ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hall hurt after 62-yard TD in Jets’ 16-9 win over Broncos

By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Pro Football Writer
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175Cg2_0ik2fme500
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs for the end zone against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game Sunday in Denver. Hall scored a touchdown on the play. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

DENVER — Rookie Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown before leaving with a knee injury and the surprising New York Jets won their fourth straight by beating backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the punchless Denver Broncos 16-9 on Sunday.

Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up Rypien’s fourth-down pass into the end zone to Courtland Sutton with just under 2 minutes remaining. Rypien’s final heave in the closing moments fell woefully short of KJ Hamler’s grasp at the goal line.

The Jets (5-2) are off to their best start since 2010, have their first four-game winning streak since 2015 and already surpassed their win total from last year when they went 4-13. New York also improved to 4-0 on the road.

Denver starting quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out 24 hours before kickoff with a pulled hamstring, missing a game for just the fourth time in his 11-year career. But the Broncos, who are last in the league in scoring, fared no better under Rypien, who was making his second career start.

The Broncos (2-5) lost their fourth straight despite another outstanding defensive performance.

Zach Wilson was held without a touchdown for the second straight week, but he did enough to lead the Jets to the win despite his pedestrian stats: 16 for 26 for 121 yards.

Rypien’s only other start was also against the Jets, a 37-28 win at MetLife Stadium in 2020, but he went 24 for 46 for 225 yards and no touchdowns and threw a crucial second-half interception in this one.

The Jets lost Hall to a left knee injury in the second quarter when he was tackled by Patrick Surtain II and Jonas Griffith after a short run. He was helped off the field and carted to the locker room.

Coach Robert Saleh said after the game the initial diagnosis for Hall is an ACL injury.

Hall finished with 72 yards on four carries, including the 62-yard touchdown run in which he hit a top speed of 21.87 mph according to NextGen Stats, the fastest by a ballcarrier this season.

Rypien’s throw to tight end Greg Dulcich in triple coverage was easily picked off by safety Lamarcus Joyner, whose 27-yard return to the Denver 37 set up Greg Zuerlein’s 33-yard field goal that gave the Jets a 13-9 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Zuerlein’s 45-yarder as the first half expired sent the Jets into halftime with a 10-9 lead.

That field goal was into the wind at the south end zone, the same direction that Brandon McManus missed an extra point following Latavius Murray’s 2-yard TD run.

McManus also missed a 56-yarder with the wind before making a 44-yarder to put Denver ahead 9-7.

Hall was injured on the next play from scrimmage and was helped off the field and taken to the medical tent on the Jets’ sideline.

The rookie second-rounder from Iowa State had established himself as a key playmaker for the Jets and was coming off a season-high 116 yards rushing at Green Bay. He leads the Jets with 463 yards and four touchdowns on 80 attempts.

Sure enough, both teams started out slowly on a windy afternoon. Zach Wilson misfired three times on the Jets’ opening drive that lasted all of 23 seconds, including the punt. The Broncos returned the favor with a 24-second drive on their second possession.

Injuries

Jets: G Alijah Vera-Tucker (elbow) and WR Corey Davis (knee) left in the second quarter, along with Hall. … DL John Franklin-Myers left in the fourth quarter.

Broncos: RB Mike Boone left in the second with an ankle injury and OLB Barron Browning (hip) let in the third quarter. … RT Cam Fleming went out late in the game with a thigh injury.

Jets: Wrapped up a stretch of three road games in four weeks and return to the Meadowlands next Sunday to face New England.

Broncos: Fly out Monday to London, where they’ll play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium next Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Walker, Goodwin lead Seahawks to 37-23 win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Expected by many to end up in the NFC West basement, the Seattle Seahawks instead are leading the division after seven weeks. Seattle vaulted into the division lead with its most impressive victory over the season. Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
Times Leader

Tua, Dolphins survive scoreless 2nd half to beat Steelers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wanted his team to generate more turnovers. Before Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dolphins hadn’t intercepted an opposing quarterback since the season opener against New England. However, despite a scoreless second half, Miami held on to defeat the Steelers 16-10 Sunday night thanks to two interceptions of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in the game’s closing minutes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Times Leader

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers aren’t getting much help

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Tom Brady threw a perfect deep ball to a wide-open Mike Evans on the third play of the game that would’ve been a 64-yard touchdown pass if the star receiver hadn’t dropped it. No problem? Not this year. Evans’...
WASHINGTON STATE
Times Leader

Fields, Bears score 23 straight points, beat Pats 33-14

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Bears defense forced returning Patriots starter Mac Jones back to the bench on Monday night to give Chicago a 33-14 victory over New England.
CHICAGO, IL
Times Leader

Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Brady hasn’t been in this position in two decades — a game under .500 this far into the NFL season. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost for the third time in four games Sunday to fall to 3-4. It came in stunning fashion, a 21-3 defeat to the Carolina Panthers, a team that had lost 12 of 13 games and was playing with a third-string quarterback and under an interim head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Times Leader

This time Ravens hold on late, 23-20 against Cleveland

BALTIMORE — Gus Edwards scored two touchdowns in his long-awaited return, staking Baltimore to a double-digit lead in the second half. Those haven’t exactly been safe this season for the Ravens, but this time they managed to hold on. Baltimore avoided another fourth-quarter collapse thanks to a couple...
BALTIMORE, MD
Times Leader

Playoffs in reach for Giants, who keep silencing doubters

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — During the first seven weeks of the season, there has been a lot of head-scratching going on about the New York Giants. Every time Brian Daboll’s team has found a way to win, the feeling has been the run will end next week. No team goes from winning four games the previous year to challenging for the NFL’s best record.
MINNESOTA STATE
Times Leader

Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
Beloit Daily News

COLUMN: Bears' surprising victory gives fans hope

This is not the goofy I expected to be writing today. After the Packers’ debacle against the Commanders, I figured I would be writing something about how bad both franchises are and that they can be basement dwellers together because, I mean, there was no way this team was beating the Patriots in Foxboro. It wasn’t just that, either. It was a primetime game. Monday Night Football. The Bears were 0-9 on their last nine prime time games. Zero. And. Nine. ...
CHICAGO, IL
Times Leader

Edwards, running game were key for Ravens against Browns

BALTIMORE — Roughly 21 months since he last played in a game that counted, Gus Edwards was on the field for the Baltimore Ravens. Then he was in the end zone. “It always feels like a release,” he said. “You work hard all week, you go over the same plays all week, and you envision everything being a touchdown. It always feels like a release, but this one was special for me coming off the injury. Like I said — and I’m going to keep saying it — it’s a blessing, it’s a blessing.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Times Leader

Times Leader

13K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy