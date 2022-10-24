Read full article on original website
Related
NBA
Lineup Featuring Four Players 6’10-and-Above Key to Magic’s Improving Defense
ORLANDO - Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, and Wendell Carter Jr. – all at least 6-foot-10 – were on the floor together for 22 minutes over the last three Orlando Magic games combined. Based on both optics and statistics, the Magic’s opponents had very little offensive success...
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Clippers (10/30/22)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Crypto.com Arena between New Orleans and the LA Clippers (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 3, 29: Rank among the 30 NBA teams in offensive efficiency through five games each for New Orleans and the LA Clippers, respectively. These Western Conference teams are only separated by a game in the standings, but a significant early-season gap between the Pelicans and Clippers has come on the offensive end. New Orleans has performed at an elite level (117.5 points per 100 possessions), despite playing without three starters (Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones) in each of the past two games, while LA has tried to overcome missing Kawhi Leonard for three games and Paul George for one. The Clippers have scored 102.2 points per 100 possessions, a rate better than only that of their city rivals, the winless Lakers (96.2). Among the Clippers’ four leading scorers (George, John Wall, Marcus Morris, Leonard), none have appeared in all five games. Meanwhile, five of the Pelicans’ seven leading scorers have appeared in all five of NOLA’s contests.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Suns 124, Pelicans 111
Suns (4-1), Pelicans (3-2) Facing one of the Western Conference’s premier teams for a second time this week – while being extremely shorthanded, playing without three starters – New Orleans hung close with Phoenix for two-plus quarters Friday, before the Suns used a big run to take command. Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Herb Jones were all out of action for the Pelicans, who grabbed an early lead and only trailed by five points at halftime. The visitors led deep into third quarter, but Phoenix regained a double-digit edge.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to rebound Sunday in Boston
WHERE: TD Garden (Boston, MA) Corey Kispert (left ankle sprain -- out) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Malcolm Brogdon (right low back stiffness -- questionable) Danilo Gallinari (left knee -- out) Robert Williams III (left knee surgery -- out) DEFENSIVE RESPONSE. In Friday night's loss to Indiana, the...
NBA
DeMar DeRozan becomes 50th NBA player to score 20,000 points
DeMar DeRozan rounded out the NBA’s list of 20,000-point scorers on Friday in fitting fashion, hitting a mid-range jumper midway through the first quarter in San Antonio to become the 50th player to reach the plateau. The 13-year veteran entered the game averaging 20.8 points on 46.5% shooting (28.8%...
NBA
Pool Report on the 4th quarter foul on Luguentz Dort during the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim Cato (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Ed Malloy following tonight’s Thunder at Mavericks game. QUESTION: “Why was the foul by Lu Dort with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter not reviewed to see if it met the flagrant foul threshold?”
NBA
Suns center Deandre Ayton out at least 1 week with sprained left ankle
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will be sidelined for at least one week because of a left ankle sprain, the team announced on Saturday. Ayton hurt his ankle in the first quarter of Friday’s win against the New Orleans Pelicans when he stepped on the foot of Jonas Valanciunas. He got up and walked to the bench, but headed to the locker room a few minutes later.
NBA
Reporters' Notebook: OT Thriller in Dallas
The last time the Thunder faced the Mavericks was in the 21-22 season. OKC had deja vu in American Airlines Center on Saturday night in a matchup that once again required an extra five minutes to decide a winner. The dramatic game of runs featured a fourth quarter effort by...
NBA
Chuck Check In - 10.29.22
FINAL FROM SAN ANTONIO: Spurs 129, Bulls 124 (Bulls: 3-3, 1-2 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33pts Spurs: Johnson: 33pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 14. Spurs: Poeltl: 13. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 5. Spurs: Jones: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan (33 pts.) became the 50th...
NBA
Bulls fall to Spurs 129-124, DeRozan joins 20,000 points club
DeMar DeRozan mid ranged some history Friday, becoming the 50th player in the NBA to surpass 20,000 points for his career. DeRozan now with 20,026 is bearing down on some of the most prolific scorers ever on the way certainly to the Basketball Hall of Fame. It’s just that the...
NBA
How mentorship program introduced by Detroit Pistons, Tom Gores for Jalen Rose Leadership Academy emphasizes more than basketball
For nine years, Platinum Equity – with the support of the Detroit Pistons - has served as the presenting sponsor for the annual Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Celebrity Golf Classic, a main fundraising event for the public charter school located in the Detroit neighborhood of Rose’s youth. This...
NBA
Cavs Take Down Celtics in OT
After Friday night’s battle in Beantown, whatever the Cavaliers and Celtics have planned for an encore on Wednesday night in Cleveland is something you’re gonna want to watch. Friday’s Eastern Conference slugfest had a little bit of everything – most importantly the Wine and Gold notching their fourth...
NBA
NBA 2K League Champions Bucks Gaming To Hold Youth Camps Led By Head Coach Lance Sessions And Point Guard Michael “Cooks” Campbell
MILWAUKEE (Oct. 28, 2022) – NBA 2K League Champions Bucks Gaming will host two sessions of youth camps on Nov. 6 and Dec. 10. The camps will play NBA 2K23 and be led by Bucks Gaming head coach Lance Sessions and point guard Michael “Cooks” Campbell. The...
NBA
"We’re Here To Get Wins" | Utah Travels To Denver For Season-Opening Rematch
Sitting at 4-1 on the year and tied for first place in the talented Western Conference, Utah’s difficult schedule to start the season is about to take a turn towards insanity. Over the next 17 games, the Jazz will play 11 on the road, including five sets of back-to-backs....
NBA
Bulls vs. Spurs Odds & Picks: Two Early Season Surprises Match Up
Besides the Trail Blazers being 4-1 to start the season the surprise of the year so far might be the San Antonio Spurs being 3-2 and ahead of the Warriors after 5 games. After a three-game winning streak that included an 11-point win on the road in Philadelphia, the Spurs are coming off a 12-point loss to the Timberwolves Wednesday night. This was only 2 days after a 9-point win vs Minnesota but the big difference was that Devin Vassell missed the game for the Spurs.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Spurs (10.28.22)
The Bulls (3-2) travel to San Antonio (3-2) to meet up with the Spurs in the first of two get-togethers this season. The teams will close the annual series in Chicago on February 6th. Last year the Bulls and Spurs split their series (1-1), each winning on their home floor....
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have been within striking distance of claiming every contest this season. However, Orlando has been unable to convert those close games into wins. The Magic (0-5) will once again attempt to notch their first victory of the season when they host the Charlotte Hornets...
NBA
Hornets’ Offense Goes Cold In Road Loss To Orlando
Hayward Scores 18 PTS, But Magic’s Size and Length Stifles Charlotte’s Efforts. The Orlando Magic had been inching closer and closer to its first win of the season over the past week and on Friday night, it finally came in emphatic fashion, sending the Charlotte Hornets to a 113-93 road loss at the Amway Center.
NBA
Preview: Wolves At Spurs
The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) begin a two-game road trip when they face the Spurs in San Antonio on Sunday night. Minnesota is coming off a 111-102 win on Friday night against the Lakers. Anthony Edwards scored 16 points in the third quarter en route to his 29-point performance. Rudy Gobert became the seventh player in Timberwolves history to record a 20+ point/20+ rebound game as he finished with 22 points and 21 rebounds in the game. Additionally, Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points, scoring 14 in the fourth quarter.
NBA
Tickets for NBA Paris Game 2023 to go on sale Nov. 10
PARIS, Oct. 28, 2022– The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that tickets for The NBA Paris Game 2023 featuring the six-time NBA champion Chicago Bulls and the three-time NBA champion Detroit Pistons will go on general sale on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 12 p.m. CET through the Accor Arena website. The NBA Paris Game 2023 will feature the Bulls and Pistons playing the league’s second regular-season game in Paris at the Accor Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Comments / 1