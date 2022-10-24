Read full article on original website
fox9.com
After losing 12-year-old son in hunting accident, Minnesota family urges others to be cautious
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul family is making a plea to other Minnesota families after losing their 12-year-old son in a hunting accident in rural Cass County. Two weeks after 12-year-old Jeremy Her died, his parents Blia Xiong and Thai Her, are still in disbelief. FOX 9 spoke with them through a translator at the Hmong 18 Council.
redlakenationnews.com
Local artist Duane Goodwin's latest sculpture honors Indigenous people
Oct. 22—BEMIDJI — It was only fitting that Duane Goodwin's most recent sculpture was dedicated on Indigenous People's Day, Oct. 10. The Bemidji artist created the nine-ton stone sculpture at the Mississippi River Park in Grand Rapids, Minn., this summer. It depicts a Native American woman holding a...
redlakenationnews.com
Robert "Stink" Lee Elmberg, Jr.
Robert "Stink" Lee Elmberg, Jr. October 1, 2012 ~ October 20, 2022 (age 10) Robert Lee Elmberg, Jr., "Stink", 10 years old, made an unexpected journey to the spirit world on Thursday, October 20th, 2022, from Onigum, Minnesota. Robert was born in Bemidji, MN on October 1st, 2012, the son of Christina Doerr and Robert Elmberg, Sr.
redlakenationnews.com
10 year-old boy dies after falling from tree
Walker, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 10 year old boy has died from his injuries after falling from a tree. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a residence on Midway Circle, Turtle Lake Township, in rural Walker, just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
redlakenationnews.com
DeAnthony James Cloud
January 26, 2005 ~ October 23, 2022 (age 17) DeAnthony James "Dee Muckkboyy" Cloud, Ma kagaa bo "Standing Bear", Bear Clan, age 17, of Ponemah, MN, travelled to the spirit world on Sunday, October 23, 2022. DeAnthony was born on January 26, 2005, in Bemidji, MN, to Angel Johnson and...
valleynewslive.com
Mahnomen man charged with attempted murder after stabbing
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Mahnomen man is facing several felony charges, accused of stabbing another man in the back on October 18. Court records show Elias Edward Thompson, Jr. is charged with first degree assault, second degree attempted murder, second degree assault, theft, and tampering with a witness. Thompson had been on the run after the stabbing and was charged in Mahnomen County court on October 20.
lptv.org
Bemidji School Bus Involved in Early Morning Traffic Accident
A Bemidji School District bus was involved in an early morning traffic accident on its way to school Monday. According to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools, on October 24th at approximately 6:55 a.m., transportation staff were alerted of a traffic accident that occurred involving a district bus. No details were given in the release of what happened. The bus driver and three students were on board at the time of the accident.
lptv.org
12-Year-Old Bagley Boy Injured After Semi-Truck Collision
A 12-year-old Bagley boy was injured due to a collision with a semi-truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on October 24th, at 7:51 a.m. Brady Schmidt, a 27-year-old man from Bemidji, was driving his 2019 Western Star Straight Truck northbound on Bagley’s Main Ave. The minor entered the roadway, which caused the Schmidt to swerve in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian.
redlakenationnews.com
Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force (PBDTF) Quarterly Snapshot
1st Degree 2nd Degree 3rd Degree 4th Degree 5th Degree Federal Charges Total. For the quarter ending SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, the PBDTF seized and purchased:. A combined total of 7,008 grams (15.4 pounds) of Methamphetamine, having a street value of $525,600. A combined total of 796 grams...
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Jury Convicts Man of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated 1st Degree Possession of Drugs
BECKER COUNTY (KDLM) – On October 20, 2022, following a day and a half jury trial, a Becker County jury returned a guilty verdict on Donald Crenshaw-Thomas for Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance. The case stems from a traffic stop on November 18,...
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake, White Earth solar energy projects mean new employment opportunities
Early investments in workforce development in Minnesota's tribal communities are paying off in employment - and acceleration of solar energy. "There's plenty of opportunity for tribal nations to save the planet," said Robert Blake, a member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa. "Its incumbent upon us. We have [Indigenous] communities taking charge of their own energy."
Woman arrested after high-speed crash into deer
A woman was arrested after crashing into a deer at high speeds in Hubbard County, with police allegedly finding signs she was under the influence. The 24-year-old from Solway, Minnesota was driving westbound on Hubbard County Road 9 in Rockwood Township around 5 p.m. Sunday when she hit a deer while traveling "at a high rate of speed."
