Harrisburg, PA

wtae.com

Pennsylvania kidnapping suspect remains at large

The search continues for a man who kidnapped a woman and her two children at knifepoint in Harrisburg. The woman reported that 39-year-old Kenneth Smiley broke into her apartment Thursday morning and appeared to be under the influence. Police say Smiley tried to strangle and suffocate a 4-year-old boy with...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Possible hate crime involving Pride Flag in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for spray painting a car and damaging a Pride Flag in a hatefully charged action, according to Silver Spring Township Police Department. Officials say that the family were shocked to step outside their home and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

York City shooting currently being investigated

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently investigating a shooting that happened earlier this afternoon in York City, according to York County emergency services. The incident occurred between Roosevelt Ave. and Park St. at around 3:43 p.m. Currently, there has not been word on how many were involved...
abc27.com

York man sentenced to 1-5 years; to pay $80K in restitution for theft, resale operation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York pleaded guilty on Oct. 20, to charges regarding power tool thefts from across Lancaster County In 2020. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Quentin Burgess was sentenced to one to five years in prison and ordered to pay $83,467.66 in restitution by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Conrad.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg

>Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are looking for a man they say kidnapped two children and their mother early Thursday morning. An Amber Alert had been issued in the search for Kenneth Smiley after the mother of two young boys told police he forcibly took all of them away in her car near 20th and Holly streets. Smiley is the father of one of the children. A witness says she called 9-1-1 when she saw the mother fall out of the car. It was found later with the children alone and unharmed inside.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

One person shot in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was shot after a shooting took place in York on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to police, the shooting took place on Roosevelt Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The condition of the person is unknown at this time. No arrests have been...
WGAL

Dauphin County crash sends 3 to hospital

Police in Dauphin County are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital. According to Lt. Jesse Foltz of The Penbrook Police Department, it appears the vehicle was first involved in a non-injury hit-and-run, at Canby and Walnut in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Shortly after that, the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Card skimmer found at Dauphin County 7-Eleven

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police are asking customers of a Dauphin County 7-Elven to check their bank accounts. A card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven located on East Main Street in Middletown Borough. According to police, the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct....
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –A car crashed into a tree after it was involved in a hit and run in Dauphin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 29. According to Progress Fire 32, crews were dispatched at 2:04 a.m. to a residence in the 3000 block of Union Deposit Road in the township for a traffic accident with injuries.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County man charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man is facing charges after an incident on Sunday evening. According to Lower Windsor Township Police, Michael Ernst was taken into custody after an alleged incident on the 1st block of East Maple Street in East Prospect Borough. Police say...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man identified and arrested for lottery duplication

TILDEN TWP., Pa. -- On October 18, 2022, the victim reported to Tilden Township Police that she purchased a “scratch off’ lottery ticket that was a $500.00 winner. The victim posted a picture of the winning ticket on Facebook which had the QR code scratched off and visibly displayed.
HAMBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Update: Harrisburg children found safe

UPDATE: 10/27/22 9:04 a.m.: Ammon Long and Ezekial Long, the children who were reported missing by state police, have been located and are safe, state police report. The Amber Alert previously issued has been canceled. ___________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. An Amber Alert has been issued by state police for Ammon Long,...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘I’ll show you what it’s like to be a cop,’ man says as he threatens another driver with gun: police

A man angry about the appearance of another car is accused of following the driver and threatening him with a gun, police said. Upper Allen Township police charged 66-year-old Richard Whitmire, of Mechanicsburg, with terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment in connection to the May 18 incident.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

