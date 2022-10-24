October 24, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Today, former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng entered a plea of guilty to the charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In exchange for Kueng’s guilty plea, the State of Minnesota has agreed to drop the charge of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder against Kueng and its request for an upward departure from sentencing guidelines. The State and Kueng jointly recommended to the court a sentence of 42 months, to be served in a federal prison concurrently with Kueng’s federal sentence. Sentencing will be set for a later date.

