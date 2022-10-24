ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

J. Alexander Kueng pleads guilty to 2nd-degree manslaughter in death of George Floyd

October 24, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Today, former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng entered a plea of guilty to the charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In exchange for Kueng’s guilty plea, the State of Minnesota has agreed to drop the charge of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder against Kueng and its request for an upward departure from sentencing guidelines. The State and Kueng jointly recommended to the court a sentence of 42 months, to be served in a federal prison concurrently with Kueng’s federal sentence. Sentencing will be set for a later date.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota

A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
WACONIA, MN
Prescribed burns planned for this Fall

Prior Lake, Minn. – The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC) is planning prescribed burns this fall in several locations on SMSC lands listed below. The SMSC conducts prescribed burns on SMSC lands and, upon request and through mutual aid agreements, in neighboring jurisdictions each spring and fall as an effective land management tool.
SHAKOPEE, MN

