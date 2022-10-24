October 25, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that he has filed a lawsuit in Hennepin County District Court against construction contractor Leo Pimentel and his companies, Property Maintenance & Construction LLC and Property Maintenance & Construction Inc. (PMC), alleging that they obstructed the ongoing investigation of the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry into PMC's alleged failure to pay its workers the overtime wages required by law. PMC's obstruction has taken the form of actively dissuading workers from cooperating with DLI, failing to keep appropriate employment records, and refusing to provide DLI with the records it does have, despite its legal obligation to do so. PMC has recently performed subcontract work at numerous construction sites around the metro area, including the Viking Lakes project in Eagan.

