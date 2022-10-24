ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

Investigating three alarm industrial fire in Genesee County

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OKUFL_0ik2fllM00

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a three alarm industrial fire in Genesee County.

Crews encountering heavy fire and smoke conditions when they arrived at Baskin Livestock on Creek Road in Bethany Sunday.

Fire officials say it appears the blaze started in a machine that separates food from paper.

Nearly ten fire compnaies from two counties were called in to battle the fire.

This facilty processes expired food products for use by livestock.

All seven people working at the time of the fire got out safely.

There's no word on a damage estimate.

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Body found in creek near Conesus Lake in Livingston County

LAKEVILLE, N.Y. Deputies are investigating after pulling a man’s body from a creek in Livingston County.The man was found dead around 7 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Big Tree Road and Stone Hill Road in Lakeville. Investigators tell us it was found right next to the Quicklee’s gas station. A Conesus Lake inlet flows several feet under the roadway.Investigators say the body was found floating in about 6 inches of water.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Multiple departments battle house fire in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. Late Saturday afternoon, multiple departments battled a fire in Scottsville. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Henrietta and Scottsville fire departments along with Monroe County deputies responded to a call for a structure fire. They were able to contain the fire from spreading outside the home. Nobody was...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
News 8 WROC

Multi-vehicle crash on W. Ridge Road, 1 arrested for DWI

Editor’s Note: This story was updated with clarification that the first two drivers and the bicyclist were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four motor vehicles and a bicyclist were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the area of West Ridge Road with injuries Sunday evening, the Rochester Police Department announced. Investigators […]
ROCHESTER, NY
whcuradio.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy