NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
Final Four run pays off for Hubert Davis ahead of 2022-23 season
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is being rewarded for his run to the national championship game a year ago. As Davis enters his second year as head coach of the Tar Heels, he’s doing so on a new deal.7 Per the Associated Press, Davis signed a new six-year deal that runs through 2027-28 and is worth $16.7M. The new deal was signed back at the end of August. As part of this new deal, Davis is set to earn $2.8M per year on averaging beginning with the $2.3M for this season. He will get $3.1M in his final year and has...
Raptors strong late in giving 76ers fourth loss in five games
Gary Trent Jr. scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting
NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks Have Engaged In Trade Talks For Jae Crowder
Milwaukee Bucks have started trade talks with Phoenix Suns, as they aspire to land Jae Crowder.
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
Jaden Ivey's Status For Hawks-Pistons Game
Jaden Ivey has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons.
peachtreehoops.com
Preview: Hawks begin road trip in Detroit
The Atlanta Hawks will embark on their first road trip of the 2022-23 season when they battle with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. The Hawks started the season with three straight home games, winning the first two before dropping a game Sunday to the Charlotte Hornets. Atlanta will now look to get back on track in the first of two consecutive games in Detroit.
Four Keys to Atlanta Hawks Defeating Detroit Pistons
Four areas of focus for the Atlanta Hawks against the Detroit Pistons on October 26, 2022.
Yardbarker
Ex-Knicks PG Dennis Smith Jr. finds refuge with depleted Hornets
Former New York Knicks point guard Dennis Smith, Jr. is home sweet home. Not in New York. But with his home team, Charlotte Hornets. The North Carolina native is thriving with his fifth NBA team and will have a shot at redemption against the Knicks Wednesday night. Smith had an...
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook
Westbrook and Lowry have been rumored to be exchanged after disappointing displays.
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton (adductor) active at 76ers shootaround
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) participated in the Wednesday morning shootaround. Melton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but barring any setbacks before tip-off, he appears to be on track to play. After being held scoreless on Saturday, Melton came back on Monday and set season-highs with 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 triples. Shake Milton might see extra minutes if Melton winds up being unavailable, but it could just mean more playing time for Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
Yardbarker
Pels' Zion Williamson to miss game vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks with hip/back contusion
Williamson and Jones are two of the three Pelicans starters missing the game, along with Brandon Ingram, who suffered a concussion in the Pelicans' loss to the Jazz on Sunday. During that game, Zion took an awkward fall after he blocked Jordan Clarkson, and Clarkson returned the favor by blocking his dunk.
