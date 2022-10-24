UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is being rewarded for his run to the national championship game a year ago. As Davis enters his second year as head coach of the Tar Heels, he’s doing so on a new deal.7 Per the Associated Press, Davis signed a new six-year deal that runs through 2027-28 and is worth $16.7M. The new deal was signed back at the end of August. As part of this new deal, Davis is set to earn $2.8M per year on averaging beginning with the $2.3M for this season. He will get $3.1M in his final year and has...

