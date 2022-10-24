He needs to be in a group home instead of an ER. I used to work for one and we got beat up but they got to live a normal life of at least being in a home. It’s not the hospitals responsibility!!!
This is not restricted to young autistic, there is a large number of elder mental health patients that are always falling thru the cracks. Elderly? Fine there’s a place. Mental health? Fine there’s a place. Elderly with mental health… Sorry almost no places. If you have an aggressive violent person for any reason it can not be hidden being things like “mental illness” “autistic” “special needs” or “dementia”.. what you’ve got here is a person, for whatever reason is aggressive toward and physically violent toward others. No matter what way you look at it that simple fact shows the need for chemical (medication) or physical restraint. They’ve tried to do away with that saying it’s behaviors, in that thinking murder is a behavior too. Therapy and schooling is not the answer. They need to restrain for others’ safety and work backward from there. All the med staff getting hurt isn’t ok, doctors hands are likely tied with regs.. you wanted gov in healthcare here it is.. and your $ paying!!
another reason why Minnesota needs to reopen all their Mental Health Facilities, which were the front line to help people like this child but nowadays with the bleeding heart Lefty tree hugger nut jobs oh no we can't have them labeled as this that and the other thing when that's exactly what they're doing but then again then not supporting make no mistake I work for the state and there are very very few actual mental health facilities that do this the media lies
