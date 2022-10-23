ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

hubison.com

Eight Bison Receive MEAC All-Academic Honors

NORFOLK, Va. (October 26, 2022) – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) unveiled its 2022 Cross County All-Academic Team where Howard University saw eight Bison recognized for their hard work inside the classroom. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon. The eight recipients were Ayoade Adebiyi (Virginia Beach, Va.), Joslyn Crosby (Bossier...
WASHINGTON, DC
hubison.com

Men’s Basketball Rolls Past Bulldogs

WASHINGTON (October 25, 2022) – Howard University men's basketball team put on a show, rolling past Bowie State (BSU), 114-77, inside Burr Gymnasium. Six Bison reached double figures, led by juniors Jordan Wood (San Antonio) and Steve Settle, III (Glenarden, Md.). Wood had a game-high 24 points while Settle finished with 20 points in the victory.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 25, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1 […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Hilltop

Howard University Football Gets Impressive Win Against Delaware State

The Howard University football team showed out during Homecoming with a crushing 35-17 defeat against Delaware State University. The Delaware State Hornets scored a field goal to open up the game. Running back Marquis Gillis broke free for a 41-yard run on 1st and 20. In response, Howard scored 14 points throughout the rest of the first quarter. Graduate wide receiver Antoine Murray hauled in a long catch to get the Bison into Hornets territory. Senior quarterback Quinton Williams found sophomore receiver Nah’Shawn Hezekiah to get the Bison on the board. The Bison struck again when junior receiver Kasey Hawthorne ran for a long touchdown on a jet sweep, extending their lead to 14-3.
DOVER, DE
hubison.com

Women’s Golf Caps Fall Season at the Lehigh Invitational

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (October 25, 2022) – The Howard University women's golf team concluded the fall portion of the 2022-23 season with a fifth-place finish in Lehigh's annual invitational. Collectively, HU shot 31-over par (607) during the three-day tournament. After day one, Howard sat in second place after carding 12-over...
BETHLEHEM, PA
casualhoya.com

MURRAY UP: Links and Rumors from Georgetown’s Secret Temple Scrimmage (SCORE UPDATE)

With the season about two weeks away, anticipation for news about Hoyas hoops is steadily growing. The Georgetown Hoyas faced the Temple Owls in a scrimmage on October 22nd, in Philadelphia, and by all accounts, one guy named Brandon Murray played very well. The reports that this lunch blog received were that Murray was “aggressive,” “efficient,” and “good.” Jeff Goodman (who reports a second secret scrimmage against Liberty this upcoming weekend) relayed some solid news about the Hoyas and Temple.
WASHINGTON, DC
kenosha.com

Parkside Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony set for Saturday

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Athletics Department is committed to a balanced student-athlete experience that develops future leaders and active community members. As the only NCAA Division II member in the state of Wisconsin, we strive to live the “Life in the Balance” philosophy by promoting academic excellence, athletic success, and community engagement to ensure personal growth and development.
SALISBURY, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Secret Alexandria pool hall attracts world’s top players

It looks like a typical office building along South Whiting Street in Alexandria, Virginia, but inside is a secret pool hall where the world’s top players come to practice. Street Lights Billiards Academy, which is billed as “the first and only private billiards academy on the East Coast,” has attracted some of the most famous and highest-ranked pool players in the U.S. as well as top players from Russia, Poland, Germany and the Philippines.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
whatsupmag.com

DR. NISH PATEL & DR. VEERA PATEL

Starting in high school, Dr. Nish Patel began his first days working at Peepers Eyecare, filing and working as a tech. At the time, it was owned by Dr. Erick Gray, who was Dr. Nish Patel’s mentor growing up. He later went on to receive his undergraduate training at Northwestern University in Chicago and soon after, his doctorate degree at the New England College of Optometry in Boston. It was here in Boston in 2010 where he met his now wife, Dr. Veera Patel - a hard working California girl with an eye for fashionable eyewear! Dr. Veera Patel received her undergraduate degree at the University of California San Diego. After they both graduated from the New England College of Optometry, Dr. Veera Patel and Dr. Nish Patel got married in Santa Barbara, California and soon began working in Maryland for many years. Eventually, as Dr. Erick Gray retired, they took full ownership of the Peepers Gambrills and Peepers Bowie locations in 2018.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Shore News Network

Maryland man wins second big lottery jackpot in two weeks

Hyattsville, MD – Some people are just lucky, and for one man in Hyattsville, luck came through in the form of a $100,000 lottery jackpot-winning ticket. The man, who wished to remain unidentified, won his second big lottery jackpot in as many weeks, according to the Maryland Lottery. A few weeks ago, he won $10,000 on a scratch-off ticket. This week, he won $100,000 playing the 6th edition of the $100k Crossword scratch off ticket. “I was surprised,” he said when he visited the Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim his prize. The man, who has worked as a home The post Maryland man wins second big lottery jackpot in two weeks appeared first on Shore News Network.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
worldatlas.com

6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland

When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
MARYLAND STATE
realtormarney.com

Fall Back 2022

We fall back on November 6, 2022 at 2:00am in 2022. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end and we will be back on Standard Time. This will mean it will be lighter earlier in the morning, but it also means that night will fall earlier as well. For example, sunset is at 6:15pm tonight, as of Sunday, November 6th, it will be at 5:00pm!
TOWSON, MD

