Dr. Sumchai declares a Local Public Health Emergency in Bayview Hunters Point
“California law governs a local health officer’s decision to declare or proclaim a public health emergency in order to exercise extraordinary protective powers to respond. The term ‘emergency’ can be applied to any situation where urgent and immediate action is required to mitigate or prevent an adverse situation that threatens public health, property or the environment.”
Cats offer unconditional love, cuddles, stress relief
Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Any animal lover understands how having a pet can help our hearts emotionally. We share our lives, unconditional love, deep friendship and plenty of cuddles. But having a relationship with a creature —primarily a dog or cat — can actually help our hearts physically, too, lessening the risk of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. According to the American Heart Association, beneficial effects of pet ownership can include increased physical activity, improved lipid profiles (cholesterol and other fats), lower systemic blood pressure, improved autonomic (nervous system) tone, lower stress and even “improved survival after an acute coronary syndrome.” Approximately 2.1 million cats are adopted from shelters each year, barely edging out the 2 million dogs adopted, reports the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. And generally, cats can make better pets for many older adults, noted Pets for the Elderly Foundation Executive Director Susan Kurowski.
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente may convert San Jose hospital into ASC
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is considering converting a San Jose hospital into an ASC, SiliconValley.com reported Oct. 21. The health system is considering multiple options, the report said. Among them are demolishing the 242,900-square-foot hospital and adding surface parking; decommissioning and vacating it; and repurposing 149,000 square feet for outpatient surgery, with the remainder left vacant.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Santa Clara County Races To Stop Fentanyl Overdoses
For one Santa Clara County supervisor, the fight against fentanyl addiction is personal. About a year ago, Supervisor Otto Lee lost a 29-year-old cousin to an overdose. Lee describes him as being bright and energetic. "It's just very sad," he told San Jose Spotlight. "It was truly an awakening moment...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area animal shelters struggle to meet adoption goals amid growing service demands
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A partially pandemic-fueled problem is affecting animal shelters across the Bay Area and nation. The result has shelters at or near 100% capacity. "If you go through any of the kennels you’ll see the dogs jumping and barking and being very aggravated," said Erin Cizan, senior public representative for San Jose Animal Care & Services.
sonomasun.com
A ‘blessing’ for the Humane Society
St. Francis Winery & Vineyards presents the proceeds of its recent Blessings of the Animals event in a check to the Humane Society of Sonoma County. Since 2000, St Francis Winery & Vineyards has played host on the first Sunday in October to a menagerie of wildlife, pets, and owners. The Blessing of the Animals fundraiser event brings lovers of animals, nature, and wine from far and wide.
Update: 'The building was swaying'; 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles nerves in Bay Area
SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the region at 3:08 p.m. and a magnitude 2.8 temblor struck at 5:20 p.m. It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt...
USGS experts predict when magnitude 7.5 earthquake could hit Bay Area
What are the chances of a bigger quake hitting the Bay Area? And how bad could it be?
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Opens 60-Unit Homeless Housing Site
Rohnert Park will open its first homeless housing site today. The $15-million, 60-unit facility will be opening its doors to its first residents. Those living in the new facility will use it as temporary housing, while working with a case manager to find more permanent homes. Rohnert Park expects to serve about 100 people per year at the housing site. The city has an estimated 250 homeless people. A large number of them live in an encampment off Roberts Lake Road.
New York restaurant Momofuku is offering Bay Area food delivery for first time
Bay Area residents will be able to try Momofuku's food - although they'll have to cook it themselves.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake
SAN JOSE, Calif., - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to the USGS. The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. It was centered along the Calaveras Fault and was described as a "moderate earthquake" by Richard Allen, the director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling buildings and nerves, but thankfully not causing any significant damage or injuries. The temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. about 9 miles from Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.1 aftershock […]
The Lemon Bowl
Berkeley’s Historic Claremont Club and Spa
With an amazing club and pool, delicious dining options, and located in beautiful Berkeley, California, the Claremont Club and Spa should top your list for next vacation spots. With the world opening up again, I was so excited to be given the opportunity to travel again and visit the amazing...
tinyhousetalk.com
His LEGAL Sillicon Valley Tiny Home
After quarantines and lockdowns became a normal part of life, Teja was looking for a place of his own instead of living with roommates — but when the average cost of a home in San Jose where he lives in over $1 million, there was just no way he could get into the housing market.
Contra Costa Animal Services offering free adoptions through Oct. 31
Contra Costa Animal Services is offering free adoptions of all animals from Oct. 22 to Oct. 31. The effort aims to help reduce CCAS’ shelter population and find loving homes for the pets in its care. A licensing fee may apply. Interested adopters can take advantage of this promotion...
peralta.edu
Masking Policy Update – Oct 24, 2022
Per our policy to follow Alameda County Public Health Department guidelines, masks are optional on Peralta Community College District (PCCD) property and are no longer required. People may choose to mask at any time. PCCD remains committed to protecting the health and safety of students and employees on our campuses....
indybay.org
Corrupt SF City Attorney Chiu Covered Up LHH Settlement
Corrupt SF City Attorney Chiu Covered Up LHH Settlement. City Attorney Alleged LHH Should Not Need Re-Certification … But. LHH Settlement Agreement Requires Re-Certification. City Attorney’s Legal Defenses Were “Dead to Rights,”. But Then He Rolled Over and Played Dead. •••••••••• October 25, 2022 ••••••••••...
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake gives SF Bay Area a big shake
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was felt widely across the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday.
ksro.com
Staffing Issues Affecting Mail Delivery in Santa Rosa
Staffing issues are causing mail to be delivered to Santa Rosa residents sometimes as late as 10 p.m. A spokesperson for the USPS in Northern California confirmed to The Press Democrat that at least 30 of Santa Rosa’s 150 mail carrier routes are either vacant or will soon be vacant. That means other carriers are having to take on partial routes in addition to their usual one dedicated route. The spokesperson also told the newspaper that an earlier-than-usual holiday shopping season is also causing delays. Even with Black Friday a few weeks away, the USPS is already seeing an influx in the number of parcels needing to be delivered.
See's Candies to open new store and regional headquarters in California
See's Candies turned 100 years old last year.
SFGate
