ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
redlakenationnews.com

DEED's Vocational Rehabilitation Services Program Receives $13 Million Federal Disability Innovation Fund Grant

St. Paul - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and its Vocational Rehabilitation Services program (VRS) have received a five-year, $13 million Disability Innovation Fund (DIF) grant from the U.S. Department of Education. DEED and VRS will partner with DEED's State Services for the Blind (SSB), along with the Minnesota Departments of Human Services and Education to support Minnesotans with disabilities in finding employment opportunities that pay at least minimum wage.
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota hospital job vacancies triple in one year

The job vacancy rate in Minnesota hospitals has surged from 6% to 21% over the past year, leaving health care systems scrambling to maintain patient care with high-cost temporary help. Rising labor costs drove 56% of Minnesota hospitals and health care systems' finances into the red through the first half...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Announcing $97 million in small business funding for Minnesota!

Hope you’re all doing well. I have some exciting news to share tied to funding support for small businesses in Minnesota. At a press conference this morning, I will join Governor Tim Walz in announcing $97 million for small business support in our state through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

MNsure's Tenth Open Enrollment Begins Next Week

ST. PAUL, Minn.—Starting Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Minnesotans can enroll in comprehensive medical and dental coverage for 2023 and access exclusive savings that lower the cost of monthly premiums through MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace. Now in its tenth year of serving Minnesotans, MNsure is the trusted source...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake, White Earth solar energy projects mean new employment opportunities

Early investments in workforce development in Minnesota's tribal communities are paying off in employment - and acceleration of solar energy. "There's plenty of opportunity for tribal nations to save the planet," said Robert Blake, a member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa. "Its incumbent upon us. We have [Indigenous] communities taking charge of their own energy."
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

RECEPTIONIST - OBAASHIING TREATMENT CENTER

Greet visitors, answer telephones, and direct people and communication within program policy. Reports to Office Manager, Part time position, Salary; DOQ. • Responsible for answering telephone and route calls to appropriate personnel all day. • Greet visitors and refer to appropriate personnel. • Arranges for meetings and travel for staff.
RED LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Strong Private Sector Job Growth Continues in September

St. Paul – Minnesota gained 4,200 jobs in September, up 0.1%, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Minnesota's September unemployment rate remains historically low at 2%, one-tenth of a point higher than August and 1.5 points better than the national rate of 3.5%. Minnesota's labor force participation rate ticked down one-tenth of point to 68.1%, compared to the national rate of 62.3%.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Attorney General Ellison sues subcontractor for obstructing wage investigation, intimidating workers

October 25, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that he has filed a lawsuit in Hennepin County District Court against construction contractor Leo Pimentel and his companies, Property Maintenance & Construction LLC and Property Maintenance & Construction Inc. (PMC), alleging that they obstructed the ongoing investigation of the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry into PMC's alleged failure to pay its workers the overtime wages required by law. PMC's obstruction has taken the form of actively dissuading workers from cooperating with DLI, failing to keep appropriate employment records, and refusing to provide DLI with the records it does have, despite its legal obligation to do so. PMC has recently performed subcontract work at numerous construction sites around the metro area, including the Viking Lakes project in Eagan.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

CONSERVATION OFFICER - PUBLIC SAFETY DEPARTMENT

Closing: November 18, 2022 @ 3:00 p.m. Performs work of protecting wildlife, fisheries and environmental resources and providing for the public safety within the boundaries of the Red Lake Reservation. This includes working closely with local and federal and state conservation enforcement agencies. Performs related duties as assigned in accordance with established procedures, regulations, and policies. Duties will entail working weekends, evenings and night shifts. Sound judgment and quick decisions are a necessary part of these functions. Supervision is exercised over this employee through conference, oral and written communications and periodic review by a supervisor. Reports to Public Safety Director, Chief Conservation Officer, Corporal, full-time position with benefits, salary; DOQ.
RED LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Winter Walleye Regulations Changing on Upper Red Lake

(KNSI) – Ice anglers will get to keep one less walleye while fishing on Upper Red Lake this winter. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says starting Tuesday, November 1st, regulations will change from a daily limit of four walleyes to three. Only one fish over 17 inches long can be kept.
RED LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Elementary Teacher - Red Lake School District #38

Red Lake School District #38 is accepting applications to fill an Elementary Teacher position in Red Lake School District;. JOB PURPOSE: The elementary teacher shall structure, implement, and manage direct instruction and facilitate learning for students as required by Minnesota State Standards and local site requirements and assist in other District and school initiatives.
RED LAKE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy