western thing Nope. Does their pairing — Selick as director, Peele as producer, both as writers — on this kinda-for-kids-but-also-kinda-for-adults creepy animated adventure a case of two great tastes that taste great together? Maybe. But they definitely taste very weird together. WENDELL AND WILD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist:...
EW.com
Taylor Swift recalls 'nightmare' screen test with Eddie Redmayne for Les Misérables movie
Perhaps Taylor Swift's Les Misérables screen test with Eddie Redmayne was the antihero all along. "Basically, I was up for two roles," the Midnights singer-songwriter said on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, on which she appeared as a guest alongside Redmayne. "I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Éponine, so it was established I was there for a good time, but not for a long time. I wasn't going to get the role."
EW.com
Jeremy Strong's intense acting style is 'impressive,' says Armageddon Time costar Banks Repeta
Just 14 years old, Banks Repeta has already worked with Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, and Anthony Hopkins — and that's just on his latest project. Repeta (who also was seen this year on Fox's Welcome to Flatch and Ethan Hawke's The Black Phone) stars in Armageddon Time, a coming-of-age tale featuring the aforementioned award winners.
EW.com
Tim Allen finally falls off a roof in new The Santa Clauses trailer
Ever since Tim Allen's Scott Calvin witnessed Father Christmas fall off a roof in the original The Santa Clause, he's been terrified of the same thing happening to him. Well, it finally happens in the latest trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series The Santa Clauses. The opening scenes of the...
EW.com
Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 4
Toss a coin to your new Witcher: Liam Hemsworth. Yes, you read that right. Henry Cavill wrote on Instagram on Saturday that he will officially be "laying down my medallion and my swords" and departing the hit Netflix fantasy series The Witcher after its upcoming third season. Season 4, which the streaming platform has already green-lit, will feature Hemsworth as the legendary monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia instead.
EW.com
There's talk of a Malcolm in the Middle reboot — if only 'everyone wasn't so annoying,' says creator
Malcolm may once again find himself in the middle. In a recent interview on Fox News, Frankie Muniz revealed he and his wife had recently binged all 151 episodes of Malcolm in the Middle, which ran from 2000 to 2006, and it gave him a bit of reboot fever. The show's creator then confirmed to EW that they are indeed "talking about it."
EW.com
Matthew Perry says Salma Hayek gave him elaborate acting advice that didn't make any sense
Another day, another star-studded anecdote from Matthew Perry's new book. In his forthcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the Friends alum recounts his experience making his first big movie, 1997's Fools Rush In. Directed by Andy Tennant, the rom-com stars Perry and Salma Hayek as a couple who marry after a one-night stand leads to an accidental pregnancy.
EW.com
Peloton's Cody Rigsby says celebrity guests will be 'in the hot seat' on his new workout series
Known for his obsession with Britney Spears and The Little Mermaid's King Triton, and a firm belief that Mel C is the most vocally talented Spice Girl, Peloton instructor and Dancing With the Stars alum Cody Rigsby will launch a new class series Nov. 3. Part interview show, part workout, LOL Cody will feature celebrity guests like Carly Rae Jepsen and Trixie Mattel chatting with Rigsby about pop culture while cycling in front of a live, sweaty studio audience.
EW.com
The Black Queen ascends: House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy on the 'grueling' season 1 finale and Negronis
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon's season finale. Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cook, the two stars of House of the Dragon, gathered their friends to watch the premiere season's final two episodes Monday night in London. They collectively threw up their hands and bobbed their heads back and forth to the show's theme music as if it were some raucous rock anthem. (In fairness, to some viewers, the classic Game of Thrones banger is that.) D'Arcy, who uses they/them pronouns, admits their friend group "can be relied on to scream to the point where you miss a huge amount of the episode."
EW.com
Matthew Perry says Friends costars confronted him about his sobriety when they could smell alcohol on him
Matthew Perry won the hearts of millions as Chandler Bing on Friends but behind the scenes he was battling a painful addiction he was determined to keep hidden. The actor, who details his struggles in the new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, sat down with ABC's Diane Sawyer and relieved some of his most painful memories while working on the iconic series.
Comments / 0