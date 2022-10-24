ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final Four run pays off for Hubert Davis ahead of 2022-23 season

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is being rewarded for his run to the national championship game a year ago. As Davis enters his second year as head coach of the Tar Heels, he’s doing so on a new deal.7 Per the Associated Press, Davis signed a new six-year deal that runs through 2027-28 and is worth $16.7M. The new deal was signed back at the end of August. As part of this new deal, Davis is set to earn $2.8M per year on averaging beginning with the $2.3M for this season. He will get $3.1M in his final year and has...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NBA Analysis Network

Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
PHOENIX, AZ
peachtreehoops.com

Preview: Hawks begin road trip in Detroit

The Atlanta Hawks will embark on their first road trip of the 2022-23 season when they battle with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. The Hawks started the season with three straight home games, winning the first two before dropping a game Sunday to the Charlotte Hornets. Atlanta will now look to get back on track in the first of two consecutive games in Detroit.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Ex-Knicks PG Dennis Smith Jr. finds refuge with depleted Hornets

Former New York Knicks point guard Dennis Smith, Jr. is home sweet home. Not in New York. But with his home team, Charlotte Hornets. The North Carolina native is thriving with his fifth NBA team and will have a shot at redemption against the Knicks Wednesday night. Smith had an...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton (adductor) active at 76ers shootaround

Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) participated in the Wednesday morning shootaround. Melton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but barring any setbacks before tip-off, he appears to be on track to play. After being held scoreless on Saturday, Melton came back on Monday and set season-highs with 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 triples. Shake Milton might see extra minutes if Melton winds up being unavailable, but it could just mean more playing time for Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.

Comments / 0

Community Policy