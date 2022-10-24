Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Pennsylvania kidnapping suspect remains at large
The search continues for a man who kidnapped a woman and her two children at knifepoint in Harrisburg. The woman reported that 39-year-old Kenneth Smiley broke into her apartment Thursday morning and appeared to be under the influence. Police say Smiley tried to strangle and suffocate a 4-year-old boy with...
Harrisburg police arrest man charged with attempted homicide in kidnapping of kids
Harrisburg police on Friday arrested a man suspected of kidnapping his girlfriend and her two boys and threatening to kill them the day before, Harrisburg city officials announced. Police had been looking for Kenneth D. Smiley, 39, since early Thursday after they say he broke into her apartment with a...
Cumberland County man could spend 6 years in prison for domestic assault: DA
After fracturing a woman’s skull in an assault last year, a Cumberland County man will spend between 3-6 years in state prison, prosecutors said Friday. David Peffley Jr. pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in August, but was sentenced by a Cumberland County judge on Oct. 25, the district attorney’s office announced.
local21news.com
Possible hate crime involving Pride Flag in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for spray painting a car and damaging a Pride Flag in a hatefully charged action, according to Silver Spring Township Police Department. Officials say that the family were shocked to step outside their home and...
local21news.com
York City shooting currently being investigated
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently investigating a shooting that happened earlier this afternoon in York City, according to York County emergency services. The incident occurred between Roosevelt Ave. and Park St. at around 3:43 p.m. Currently, there has not been word on how many were involved...
abc27.com
York man sentenced to 1-5 years; to pay $80K in restitution for theft, resale operation
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York pleaded guilty on Oct. 20, to charges regarding power tool thefts from across Lancaster County In 2020. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Quentin Burgess was sentenced to one to five years in prison and ordered to pay $83,467.66 in restitution by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Conrad.
iheart.com
Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg
>Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are looking for a man they say kidnapped two children and their mother early Thursday morning. An Amber Alert had been issued in the search for Kenneth Smiley after the mother of two young boys told police he forcibly took all of them away in her car near 20th and Holly streets. Smiley is the father of one of the children. A witness says she called 9-1-1 when she saw the mother fall out of the car. It was found later with the children alone and unharmed inside.
abc27.com
One person shot in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was shot after a shooting took place in York on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to police, the shooting took place on Roosevelt Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The condition of the person is unknown at this time. No arrests have been...
Harrisburg man strangled, suffocated boy before forcing kids, mom into car at knifepoint: police
Kenneth Smiley broke into his girlfriend’s Harrisburg apartment with a knife early Thursday, threatened her and her two sons and strangled the younger boy before kidnapping them all, according to court documents. Smiley, 39, also tried to suffocate the 4-year-old boy, who is his son, the records said. He...
WGAL
Dauphin County crash sends 3 to hospital
Police in Dauphin County are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital. According to Lt. Jesse Foltz of The Penbrook Police Department, it appears the vehicle was first involved in a non-injury hit-and-run, at Canby and Walnut in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Shortly after that, the...
Card skimmer found at Dauphin County 7-Eleven
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police are asking customers of a Dauphin County 7-Elven to check their bank accounts. A card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven located on East Main Street in Middletown Borough. According to police, the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct....
abc27.com
Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –A car crashed into a tree after it was involved in a hit and run in Dauphin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 29. According to Progress Fire 32, crews were dispatched at 2:04 a.m. to a residence in the 3000 block of Union Deposit Road in the township for a traffic accident with injuries.
abc27.com
York County man charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man is facing charges after an incident on Sunday evening. According to Lower Windsor Township Police, Michael Ernst was taken into custody after an alleged incident on the 1st block of East Maple Street in East Prospect Borough. Police say...
Pedestrian hit, killed by truck on I-83 in Dauphin County: police
A box truck struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 83 Friday night in Lower Paxton. The truck was traveling southbound on I-83 at mile marker 49.9 at around 9 p.m. when it hit the pedestrian. Police did not release the age, gender, or name of the victim nor any...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man identified and arrested for lottery duplication
TILDEN TWP., Pa. -- On October 18, 2022, the victim reported to Tilden Township Police that she purchased a “scratch off’ lottery ticket that was a $500.00 winner. The victim posted a picture of the winning ticket on Facebook which had the QR code scratched off and visibly displayed.
abc27.com
Suspected wanted in Dauphin County Turkey Hill armed robbery
HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Highspire Borough Police are looking for the man who robbed a Turkey Hill store at gunpoint. Police say on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. the man entered the Turkey Hill with a gun, forcing the cashier to hand him money. The suspect left on foot,...
Cumberland County man pleads guilty to threatening California Rep. Eric Swalwell
A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Friday to threatening to kill a member of Congress and his staff. Joshua Hall made the threats against Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) while he was waiting to be sentenced in a fraud case — for impersonating former President Donald Trump’s family to raise money for a fake organization.
Update: Harrisburg children found safe
UPDATE: 10/27/22 9:04 a.m.: Ammon Long and Ezekial Long, the children who were reported missing by state police, have been located and are safe, state police report. The Amber Alert previously issued has been canceled. ___________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. An Amber Alert has been issued by state police for Ammon Long,...
‘I’ll show you what it’s like to be a cop,’ man says as he threatens another driver with gun: police
A man angry about the appearance of another car is accused of following the driver and threatening him with a gun, police said. Upper Allen Township police charged 66-year-old Richard Whitmire, of Mechanicsburg, with terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment in connection to the May 18 incident.
Dauphin County midget football president accused of stealing $22K in league funds
The former president of a Susquehanna Township midget football league has been charged with spending nearly $22,000 in league funds on personal purchases, court documents said. Tracy Latham, 36, of Harrisburg, was president of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association from January 2022 until his resignation Oct. 17, according to...
