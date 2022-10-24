Read full article on original website
DEED's Vocational Rehabilitation Services Program Receives $13 Million Federal Disability Innovation Fund Grant
St. Paul - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and its Vocational Rehabilitation Services program (VRS) have received a five-year, $13 million Disability Innovation Fund (DIF) grant from the U.S. Department of Education. DEED and VRS will partner with DEED's State Services for the Blind (SSB), along with the Minnesota Departments of Human Services and Education to support Minnesotans with disabilities in finding employment opportunities that pay at least minimum wage.
Minnesota hospital job vacancies triple in one year
The job vacancy rate in Minnesota hospitals has surged from 6% to 21% over the past year, leaving health care systems scrambling to maintain patient care with high-cost temporary help. Rising labor costs drove 56% of Minnesota hospitals and health care systems' finances into the red through the first half...
Announcing $97 million in small business funding for Minnesota!
Hope you’re all doing well. I have some exciting news to share tied to funding support for small businesses in Minnesota. At a press conference this morning, I will join Governor Tim Walz in announcing $97 million for small business support in our state through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).
MNsure's Tenth Open Enrollment Begins Next Week
ST. PAUL, Minn.—Starting Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Minnesotans can enroll in comprehensive medical and dental coverage for 2023 and access exclusive savings that lower the cost of monthly premiums through MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace. Now in its tenth year of serving Minnesotans, MNsure is the trusted source...
Red Lake, White Earth solar energy projects mean new employment opportunities
Early investments in workforce development in Minnesota's tribal communities are paying off in employment - and acceleration of solar energy. "There's plenty of opportunity for tribal nations to save the planet," said Robert Blake, a member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa. "Its incumbent upon us. We have [Indigenous] communities taking charge of their own energy."
RECEPTIONIST - OBAASHIING TREATMENT CENTER
Greet visitors, answer telephones, and direct people and communication within program policy. Reports to Office Manager, Part time position, Salary; DOQ. • Responsible for answering telephone and route calls to appropriate personnel all day. • Greet visitors and refer to appropriate personnel. • Arranges for meetings and travel for staff.
Strong Private Sector Job Growth Continues in September
St. Paul – Minnesota gained 4,200 jobs in September, up 0.1%, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Minnesota's September unemployment rate remains historically low at 2%, one-tenth of a point higher than August and 1.5 points better than the national rate of 3.5%. Minnesota's labor force participation rate ticked down one-tenth of point to 68.1%, compared to the national rate of 62.3%.
Attorney General Ellison sues subcontractor for obstructing wage investigation, intimidating workers
October 25, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that he has filed a lawsuit in Hennepin County District Court against construction contractor Leo Pimentel and his companies, Property Maintenance & Construction LLC and Property Maintenance & Construction Inc. (PMC), alleging that they obstructed the ongoing investigation of the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry into PMC's alleged failure to pay its workers the overtime wages required by law. PMC's obstruction has taken the form of actively dissuading workers from cooperating with DLI, failing to keep appropriate employment records, and refusing to provide DLI with the records it does have, despite its legal obligation to do so. PMC has recently performed subcontract work at numerous construction sites around the metro area, including the Viking Lakes project in Eagan.
CONSERVATION OFFICER - PUBLIC SAFETY DEPARTMENT
Closing: November 18, 2022 @ 3:00 p.m. Performs work of protecting wildlife, fisheries and environmental resources and providing for the public safety within the boundaries of the Red Lake Reservation. This includes working closely with local and federal and state conservation enforcement agencies. Performs related duties as assigned in accordance with established procedures, regulations, and policies. Duties will entail working weekends, evenings and night shifts. Sound judgment and quick decisions are a necessary part of these functions. Supervision is exercised over this employee through conference, oral and written communications and periodic review by a supervisor. Reports to Public Safety Director, Chief Conservation Officer, Corporal, full-time position with benefits, salary; DOQ.
Winter Walleye Regulations Changing on Upper Red Lake
(KNSI) – Ice anglers will get to keep one less walleye while fishing on Upper Red Lake this winter. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says starting Tuesday, November 1st, regulations will change from a daily limit of four walleyes to three. Only one fish over 17 inches long can be kept.
Elementary Teacher - Red Lake School District #38
Red Lake School District #38 is accepting applications to fill an Elementary Teacher position in Red Lake School District;. JOB PURPOSE: The elementary teacher shall structure, implement, and manage direct instruction and facilitate learning for students as required by Minnesota State Standards and local site requirements and assist in other District and school initiatives.
Minnesotans with disabilities flex political muscle ahead of midterm elections
On a chilly fall evening, a group of state and local politicians who normally take the stage suddenly found themselves relegated to the audience - spectators in a gathering crowd of people with disabilities. In a role reversal, the candidates mostly stood listening at a Richfield park as disability activists...
'Shelter-in-place' alert about homicide suspect reaches more Twin Cities cellphones than intended
A "shelter-in-place" alert from law enforcement warning of a pursuit of a teenage homicide suspect from Roseville lit up more cellphones in and around St. Paul than intended late Tuesday morning, officials said. The alert from the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center about the search for the 17-year-old male went...
Food and Fun for all at the Halloween Costume Party held at the Red Lake Community Center
Food and Fun for all at the Halloween Costume Party held at the Red Lake Community Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
St. Paul man who drove into crowd of Uptown protesters pleads guilty to murder, assault
An intoxicated St. Paul man who drove into a crowd of Uptown protesters in June 2021, killing a Minneapolis woman, pleaded guilty Monday to unintentional murder and assault charges just as his case was set to go to trial. Nicholas Kraus, 36, was charged with intentional second-degree murder in connection...
