Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
There is a shortage of police in Washington, but the country still has an active movement to defund the systemVictorWashington, DC
severnaparkvoice.com
Lady Bruins Stymie Cardinals, 2-0, To Win Field Hockey County Championship
Since Broadneck last won a field hockey county championship during the 2008-2009 school year, Severna Park has been crowned county champs eight times and South River has won four times. But the Lady Bruins reclaimed their place as Anne Arundel County’s best field hockey team on October 24, beating Crofton 2-0 at Southern High School to cap an undefeated regular season with a 15-0 record.
Maryland Basketball: 2022-23 season preview and outlook for Terrapins
The 2021-22 season was certainly one to forget for Maryland Basketball. The Terrapins had high hopes to open the campaign and were ranked No. 21 in the Preseason AP Poll. However, an uninspiring start to the year and increasing dissatisfaction from the fanbase led Mark Turgeon to resign eight games into the season.
demathastagline.com
Coach Mcgregor’s 300th win
Coach Bill Mcgregor has been coaching at Dematha for many years. He has won many championships but is mainly known for his coaching and producing great athletes like MarShawn Lloyd, Demarco Hellams, Nick Cross and more. He even left Dematha in 2002 for a period of time and came back in 2019 as the head coach, and they still were winning championships. He has won the NFLs best High School coaching award six times in a row according to the Washington Post. Every year the NFL recognizes DeMatha for the amount of players they send to the NFL.
DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 25, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1 […]
casualhoya.com
MURRAY UP: Links and Rumors from Georgetown’s Secret Temple Scrimmage (SCORE UPDATE)
With the season about two weeks away, anticipation for news about Hoyas hoops is steadily growing. The Georgetown Hoyas faced the Temple Owls in a scrimmage on October 22nd, in Philadelphia, and by all accounts, one guy named Brandon Murray played very well. The reports that this lunch blog received were that Murray was “aggressive,” “efficient,” and “good.” Jeff Goodman (who reports a second secret scrimmage against Liberty this upcoming weekend) relayed some solid news about the Hoyas and Temple.
Maryland High School Football Coaches, Athletic Specialist Fired After Massive Football Brawl
Several Northwest High School football coaches as well as Gaithersburg High School's Athletic Specialist have been let go after a massive fight during a football game against the two schools last month, reports Fox 5 DC. The varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 16 was declared a double forfeit after...
hcctimes.org
Women’s Soccer Head Coach Kate Seagroves Steps Down After 23-Year Tenure, Current and Former Players React
Women’s soccer head coach Katherine Seagroves announced Aug. 6 via Instagram that she was stepping down as head coach after an incredible 23-year run. The announcement came as a surprise considering the women’s soccer team’s season started Aug. 23 with a scrimmage against Gallaudet. Regarding her decision, Seagroves said it was an extremely difficult decision after coaching for 23 years and enjoying a lot of success.
Topgolf to open its doors Friday in South Baltimore
Topgolf will officially be opening in South Baltimore this Friday. They plan to hire 500 employees.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
foxbaltimore.com
Ray Lewis, Pharrell Williams roll out new name for Baltimore Arena: CFG Bank Arena
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott, Ravens legend Ray Lewis and pop star Pharrell Williams rolled out a new name Monday for the renovated Baltimore Arena -- CFG Bank Arena. Developers Oak View Group plan to reopen the arena -- formerly known as the Royal Farms Arena -- in...
extension.org
Possible Bradford Pear #815059
Good morning, My wife and I recently purchased our home in Bowie, MD after moving from Eastern Washington state. We aren't as familiar with the native species in the area yet since we lived in a desert environment. I've attached a picture of what I believe to be a Bradford Pear tree in our yard. Can you confirm? If so, I understand that they are considered quite invasive and are there any local programs that reduce the cost of cutting it down and planting a native species.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
whatsupmag.com
DR. NISH PATEL & DR. VEERA PATEL
Starting in high school, Dr. Nish Patel began his first days working at Peepers Eyecare, filing and working as a tech. At the time, it was owned by Dr. Erick Gray, who was Dr. Nish Patel’s mentor growing up. He later went on to receive his undergraduate training at Northwestern University in Chicago and soon after, his doctorate degree at the New England College of Optometry in Boston. It was here in Boston in 2010 where he met his now wife, Dr. Veera Patel - a hard working California girl with an eye for fashionable eyewear! Dr. Veera Patel received her undergraduate degree at the University of California San Diego. After they both graduated from the New England College of Optometry, Dr. Veera Patel and Dr. Nish Patel got married in Santa Barbara, California and soon began working in Maryland for many years. Eventually, as Dr. Erick Gray retired, they took full ownership of the Peepers Gambrills and Peepers Bowie locations in 2018.
tmpresale.com
Chicago at Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore Apr 21st, 2023 – presale code
The latest Chicago presale password is now live: For a short time you can purchase your very own tickets in advance of the general public. You don’t want to miss Chicago’s show in Baltimore do you? Tickets might sell out once they go on sale: during a presale you can acquire your tickets ahead of they sell out!
Pharrell Williams and the Mayor announce new name for Baltimore Arena
Pop star Pharrell Williams, Mayor Brandon Scott, and Ravens legend Ray Lewis announced that the Baltimore Arena will now be known as CFG Bank Arena.
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
realtormarney.com
Fall Back 2022
We fall back on November 6, 2022 at 2:00am in 2022. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end and we will be back on Standard Time. This will mean it will be lighter earlier in the morning, but it also means that night will fall earlier as well. For example, sunset is at 6:15pm tonight, as of Sunday, November 6th, it will be at 5:00pm!
wypr.org
Races to watch across Maryland and a Baltimore ballot question breakdown
It’s a dead heat in the race for Anne Arundel county executive, and on the Eastern Shore, Maryland’s lone Republican congressman faces a progressive challenger. Days before early voting starts, we talk politics with Maryland Matters founding editor Josh Kurtz. Then, at the bottom of the Baltimore City...
Baltimore religious leaders push for strong voter turnout in Black communities
BALTIMORE -- A group of faith leaders across Maryland is making a push to increase voter turnout in Black communities."We have gathered here today as an ad hoc group, a clergy determined to get the vote out," one preacher said on Monday.That's when faith leaders presented a united front. It was part of a church-led push to get their congregants to vote."I'm asking everyone to go to the polls, vote your conscience, vote what you think is right," another preacher said. At New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, a coalition of clergy, pastors and lay leaders of every denomination expressed a...
Wbaltv.com
USS Constellation sails to new, temporary, home
The ship is now stationed at Tradepoint Atlantic for repairs. Historic Ships of Baltimore moved the ship Tuesday morning from its berth at the Inner Harbor. It will be dry docked at Sparrows Point until the end of the year. Teams with Historic Ships of Baltimore will work on fixing...
